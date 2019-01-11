Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant: audio, video, testo e traduzione

Si intitola Giant la nuova entusiasmante produzione del deejay e produttore scozzese Calvin Harris, disponibile in streaming e in download dall’11 gennaio 2019 via Columbia Records.
Per l’occasione Harris ha assoldato il cantautore inglese Rag’n’Bone Man, che grazie alla sua consueta straordinaria ed energica voce, rende meraviglioso questo pezzo, un misto tra House e R&B, ma giudicate voi ascoltandolo.
Giant – Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Traduzione
[Strofa 1]
Ho capito la solitudine
Prima di capire cosa fosse
Ho visto le pillole sul tavolo
Per il tuo amore non corrisposto
Non sarei nulla
Senza di te
Ora sono abbastanza forte per entrambi
Entrambi, entrambi, entrambi
[Ritornello]
Io sono un gigante (Woo)
Sali sulla mia spalla, dimmi cosa vedi
Perché io sono un gigante (Woo)
Romperemo i macigni, sotto i nostri piedi
Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)
Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)
[Strofa 2]
Non frenare le tue emozioni
Puoi abbassare la guardia
E liberarti dalla nozione, possiamo essere ciò che siamo
Mi hai insegnato qualcosa, si
Che la libertà è nostra
Sei stata tu a insegnarmi che la vita è
“Stare insieme, solidarietà, fratellanza”
[Ritornello]
Io sono un gigante (Woo)
Sali sulla mia spalla, dimmi cosa vedi
Perché io sono un gigante (Woo)
Romperemo i macigni, sotto i nostri piedi
Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)
Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)
[Ponte]
Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo
Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì
Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo
Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì
Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo
Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì
Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì
Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo
Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì
Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì
[Conclusione]
(Oh) lo sono, lo sono, lo sono
(Oh) Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)
Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)
Giant testo
Autori: Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man, Jamie Hartman & Troy Miller.
[Verse 1]
I understood loneliness
Before I knew what it was
Saw the pills on the table
For your unrequited love
I would be nothing
Without you holding me up
Now I’m strong enough for both of us
Both of us, both of us, both of us
[Chorus]
I am a giant (Woo)
Stand up on my shoulders, tell me what you see
‘Cause I am a giant (Woo)
We’ll be breaking boulders, underneath our feet
I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)
I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)
[Verse 2]
Don’t hide your emotions
You can throw down your guard
And freed from the notion, we can be who we are
You taught me something, yeah
That freedom is ours
It was you that taught me living is
“Togetherness, togetherness, togetherness”
[Chorus]
I am a giant (Woo)
Stand up on my shoulder, tell me what you see
‘Cause I am a giant (Woo)
We’ll be breaking boulders, underneath our feet
I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)
I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)
[Bridge]
Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo
Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah
Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo
Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah
Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo
Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah
Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah
Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo
Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah
Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah
[Outro]
(Oh) I am, I am, I am
(Oh) I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)
I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)
Lascia un commento