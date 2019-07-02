Kygo e il remix di “Higher Love” di Whitney Houston: audio, testo e traduzione

Higher Love di Whitney Houston, è dal 28 giugno 2019 disponibile nel remix di Kygo: leggi il testo e la traduzione e ascolta il brano, scritto da Steve Winwood & Will Jennings.
Dietro questa canzone c’è una storia: nel 1991, l’indimenticabile cantante statunitense Whitney Houston incise una cover del brano del 1986 di Steve Winwood e la inserì nel terzo album in studio I’m Your Baby Tonight, esattamente come bonus track per l’edizione giapponese del disco, in quanto l’aveva già suonata dal vivo in un concerto che si svolse nella capitale nipponica. Prima che nascesse internet, questo pezzo era quindi molto raro.
Ora il produttore norvegese classe ’91, ci ripropone “Higher Love”, terza uscita postuma dell’artista scomparsa nel febbraio 2012, con sonorità più digitali e contemporanee. Che dire, ascoltare Whitney è sempre un piacere.
Testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
Think about it, there must be a higher love
Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above
Without it, life is wasted time
Look inside your heart, and I’ll look inside mine
Pensaci, deve esserci un amore più forte
Giù nel cuore o nascosto nelle stelle lassù
Senza amore, la vita è una perdita di tempo
Guarda dentro tuo cuore e io guarderò dentro il mio
[Pre-Chorus]
Things look so bad everywhere
In this whole world, what is fair?
We walk the line and try to see
Falling behind in what could be, oh
Le cose sembrano così brutte ovunque
In questo mondo intero, cos’è giusto?
Camminiamo in equilibrio su un un filo per cercare di capire
Quel che potrebbe essere, oh
[Chorus]
Bring me a higher love
Bring me a higher love, oh
Bring me a higher love
Where’s that higher love I keep thinking of?
Portami un amore più forte
Portami un amore più grande, oh
Portami un amore più forte
Dov’è quest’amore più grande a cui continuo a pensare?
[Post-Chorus]
Bring me higher love, love
Bring higher love (Oh)
Bring me higher love, love
Bring me a higher love
Bring me higher love, love
Bring higher love (Oh)
Bring me higher love, love
Bring me a higher love
Portami amore più forte, amore
Porta l’amore più forte (Oh)
Portami amore più forte, amore
Portami un amore più forte
Portami amore più forte, amore
Porta l’amore più forte (Oh)
Portami amore più forte, amore
Portami un amore più forte
[Verse 2]
Worlds are turning, and we’re just hanging on
Facing our fear, and standing out there alone
A yearning, yeah, and it’s real to me
There must be someone who’s feeling for me
Il mondo si sta trasformando e noi stiamo resistendo
Affrontando le nostre paure, e stando là fuori da soli
Un desiderio, sì, ed è reale per me
Ci deve essere qualcuno che sta prova qualcosa per me
[Pre-Chorus]
Things look so bad everywhere
In this whole world, what is fair?
We walk the line and try to see
Falling behind in what could be, oh
Le cose sembrano così brutte ovunque
In questo mondo intero, cos’è giusto?
Camminiamo in equilibrio su un un filo per cercare di capire
Quel che potrebbe essere, oh
[Chorus]
Bring me a higher love (My love)
Bring me a higher love, oh (Oh)
Bring me a higher love (My love)
Where’s that higher love I keep thinking of?
Portami un amore più forte (il mio amore)
Portami un amore più forte oh (Oh)
Portami un amore più forte (amore mio)
Dov’è questo amore più forte a cui continuo a pensare?
[Post-Chorus]
Bring me higher love, love
Bring higher love (Oh)
Bring me higher love, love
Bring me a higher love
Portami amore più forte, amore
Porta l’amore più forte (Oh)
Portami amore più forte, amore
Portami un amore più alto
[Chorus]
Bring me a higher love (Oh, bring me love)
Bring me a higher love, oh (We need a higher love)
Bring me a higher love (Bring me, bring me, yeah)
A higher love I keep thinking of, oh
Portami un amore più forte (Oh, portami amore)
Portami un amore più forte, oh (abbiamo bisogno di un amore più forte)
Portami un amore più forte (Portami, portami, sì)
Un amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare, oh
[Post-Chorus]
(Bring me a higher love)
Bring me higher love, love
(Bring me a higher love)
Bring higher love (Oh)
(Bring me a higher love)
Bring me higher love
A higher love I keep thinking of, oh
(Portami un amore più forte)
Portami amore più forte, amore
(Portami un amore più forte)
Porta l’amore più forte (Oh)
(Portami un amore più forte)
Portami amore più forte
Un amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare, oh
[Outro]
Bring me a higher love
(Bring me higher love, love)
Bring me a higher love, oh
(Bring me higher love)
Portami un amore più forte
(Portami amore più forte, amore)
Portami un amore più forte, oh
(Portami amore più forte)
Lascia un commento