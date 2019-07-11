Nuove Canzoni

Papeete Beach vol. 31: i titoli delle canzoni nella doppia compilation

Il 12 luglio 2019 esce Papeete Beach Compilation vol. 31, trentunesimo capitolo dell’ormai consueta doppia compilation, che in due CD racchiude un totale di 38 canzoni da ascoltare anche in spiaggia. I titoli delle canzoni.

Baby K, J-AX, Avicii, Panic! At The Disco, Shanguy, Clean Bandit feat. Ellie Goulding, Robin Schulz, Jones & Martin Solveig, JAMBO di Takagi & Ketra, OMI & Giusy Ferreri, Lil Nas X, Galantis ft. OneRepublic, Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man e Sigala, sono solo alcuni tra gli importanti artisti protagonisti nella compilation, che verrà supportata da una forte campagna radio e web, con la collaborazione di RDS che la trasmetterà tutta l’estate dalla spiaggia del Papeete Beach.

Papeete Beach Compilation vol 31 tracklist (2019)


CD 1: I NUOVI TORMENTONI DELL’ESTATE 2019

  1. Intro – Papeete
  2. High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
  3. Tough Love – Avicii feat. Agnes feat. Vargas & Lagola
  4. HP – Maluma
  5. Baila Baila Baila – Ozuna
  6. Playa – Baby K
  7. Ostia lido – J-AX
  8. Don’t Call Me Up (R3HAB Remix) – Mabel
  9. Toukassé – Shanguy
  10. Dale Pa Tra – Double Deejay & Livido
  11. Mama – Clean Bandit feat. Ellie Goulding (Morgan Page Remix)
  12. All Day and Night – Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa – Jax Jones, Martin Solveig, Madison Beer
  13. Wish You Well – Sigala & Becky Hill
  14. Close to Me (CID Remix) – Ellie Goulding, Diplo & Swae Lee
  15. Speechless – Robin Schulz feat. Erika Sirola (MOTi Remix)
  16. La Passion – Stefy De Cicco feat. Ben Hamilton
  17. Bones – Galantis feat. OneRepublic
  18. JAMBO – Takagi & Ketra, OMI, Giusy Ferreri
  19. Girls Go Wild – LP (Celestal Remix)
  20. Real Love – Addal feat. Stevie Appleton
  21. This Is How We Do It – Fresh Mode vs. Montell Jordan
  22. Summer Days – Martin Garrix, Macklemore, Fall Out Boy
  23. Late Night Feelings – Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li (Channel Tres Remix)
  24. Old Town Road – Lil Nas X
  25. Ghosts IV – Nine Inch Nails
  26. Calma Remix – Pedro Capó & Farruko
  27. Fire – Blake

CD 2: HOUSE CLUB VILLAPAPEETE

  1. Don’t Ever Let Go – Red Low
  2. What Mama Said – Manuel Riva feat. Misha Miller
  3. Walk Away – Alle Farben & James Blunt
  4. Get You The Moon – Kina feat. Snøw (Other Remix)
  5. Birthright – Nora En Pure
  6. Plastic Sky – Chameleon
  7. You Got the Love – Antoine Clamaran, The Cube Guys feat. Jaren
  8. Piece of Your Heart – Meduza feat. Goodboys (James Hype Remix -)
  9. WoW – Nicola Zucchi
  10. Lady Bug – Harris & Hurr
  11. Romantico Starlight – Bob Sinclar vs The Supermen Lovers feat. Robbie Williams
  12. Giant – Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man
  13. Waiting for Love – Akami & Mattias
  14. Wooord – Belair & Mattias
  15. The House of God The Cube Guys Radio Edit – D.H.S.
  16. String of Life – Kanu, Jude & Frank
  17. La Vela Radio Mix – Jude & Frank vs. Barbatuques feat. Dragonfly
  18. Ritual 303 – Jenny Dee
  19. La vie – DJ Ross
  20. Never Say Never – Andry J, Akami
  21. Blow It – Nicola Fasano & Dual Beat Remix – Federico Scavo

