Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.


Tu sei qui: Home / Album / Album 2020 / Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 32 – Winter selection 2020: i titoli delle canzoni

Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 32 – Winter selection 2020: i titoli delle canzoni

Scritto in data da Lascia un commento




Il 31 gennaio esce Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 32 Winter selection 2020, una selezione di 46 canzoni racchiuse in due CD, che è anche possibile scaricare nei digital store. I titoli delle canzoni.

Il trentaduesimo appuntamento di questa consueta doppia compilation targata RDS, una delle più gettonate della penisola, propone come sempre brani celebri (usciti tra la fine del 2019 e l’inizio del 2020) e altri meno famosi ma non per questo meno degni di nota.

copertina Papeete Beach Compilation winter 2020

Tracklist Papeete Beach Compilation Vol 32 Winter selection 2020


Dove acquistarla? Su Amazon Audio CDDownload su iTunes

CD 1

  1. Intro – Papeete feat. Monica Harem
  2. Lalala – Y2K & bbno$
  3. Ayy Macarena – Tyga
  4. Pookie – Aya Nakamura feat. Capo Plaza
  5. Friday Night – Burak Yeter
  6. Love Mi Ladies – Oryane feat. Sean Paul
  7. No Drama – Miss Nipple (Jenny Dee & DaBo Mix)
  8. God Is a Dancer – Tiësto & Mabel
  9. Désolée – Shanguy
  10. Fk This Up – NOËP feat. Chinchilla
  11. We Got Love – Sigala feat. Ella Henderson
  12. Roses – SAINt JHN (Imanbek Remix)
  13. Stars – VIZE feat. Laniia
  14. All Comes Back to You – R3HAB
  15. Turn Me On – Riton x Oliver Heldens feat. Vula
  16. All I Need Is Komodo – Mauro Picotto & MOOLS (Marco Cavax Remix)
  17. Courmayeur – DJ Matrix, Carolina Marquez, Ludwig feat. Gabry Ponte
  18. Baila Conmigo – Dayvi, Víctor Cárdenas, Kelly Ruiz, Willy William (Willy William Remix)
  19. Baianá – Barbatuques (Jack Back Remix)
  20. We Are the Young – Addal & Henri PFR
  21. Higher Love – Kygo & Whitney Houston
  22. Dance All Night – Jedda
  23. Something About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental
  24. Hurts 2B Human – P!nk feat. Khalid (Kat Krazy Remix)
  25. 5PM – Rewind feat. Blake Religion & Becky Kerluck

CD 2

  1. Life – Zivert
  2. Ride It – Regard (Jonas Blue Remix)
  3. I Don’t Wanna Know – Paolo Pellegrino
  4. Hot – Parah Dice (Imanbek Remix)
  5. In the Middle – Alesso, SUMR CAMP
  6. All Day All Night – Akami feat. Aurimina
  7. So Close To You – Mo Key (KC Radio Edit)
  8. Nothing to Loose – Ivan Stairway (Kenny Carpenter Radio Edit)
  9. Deepest – C.N.R.T. (TENACO Remix)
  10. Don’t You Wanna Party – TENACO
  11. This Is Real – Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
  12. Don’t Leave Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat. Yebba (Claptone Remix)
  13. There For You – Gorgon City, MK
  14. Lose Control – Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys
  15. Be Someone – CamelPhat & Jake Bugg
  16. The Power – Duke Dumont, Zak Abel
  17. Wooord – Belair & Mattias
  18. Needin’ Me – Akami & Aaron Kiasso
  19. Feeling You – Croatia Squad
  20. Feel My Body – Franco Moiraghi
  21. Back & Forth – Harris & Hurr (Radio Edit)

Interazioni con il lettore

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.