Kygo e il remix di “Higher Love” di Whitney Houston: audio, testo e traduzione





Higher Love di Whitney Houston, è dal 28 giugno 2019 disponibile nel remix di Kygo: leggi il testo e la traduzione e ascolta il brano, scritto da Steve Winwood & Will Jennings.

Dietro questa canzone c’è una storia: nel 1991, l’indimenticabile cantante statunitense Whitney Houston incise una cover del brano del 1986 di Steve Winwood e la inserì nel terzo album in studio I’m Your Baby Tonight, esattamente come bonus track per l’edizione giapponese del disco, in quanto l’aveva già suonata dal vivo in un concerto che si svolse nella capitale nipponica. Prima che nascesse internet, questo pezzo era quindi molto raro.

Ora il produttore norvegese classe ’91, ci ripropone “Higher Love”, terza uscita postuma dell’artista scomparsa nel febbraio 2012, con sonorità più digitali e contemporanee. Che dire, ascoltare Whitney è sempre un piacere.

Testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

Think about it, there must be a higher love

Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above

Without it, life is wasted time

Look inside your heart, and I’ll look inside mine

Pensaci, deve esserci un amore più forte

Giù nel cuore o nascosto nelle stelle lassù

Senza amore, la vita è una perdita di tempo

Guarda dentro tuo cuore e io guarderò dentro il mio

[Pre-Chorus]

Things look so bad everywhere

In this whole world, what is fair?

We walk the line and try to see

Falling behind in what could be, oh

Le cose sembrano così brutte ovunque

In questo mondo intero, cos’è giusto?

Camminiamo in equilibrio su un un filo per cercare di capire

Quel che potrebbe essere, oh

[Chorus]

Bring me a higher love

Bring me a higher love, oh

Bring me a higher love

Where’s that higher love I keep thinking of?

Portami un amore più forte

Portami un amore più grande, oh

Portami un amore più forte

Dov’è quest’amore più grande a cui continuo a pensare?

[Post-Chorus]

Bring me higher love, love

Bring higher love (Oh)

Bring me higher love, love

Bring me a higher love

Bring me higher love, love

Bring higher love (Oh)

Bring me higher love, love

Bring me a higher love

Portami amore più forte, amore

Porta l’amore più forte (Oh)

Portami amore più forte, amore

Portami un amore più forte

Portami amore più forte, amore

Porta l’amore più forte (Oh)

Portami amore più forte, amore

Portami un amore più forte

[Verse 2]

Worlds are turning, and we’re just hanging on

Facing our fear, and standing out there alone

A yearning, yeah, and it’s real to me

There must be someone who’s feeling for me





Il mondo si sta trasformando e noi stiamo resistendo

Affrontando le nostre paure, e stando là fuori da soli

Un desiderio, sì, ed è reale per me

Ci deve essere qualcuno che sta prova qualcosa per me

[Pre-Chorus]

Things look so bad everywhere

In this whole world, what is fair?

We walk the line and try to see

Falling behind in what could be, oh

Le cose sembrano così brutte ovunque

In questo mondo intero, cos’è giusto?

Camminiamo in equilibrio su un un filo per cercare di capire

Quel che potrebbe essere, oh

[Chorus]

Bring me a higher love (My love)

Bring me a higher love, oh (Oh)

Bring me a higher love (My love)

Where’s that higher love I keep thinking of?

Portami un amore più forte (il mio amore)

Portami un amore più forte oh (Oh)

Portami un amore più forte (amore mio)

Dov’è questo amore più forte a cui continuo a pensare?

[Post-Chorus]

Bring me higher love, love

Bring higher love (Oh)

Bring me higher love, love

Bring me a higher love

Portami amore più forte, amore

Porta l’amore più forte (Oh)

Portami amore più forte, amore

Portami un amore più alto

[Chorus]

Bring me a higher love (Oh, bring me love)

Bring me a higher love, oh (We need a higher love)

Bring me a higher love (Bring me, bring me, yeah)

A higher love I keep thinking of, oh





Portami un amore più forte (Oh, portami amore)

Portami un amore più forte, oh (abbiamo bisogno di un amore più forte)

Portami un amore più forte (Portami, portami, sì)

Un amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare, oh

[Post-Chorus]

(Bring me a higher love)

Bring me higher love, love

(Bring me a higher love)

Bring higher love (Oh)

(Bring me a higher love)

Bring me higher love

A higher love I keep thinking of, oh

(Portami un amore più forte)

Portami amore più forte, amore

(Portami un amore più forte)

Porta l’amore più forte (Oh)

(Portami un amore più forte)

Portami amore più forte

Un amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare, oh

[Outro]

Bring me a higher love

(Bring me higher love, love)

Bring me a higher love, oh

(Bring me higher love)

Portami un amore più forte

(Portami amore più forte, amore)

Portami un amore più forte, oh

(Portami amore più forte)





