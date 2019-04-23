P!nk – Hurts 2B Human feat. Khalid: lyric video, testo e traduzione

A quattro giorni dal rilascio dell’attesissimo ottavo album Hurts 2B Human, Pink ha rilasciato la title track, con la collaborazione del cantautore statunitense Khalid.
Dopo Dopo”Walk Me Home”, “Hustle” e “Can We Pretend”, è arrivato quello che a parer mio è il più bel brano dell’ottava era discografica.
La popstar e l’emergente Khalid hanno infatti dato via a questo bellissimo duetto prodotto da Jorgen Odegard, nel quale i due cantano l’amore che reciprocamente, pur temendo che un giorno potrebbe finire. Per vedere il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine.
Testo Hurts 2B Human
Oh you make it sound so pretty
Even when it’s not?
Didn’t choose but it’s the only one we’ve got
And sometimes I get so tired
Of getting tied up trough my thoughts
You’re the only one
That ever makes it stop
God it hurts, to be human
Without you, I’d be losing
Yeah someday, we’ll face the music
God it hurts, to be human
But I’ve got you
You, you, you, you, eh
And you’ve got me
Me, me, me, too
[Khalid]
Like we’re buckled in preparing
For the crash
Like we’re walking down a road
Of broken glass
Now if we defeated all odds
And it was us against the world
You can count on me
You know I’d have your back
[P!nk & Khalid]
God, it hurts to be human
Without you, I’d be losing
Yeah someday, we’ll face the music
God, it hurts to be human
[P!nk & Khalid]
But I’ve got you
You, you, you, you, eh
And you’ve got me
Me, me, me, too
But I’ve got you
You, you, you, you, eh
And you’ve got me
Me, me, me, too
[P!nk]
Hope floats away
[Khalid]
If you could spend a day in my shoes
[P!nk]
Your mind would change
[Khalid]
If you knew what I’ve gone through
[P!nk]
We want the same (Yeah, we do)
[Both]
Maybe then you’d understand
How it hurts to be human (noooo)
[Both, (Khalid)]
God, it hurts to be human
Without you (without you)
I’d be losing (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah someday, we’ll face the music
God, it hurts to be human
[P!nk & Khalid]
But I’ve got you
You, you, you, you, eh
And you’ve got me
Me, me, me, too
But I’ve got you
You, you, you, you, eh
And you’ve got me
Me, me, me, too
Oh God, it hurts
to be human
Traduzione Hurts 2B Human
Oh, lo farai sembrare così bello
Anche quando non lo sarà?
Non abbiamo scelto questo è la nostra unica possibilità
E a volte mi sento così stanca
Di rimanere intrappolata nei miei pensieri
Sei l’unico
Che mi fa smettere di pensare
Dio, è doloroso essere umani
Senza di te, impazzirei
Si un giorno affronteremo la realtà
Dio, fa male essere umani
Ma io ho te
Te, te, te, te, eh
E anche tu hai me
Me, me, me
[Khalid]
Come se avessimo messo le cinture di sicurezza per prepararci
Allo schianto
Come se stessimo percorrendo una strada
Di vetri rotti
Ora se sconfiggeremo tutte le avversità
Ed saremo noi contro il mondo
Potrai contare su di me
Sai che ti coprirei le spalle
[P!Nk e Khalid]
Dio, è doloroso essere umani
Senza di te, impazzirei
Si un giorno affronteremo la realtà
Dio, fa male essere umani
[P!Nk e Khalid]
Ma io ho te
Te, te, te, te, eh
E anche tu hai me
Me, me, me
Ma io ho te
Te, te, te, te, eh
E anche tu hai me
Me, me, me
[P!Nk]
La speranza svanisce
[Khalid]
Se potessi passare un giorno nei miei panni
[P!Nk]
La tua idea cambierebbe
[Khalid]
Se sapessi quanto ho sofferto
[P!Nk]
Vogliamo la stessa cosa (Sì, certo)
[Entrambi]
Forse allora capiresti
Quanto fa male essere umani (noooo)
[Entrambi, (Khalid)]
Dio, fa male essere umani
Senza te (senza te)
Impazzirei (Sì, sì, sì)
Sì un giorno, affronteremo la realtà
Dio, fa male essere umani
[P!Nk e Khalid]
Ma io ho te
Te, te, te, te, eh
E anche tu hai me
Me, me, me
Ma io ho te
Te, te, te, te, eh
E anche tu hai me
Me, me, me
Oh Dio, fa male
essere umani
Audio Hurts 2B Human
Download Hurts 2B Human
Informazioni sul brano Hurts 2B Human
- Artista: Pink
- Data di pubblicazione: 22 aprile 2019
- Durata: 3:22
- Album: Hurts 2B Human
- Etichetta: RCA Records
Autori della canzone Hurts 2B Human
Anna-Catherine Hartley, P!nk, Khalid, Teddy Geiger & Alexander Izquierdo.
Lascia un commento