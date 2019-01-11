Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant: audio, video, testo e traduzione





Si intitola Giant la nuova entusiasmante produzione del deejay e produttore scozzese Calvin Harris, disponibile in streaming e in download dall’11 gennaio 2019 via Columbia Records.

Per l’occasione Harris ha assoldato il cantautore inglese Rag’n’Bone Man, che grazie alla sua consueta straordinaria ed energica voce, rende meraviglioso questo pezzo, un misto tra House e R&B, ma giudicate voi ascoltandolo.

Giant – Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Strofa 1]

Ho capito la solitudine

Prima di capire cosa fosse

Ho visto le pillole sul tavolo

Per il tuo amore non corrisposto

Non sarei nulla

Senza di te

Ora sono abbastanza forte per entrambi

Entrambi, entrambi, entrambi

[Ritornello]

Io sono un gigante (Woo)

Sali sulla mia spalla, dimmi cosa vedi

Perché io sono un gigante (Woo)

Romperemo i macigni, sotto i nostri piedi

Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)

Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)

[Strofa 2]

Non frenare le tue emozioni

Puoi abbassare la guardia

E liberarti dalla nozione, possiamo essere ciò che siamo

Mi hai insegnato qualcosa, si

Che la libertà è nostra

Sei stata tu a insegnarmi che la vita è

“Stare insieme, solidarietà, fratellanza”

[Ritornello]

Io sono un gigante (Woo)

Sali sulla mia spalla, dimmi cosa vedi

Perché io sono un gigante (Woo)

Romperemo i macigni, sotto i nostri piedi

Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)

Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)

[Ponte]

Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo

Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì

Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo

Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì

Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo

Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì

Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì

Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo

Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì

Farò tremare tutto, lo getterò, a terra, sotto i piedi, sì

[Conclusione]

(Oh) lo sono, lo sono, lo sono

(Oh) Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)

Io sono, sono, sono, sono, sono un gigante (Oh)

Giant testo





Autori: Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man, Jamie Hartman & Troy Miller.

Lyric Video

[Verse 1]

I understood loneliness

Before I knew what it was

Saw the pills on the table

For your unrequited love

I would be nothing

Without you holding me up

Now I’m strong enough for both of us

Both of us, both of us, both of us

[Chorus]

I am a giant (Woo)

Stand up on my shoulders, tell me what you see

‘Cause I am a giant (Woo)

We’ll be breaking boulders, underneath our feet

I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)

I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)

[Verse 2]

Don’t hide your emotions

You can throw down your guard

And freed from the notion, we can be who we are

You taught me something, yeah

That freedom is ours

It was you that taught me living is

“Togetherness, togetherness, togetherness”

[Chorus]

I am a giant (Woo)

Stand up on my shoulder, tell me what you see

‘Cause I am a giant (Woo)

We’ll be breaking boulders, underneath our feet

I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)

I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)

[Bridge]

Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo

Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah

Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo

Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah

Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo

Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah

Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah

Oh, oh, oh, eo, oh, oh, oh, eo

Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah

Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah

[Outro]

(Oh) I am, I am, I am

(Oh) I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)

I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant (Oh)





Ascolta su:



