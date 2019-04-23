P!nk – Hurts 2B Human feat. Khalid: lyric video, testo e traduzione





A quattro giorni dal rilascio dell’attesissimo ottavo album Hurts 2B Human, Pink ha rilasciato la title track, con la collaborazione del cantautore statunitense Khalid.

Dopo Dopo”Walk Me Home”, “Hustle” e “Can We Pretend”, è arrivato quello che a parer mio è il più bel brano dell’ottava era discografica.

La popstar e l’emergente Khalid hanno infatti dato via a questo bellissimo duetto prodotto da Jorgen Odegard, nel quale i due cantano l’amore che reciprocamente, pur temendo che un giorno potrebbe finire. Per vedere il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine.

Testo Hurts 2B Human

Oh you make it sound so pretty

Even when it’s not?

Didn’t choose but it’s the only one we’ve got

And sometimes I get so tired

Of getting tied up trough my thoughts

You’re the only one

That ever makes it stop

God it hurts, to be human

Without you, I’d be losing

Yeah someday, we’ll face the music

God it hurts, to be human

But I’ve got you

You, you, you, you, eh

And you’ve got me

Me, me, me, too

[Khalid]

Like we’re buckled in preparing

For the crash

Like we’re walking down a road

Of broken glass

Now if we defeated all odds

And it was us against the world

You can count on me

You know I’d have your back

[P!nk & Khalid]

God, it hurts to be human

Without you, I’d be losing

Yeah someday, we’ll face the music

God, it hurts to be human

[P!nk & Khalid]

But I’ve got you

You, you, you, you, eh

And you’ve got me

Me, me, me, too

But I’ve got you

You, you, you, you, eh

And you’ve got me

Me, me, me, too

[P!nk]

Hope floats away

[Khalid]

If you could spend a day in my shoes

[P!nk]

Your mind would change

[Khalid]

If you knew what I’ve gone through

[P!nk]

We want the same (Yeah, we do)

[Both]

Maybe then you’d understand

How it hurts to be human (noooo)

[Both, (Khalid)]

God, it hurts to be human

Without you (without you)

I’d be losing (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah someday, we’ll face the music

God, it hurts to be human





[P!nk & Khalid]

But I’ve got you

You, you, you, you, eh

And you’ve got me

Me, me, me, too

But I’ve got you

You, you, you, you, eh

And you’ve got me

Me, me, me, too

Oh God, it hurts

to be human





Traduzione Hurts 2B Human

Oh, lo farai sembrare così bello

Anche quando non lo sarà?

Non abbiamo scelto questo è la nostra unica possibilità

E a volte mi sento così stanca

Di rimanere intrappolata nei miei pensieri

Sei l’unico

Che mi fa smettere di pensare

Dio, è doloroso essere umani

Senza di te, impazzirei

Si un giorno affronteremo la realtà

Dio, fa male essere umani

Ma io ho te

Te, te, te, te, eh

E anche tu hai me

Me, me, me

[Khalid]

Come se avessimo messo le cinture di sicurezza per prepararci

Allo schianto

Come se stessimo percorrendo una strada

Di vetri rotti

Ora se sconfiggeremo tutte le avversità

Ed saremo noi contro il mondo

Potrai contare su di me

Sai che ti coprirei le spalle

[P!Nk e Khalid]

Dio, è doloroso essere umani

Senza di te, impazzirei

Si un giorno affronteremo la realtà

Dio, fa male essere umani

[P!Nk e Khalid]

Ma io ho te

Te, te, te, te, eh

E anche tu hai me

Me, me, me

Ma io ho te

Te, te, te, te, eh

E anche tu hai me

Me, me, me

[P!Nk]

La speranza svanisce

[Khalid]

Se potessi passare un giorno nei miei panni





[P!Nk]

La tua idea cambierebbe

[Khalid]

Se sapessi quanto ho sofferto

[P!Nk]

Vogliamo la stessa cosa (Sì, certo)

[Entrambi]

Forse allora capiresti

Quanto fa male essere umani (noooo)

[Entrambi, (Khalid)]

Dio, fa male essere umani

Senza te (senza te)

Impazzirei (Sì, sì, sì)

Sì un giorno, affronteremo la realtà

Dio, fa male essere umani

[P!Nk e Khalid]

Ma io ho te

Te, te, te, te, eh

E anche tu hai me

Me, me, me

Ma io ho te

Te, te, te, te, eh

E anche tu hai me

Me, me, me

Oh Dio, fa male

essere umani

Audio Hurts 2B Human

Download Hurts 2B Human

Informazioni sul brano Hurts 2B Human

Artista: Pink

Data di pubblicazione: 22 aprile 2019

Durata: 3:22

Album: Hurts 2B Human

Etichetta: RCA Records

Autori della canzone Hurts 2B Human

Anna-Catherine Hartley, P!nk, Khalid, Teddy Geiger & Alexander Izquierdo.



