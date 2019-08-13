Duke Dumont – The Power feat. Zak Abel: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Il deejay e produttore britannico, Adam George Dyment, in arte Duke Dumont, vi presenta The Power, nuovo brano prodotto con la collaborazione del duo di dj e producers CamelPhat, con voce del cantautore e musicista inglese Zak Abel. Il brano è disponibile dal 9 agosto 2019 via Virgin EMI Records.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova produzione, firmata da Duke e Zak con la collaborazione di Lawrie Martin, Dave Whelan & Mike Di Scala, ovvero i CamelPhat.

Duke Dumont – The Power Testo e Traduzione

[Refrain]

You do me, I do you

Feed me lies and we’ll find the truth

Feel the light numb the pain

Kiss the sky and we’ll make it rain

Getting close breaking through

Confidence looks good on you

Feel the light numb the pain

Kiss the sky and we’ll make it rain

Lo fai a me, lo faccio a te

Nutrimi di bugie e troveremo la verità

Percepisci la luce che allevia il dolore

Bacia il cielo faremo piovere

Avvicinati irrompendo

La fiducia ti dona

Senti la luce che allevia il dolore

Bacia il cielo e faremo piovere

[Chorus]

I can feel the power running through my veins

Getting louder calling out my name

And it feels like sunlight and the night sky shines on my mind

Riesco a sentire il potere che scorre nelle mie vene

Sempre più forte chiama il mio nome

E mi sento come se la luce del sole e il cielo notturno brillassero nella mia mente





[Refrain]

You do me, I do you

Feed me lies and we’ll find the truth

Feel the light numb the pain

Kiss the sky and we’ll make it rain

Getting close breaking through

Confidence looks good on you

Feel the light numb the pain

Kiss the sky and we’ll make it rain

[Chorus]

I can feel the power running through my veins

Getting louder calling out my name

And it feels like sunlight and the night sky shines on my mind

[Bridge]

I can feel it, yeah

I can feel it, yeah

I can feel the power

Getting louder

I can feel the power

I can feel it, yeah

I can feel the power

Riesco a sentirlo, sì

Posso sentirlo, sì

Sento il potere

Sempre più forte

Sento il potere

Riesco a sentirlo, sì

Sento il potere





[Outro]

I can feel the power

I can feel the power

I can feel the power

I can feel the power

Sento il potere

Sento il potere

Sento il potere

Sento il potere





