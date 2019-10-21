Riton & Oliver Heldens – “Turn Me On” feat. Vula: video, testo e traduzione









Rilasciato il 13 settembre 2019, Turn Me On è un singolo del dj e produttore inglese Henry Smithson, in arte Riton, e del collega olandese Oliver Heldens, con voce dell’emergente cantante londinese Vula Malinga.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video che accompagna la gradevole canzone, rivisitazione in chiave house moderna della hit “Don’t Go” degli Yazoo, pubblicata nel lontano 1982.

Nel brano una ragazza si rivolge al suo dottore, invitandolo a “turn me on” vale a dire, a farla eccitare… E il filmato non poteva che vedere protagonista il Dottor Amore e le sue seducenti collaboratrici.

Riton – Turn Me On Testo e Traduzione

[Intro]

Doctor Love

[Verse 1]

Living life all wrong

‘Cause I thought I knew what love was

But my heart, it was made of stone

I was out there seeking after hours for money, looks and power

But all that glows ain’t always gold

[Pre-Chorus]

And just give me some love

‘Cause I’m running out of that feeling

Doctor, prescribe me that drug

‘Cause I need some more of your healing

[Chorus]

Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)

Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)

Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)

You know just what I needed, Doctor Love

[Post-Chorus]

Doctor Love

Doctor Love

Doctor Love

[Verse 2]

Living life in darkness, this fight is full of nonsense

Trying to navigate through my mistakes

But ever since I met someone who taught me that love is like a party

I can never dim the lights again

[Pre-Chorus]

And just give me some love

‘Cause I’m running out of that feeling

Doctor, prescribe me that drug

‘Cause I need some more of your healing

[Chorus]

Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)

Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)

Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)

You know just what I needed, Doctor Love

[Post-Chorus]

Doctor Love

Doctor Love

Doctor Love

[Pre-Chorus]

And just give me some love

‘Cause I’m running out of that feeling

Doctor, prescribe me that drug

‘Cause I need some more of your healing





[Chorus]

Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)

Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)

Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)

You know just what I needed, Doctor Love

[Post-Chorus]

Doctor Love

Doctor Love

(Doctor Love, you know just what I needed)

Doctor Love





Dottor Amore

Vivere la vita nel modo sbagliato

Perché pensavo di sapere cosa fosse l’amore

Ma il mio cuore, era fatto di pietra

Ero là fuori di notte alla ricerca di soldi, aspetto e potere

Ma tutto è sempre oro ciò che luccica

E dammi solo un po ‘d’amore

Perché questo sentimento si sta esaurendo

Dottore, mi prescrivi quel farmaco

Perché ho bisogno più delle tue cure

Baby, fammi eccitare, eccitami (Guariscimi)

Baby, fammi eccitare, eccitami (Guariscimi)

Baby, fammi eccitare, eccitami (Guariscimi)

Sai di cosa avevo bisogno, Dottor Amore

Dottor Amore

Dottor Amore

Dottor Amore

Vivere la vita nell’oscurità, questa lotta è piena di sciocchezze

Cercare di muoversi attraverso i miei errori

Ma da quando ho incontrato qualcuno che mi ha insegnato che l’amore è come una festa

Non riesco mai a spegnere le luci





Dottor Amore

Dottor Amore

(Dottor Amore, sai proprio cosa avevo bisogno)

Dottor Amore

