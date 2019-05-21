Kina – Get you the moon (ft. Snow): video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Il giovane dj e produttore napoletano Kina ha sfornato il meraviglioso singolo Get you the Moon, uscito oltre un anno fa, esattamente il 13 marzo 2018. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio.
L’emergente producer partenopeo ha dato vita a questo piacevole brano, scritto e interpretato dal giovane Snow che riserva bellissime parole dirette ad una persona speciale, che lo ha salvato dall’oscurità, che lo ha spinto a continuare a lottare, ad andare avanti e alla quale darebbe tutto, anche la vita.
Diretto e disegnato da JonJon, il video ufficiale animato è disponibile dallo scorso 3 aprile ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.
Kina Get you the moon traduzione
Mi hai dato una spalla quando ne avevo bisogno
Mi hai mostrato l’amore quando non lo sentivo
Mi hai aiutato a lottare quando mi stavo arrendendo
E mi hai fatto soridere quando mi stavo esaurendo
Perché tu sei, sei
La ragione per la quale sto ancora lottando
Perché tu sei, sei
La ragione per la quale la mia testa non è ancora sott’acqua
E se potessi ti darei la luna
La darei a te
E se la morte stesse venendo a prenderti
Darei la mia vita per te
Perché tu sei, sei
La ragione per la quale sto ancora lottando
Perché tu sei, sei
La ragione per la quale la mia testa non è ancora sott’acqua
E se potessi ti darei la luna
La darei a te
E se la morte stesse venendo a prenderti
Darei la mia vita per te
Perché tu sei, sei
Oh, sei
Oh, sei
Sei
Perché tu sei, sei
La ragione per la quale sto ancora lottando
Perché tu sei, sei
La ragione per la quale la mia testa non è ancora sott’acqua
E se potessi ti darei la luna
La darei a te
E se la morte stesse venendo a prenderti
Darei la mia vita per te
Get you the moon testo – Kina ft. Snow
You gave me a shoulder when I needed it
You showed me love when I wasn’t feeling it
You helped me fight when I was giving in
And you made me laugh when I was losing it
‘Cause you are, you are
The reason why I’m still hanging on
‘Cause you are, you are
The reason why my head is still above water
And if I could I’d get you the moon
And give it to you
And if death was coming for you
I’d give my life for you
‘Cause you are, you are
The reason why I’m still hanging on
‘Cause you are, you are
The reason why my head is still above water
And if I could I’d get you the moon
I’d give it to you
And if death was coming for you
I’d give my life for you
‘Cause you are, you are
Oh, you are
Oh, you are
You are
‘Cause you are, you are
The reason why I’m still hanging on
‘Cause you are, you are
The reason why my head is still above water
And if I could I’d get you the moon
I’d give it to you
And if death was coming for you
I’d give my life for you
