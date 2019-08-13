Duke Dumont – The Power feat. Zak Abel: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Il deejay e produttore britannico, Adam George Dyment, in arte Duke Dumont, vi presenta The Power, nuovo brano prodotto con la collaborazione del duo di dj e producers CamelPhat, con voce del cantautore e musicista inglese Zak Abel. Il brano è disponibile dal 9 agosto 2019 via Virgin EMI Records.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova produzione, firmata da Duke e Zak con la collaborazione di Lawrie Martin, Dave Whelan & Mike Di Scala, ovvero i CamelPhat.
Duke Dumont – The Power Testo e Traduzione
[Refrain]
You do me, I do you
Feed me lies and we’ll find the truth
Feel the light numb the pain
Kiss the sky and we’ll make it rain
Getting close breaking through
Confidence looks good on you
Feel the light numb the pain
Kiss the sky and we’ll make it rain
Lo fai a me, lo faccio a te
Nutrimi di bugie e troveremo la verità
Percepisci la luce che allevia il dolore
Bacia il cielo faremo piovere
Avvicinati irrompendo
La fiducia ti dona
Senti la luce che allevia il dolore
Bacia il cielo e faremo piovere
[Chorus]
I can feel the power running through my veins
Getting louder calling out my name
And it feels like sunlight and the night sky shines on my mind
Riesco a sentire il potere che scorre nelle mie vene
Sempre più forte chiama il mio nome
E mi sento come se la luce del sole e il cielo notturno brillassero nella mia mente
[Refrain]
You do me, I do you
Feed me lies and we’ll find the truth
Feel the light numb the pain
Kiss the sky and we’ll make it rain
Getting close breaking through
Confidence looks good on you
Feel the light numb the pain
Kiss the sky and we’ll make it rain
[Chorus]
I can feel the power running through my veins
Getting louder calling out my name
And it feels like sunlight and the night sky shines on my mind
[Bridge]
I can feel it, yeah
I can feel it, yeah
I can feel the power
Getting louder
I can feel the power
I can feel it, yeah
I can feel the power
Riesco a sentirlo, sì
Posso sentirlo, sì
Sento il potere
Sempre più forte
Sento il potere
Riesco a sentirlo, sì
Sento il potere
[Outro]
I can feel the power
I can feel the power
I can feel the power
I can feel the power
Sento il potere
Sento il potere
Sento il potere
Sento il potere
