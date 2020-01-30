Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 32 – Winter selection 2020: i titoli delle canzoni









Il 31 gennaio esce Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 32 Winter selection 2020, una selezione di 46 canzoni racchiuse in due CD, che è anche possibile scaricare nei digital store. I titoli delle canzoni.

Il trentaduesimo appuntamento di questa consueta doppia compilation targata RDS, una delle più gettonate della penisola, propone come sempre brani celebri (usciti tra la fine del 2019 e l’inizio del 2020) e altri meno famosi ma non per questo meno degni di nota.

Tracklist Papeete Beach Compilation Vol 32 Winter selection 2020





CD 1

CD 2

Life – Zivert Ride It – Regard (Jonas Blue Remix) I Don’t Wanna Know – Paolo Pellegrino Hot – Parah Dice (Imanbek Remix) In the Middle – Alesso, SUMR CAMP All Day All Night – Akami feat. Aurimina So Close To You – Mo Key (KC Radio Edit) Nothing to Loose – Ivan Stairway (Kenny Carpenter Radio Edit) Deepest – C.N.R.T. (TENACO Remix) Don’t You Wanna Party – TENACO This Is Real – Jax Jones, Ella Henderson Don’t Leave Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat. Yebba (Claptone Remix) There For You – Gorgon City, MK Lose Control – Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys Be Someone – CamelPhat & Jake Bugg The Power – Duke Dumont, Zak Abel Wooord – Belair & Mattias Needin’ Me – Akami & Aaron Kiasso Feeling You – Croatia Squad Feel My Body – Franco Moiraghi Back & Forth – Harris & Hurr (Radio Edit)



