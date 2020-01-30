Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 32 – Winter selection 2020: i titoli delle canzoni

Il 31 gennaio esce Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 32 Winter selection 2020, una selezione di 46 canzoni racchiuse in due CD, che è anche possibile scaricare nei digital store. I titoli delle canzoni.
Il trentaduesimo appuntamento di questa consueta doppia compilation targata RDS, una delle più gettonate della penisola, propone come sempre brani celebri (usciti tra la fine del 2019 e l’inizio del 2020) e altri meno famosi ma non per questo meno degni di nota.
Tracklist Papeete Beach Compilation Vol 32 Winter selection 2020
Dove acquistarla? Su Amazon Audio CD – Download su iTunes
CD 1
- Intro – Papeete feat. Monica Harem
- Lalala – Y2K & bbno$
- Ayy Macarena – Tyga
- Pookie – Aya Nakamura feat. Capo Plaza
- Friday Night – Burak Yeter
- Love Mi Ladies – Oryane feat. Sean Paul
- No Drama – Miss Nipple (Jenny Dee & DaBo Mix)
- God Is a Dancer – Tiësto & Mabel
- Désolée – Shanguy
- Fk This Up – NOËP feat. Chinchilla
- We Got Love – Sigala feat. Ella Henderson
- Roses – SAINt JHN (Imanbek Remix)
- Stars – VIZE feat. Laniia
- All Comes Back to You – R3HAB
- Turn Me On – Riton x Oliver Heldens feat. Vula
- All I Need Is Komodo – Mauro Picotto & MOOLS (Marco Cavax Remix)
- Courmayeur – DJ Matrix, Carolina Marquez, Ludwig feat. Gabry Ponte
- Baila Conmigo – Dayvi, Víctor Cárdenas, Kelly Ruiz, Willy William (Willy William Remix)
- Baianá – Barbatuques (Jack Back Remix)
- We Are the Young – Addal & Henri PFR
- Higher Love – Kygo & Whitney Houston
- Dance All Night – Jedda
- Something About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental
- Hurts 2B Human – P!nk feat. Khalid (Kat Krazy Remix)
- 5PM – Rewind feat. Blake Religion & Becky Kerluck
CD 2
- Life – Zivert
- Ride It – Regard (Jonas Blue Remix)
- I Don’t Wanna Know – Paolo Pellegrino
- Hot – Parah Dice (Imanbek Remix)
- In the Middle – Alesso, SUMR CAMP
- All Day All Night – Akami feat. Aurimina
- So Close To You – Mo Key (KC Radio Edit)
- Nothing to Loose – Ivan Stairway (Kenny Carpenter Radio Edit)
- Deepest – C.N.R.T. (TENACO Remix)
- Don’t You Wanna Party – TENACO
- This Is Real – Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
- Don’t Leave Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat. Yebba (Claptone Remix)
- There For You – Gorgon City, MK
- Lose Control – Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys
- Be Someone – CamelPhat & Jake Bugg
- The Power – Duke Dumont, Zak Abel
- Wooord – Belair & Mattias
- Needin’ Me – Akami & Aaron Kiasso
- Feeling You – Croatia Squad
- Feel My Body – Franco Moiraghi
- Back & Forth – Harris & Hurr (Radio Edit)
Lascia un commento