Kina – Get you the moon (ft. Snow): video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Il giovane dj e produttore napoletano Kina ha sfornato il meraviglioso singolo Get you the Moon, uscito oltre un anno fa, esattamente il 13 marzo 2018. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio.

L’emergente producer partenopeo ha dato vita a questo piacevole brano, scritto e interpretato dal giovane Snow che riserva bellissime parole dirette ad una persona speciale, che lo ha salvato dall’oscurità, che lo ha spinto a continuare a lottare, ad andare avanti e alla quale darebbe tutto, anche la vita.

Diretto e disegnato da JonJon, il video ufficiale animato è disponibile dallo scorso 3 aprile ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.

Kina Get you the moon traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Mi hai dato una spalla quando ne avevo bisogno

Mi hai mostrato l’amore quando non lo sentivo

Mi hai aiutato a lottare quando mi stavo arrendendo

E mi hai fatto soridere quando mi stavo esaurendo

Perché tu sei, sei

La ragione per la quale sto ancora lottando

Perché tu sei, sei

La ragione per la quale la mia testa non è ancora sott’acqua

E se potessi ti darei la luna

La darei a te

E se la morte stesse venendo a prenderti

Darei la mia vita per te

Perché tu sei, sei

La ragione per la quale sto ancora lottando

Perché tu sei, sei

La ragione per la quale la mia testa non è ancora sott’acqua

E se potessi ti darei la luna

La darei a te

E se la morte stesse venendo a prenderti

Darei la mia vita per te





Perché tu sei, sei

Oh, sei

Oh, sei

Sei

Perché tu sei, sei

La ragione per la quale sto ancora lottando

Perché tu sei, sei

La ragione per la quale la mia testa non è ancora sott’acqua

E se potessi ti darei la luna

La darei a te

E se la morte stesse venendo a prenderti

Darei la mia vita per te

Get you the moon testo – Kina ft. Snow

You gave me a shoulder when I needed it

You showed me love when I wasn’t feeling it

You helped me fight when I was giving in

And you made me laugh when I was losing it

‘Cause you are, you are

The reason why I’m still hanging on

‘Cause you are, you are

The reason why my head is still above water

And if I could I’d get you the moon

And give it to you

And if death was coming for you

I’d give my life for you

‘Cause you are, you are

The reason why I’m still hanging on

‘Cause you are, you are

The reason why my head is still above water

And if I could I’d get you the moon

I’d give it to you

And if death was coming for you

I’d give my life for you





‘Cause you are, you are

Oh, you are

Oh, you are

You are

‘Cause you are, you are

The reason why I’m still hanging on

‘Cause you are, you are

The reason why my head is still above water

And if I could I’d get you the moon

I’d give it to you

And if death was coming for you

I’d give my life for you





Ascolta su:



