Papeete Beach vol. 31: i titoli delle canzoni nella doppia compilation

Il 12 luglio 2019 esce Papeete Beach Compilation vol. 31, trentunesimo capitolo dell’ormai consueta doppia compilation, che in due CD racchiude un totale di 38 canzoni da ascoltare anche in spiaggia. I titoli delle canzoni.
Baby K, J-AX, Avicii, Panic! At The Disco, Shanguy, Clean Bandit feat. Ellie Goulding, Robin Schulz, Jones & Martin Solveig, JAMBO di Takagi & Ketra, OMI & Giusy Ferreri, Lil Nas X, Galantis ft. OneRepublic, Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man e Sigala, sono solo alcuni tra gli importanti artisti protagonisti nella compilation, che verrà supportata da una forte campagna radio e web, con la collaborazione di RDS che la trasmetterà tutta l’estate dalla spiaggia del Papeete Beach.
Papeete Beach Compilation vol 31 tracklist (2019)
CD 1: I NUOVI TORMENTONI DELL’ESTATE 2019
- Intro – Papeete
- High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
- Tough Love – Avicii feat. Agnes feat. Vargas & Lagola
- HP – Maluma
- Baila Baila Baila – Ozuna
- Playa – Baby K
- Ostia lido – J-AX
- Don’t Call Me Up (R3HAB Remix) – Mabel
- Toukassé – Shanguy
- Dale Pa Tra – Double Deejay & Livido
- Mama – Clean Bandit feat. Ellie Goulding (Morgan Page Remix)
- All Day and Night – Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa – Jax Jones, Martin Solveig, Madison Beer
- Wish You Well – Sigala & Becky Hill
- Close to Me (CID Remix) – Ellie Goulding, Diplo & Swae Lee
- Speechless – Robin Schulz feat. Erika Sirola (MOTi Remix)
- La Passion – Stefy De Cicco feat. Ben Hamilton
- Bones – Galantis feat. OneRepublic
- JAMBO – Takagi & Ketra, OMI, Giusy Ferreri
- Girls Go Wild – LP (Celestal Remix)
- Real Love – Addal feat. Stevie Appleton
- This Is How We Do It – Fresh Mode vs. Montell Jordan
- Summer Days – Martin Garrix, Macklemore, Fall Out Boy
- Late Night Feelings – Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li (Channel Tres Remix)
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X
- Ghosts IV – Nine Inch Nails
- Calma Remix – Pedro Capó & Farruko
- Fire – Blake
CD 2: HOUSE CLUB VILLAPAPEETE
- Don’t Ever Let Go – Red Low
- What Mama Said – Manuel Riva feat. Misha Miller
- Walk Away – Alle Farben & James Blunt
- Get You The Moon – Kina feat. Snøw (Other Remix)
- Birthright – Nora En Pure
- Plastic Sky – Chameleon
- You Got the Love – Antoine Clamaran, The Cube Guys feat. Jaren
- Piece of Your Heart – Meduza feat. Goodboys (James Hype Remix -)
- WoW – Nicola Zucchi
- Lady Bug – Harris & Hurr
- Romantico Starlight – Bob Sinclar vs The Supermen Lovers feat. Robbie Williams
- Giant – Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man
- Waiting for Love – Akami & Mattias
- Wooord – Belair & Mattias
- The House of God The Cube Guys Radio Edit – D.H.S.
- String of Life – Kanu, Jude & Frank
- La Vela Radio Mix – Jude & Frank vs. Barbatuques feat. Dragonfly
- Ritual 303 – Jenny Dee
- La vie – DJ Ross
- Never Say Never – Andry J, Akami
- Blow It – Nicola Fasano & Dual Beat Remix – Federico Scavo
