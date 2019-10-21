Riton & Oliver Heldens – “Turn Me On” feat. Vula: video, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato il 13 settembre 2019, Turn Me On è un singolo del dj e produttore inglese Henry Smithson, in arte Riton, e del collega olandese Oliver Heldens, con voce dell’emergente cantante londinese Vula Malinga.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video che accompagna la gradevole canzone, rivisitazione in chiave house moderna della hit “Don’t Go” degli Yazoo, pubblicata nel lontano 1982.
Nel brano una ragazza si rivolge al suo dottore, invitandolo a “turn me on” vale a dire, a farla eccitare… E il filmato non poteva che vedere protagonista il Dottor Amore e le sue seducenti collaboratrici.
Riton – Turn Me On Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
Doctor Love
[Verse 1]
Living life all wrong
‘Cause I thought I knew what love was
But my heart, it was made of stone
I was out there seeking after hours for money, looks and power
But all that glows ain’t always gold
[Pre-Chorus]
And just give me some love
‘Cause I’m running out of that feeling
Doctor, prescribe me that drug
‘Cause I need some more of your healing
[Chorus]
Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)
Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)
Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)
You know just what I needed, Doctor Love
[Post-Chorus]
Doctor Love
Doctor Love
Doctor Love
[Verse 2]
Living life in darkness, this fight is full of nonsense
Trying to navigate through my mistakes
But ever since I met someone who taught me that love is like a party
I can never dim the lights again
[Pre-Chorus]
And just give me some love
‘Cause I’m running out of that feeling
Doctor, prescribe me that drug
‘Cause I need some more of your healing
[Chorus]
Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)
Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)
Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)
You know just what I needed, Doctor Love
[Post-Chorus]
Doctor Love
Doctor Love
Doctor Love
[Pre-Chorus]
And just give me some love
‘Cause I’m running out of that feeling
Doctor, prescribe me that drug
‘Cause I need some more of your healing
[Chorus]
Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)
Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)
Baby, turn me on, turn me on (Healing)
You know just what I needed, Doctor Love
[Post-Chorus]
Doctor Love
Doctor Love
(Doctor Love, you know just what I needed)
Doctor Love
Dottor Amore
Vivere la vita nel modo sbagliato
Perché pensavo di sapere cosa fosse l’amore
Ma il mio cuore, era fatto di pietra
Ero là fuori di notte alla ricerca di soldi, aspetto e potere
Ma tutto è sempre oro ciò che luccica
E dammi solo un po ‘d’amore
Perché questo sentimento si sta esaurendo
Dottore, mi prescrivi quel farmaco
Perché ho bisogno più delle tue cure
Baby, fammi eccitare, eccitami (Guariscimi)
Baby, fammi eccitare, eccitami (Guariscimi)
Baby, fammi eccitare, eccitami (Guariscimi)
Sai di cosa avevo bisogno, Dottor Amore
Dottor Amore
Dottor Amore
Dottor Amore
Vivere la vita nell’oscurità, questa lotta è piena di sciocchezze
Cercare di muoversi attraverso i miei errori
Ma da quando ho incontrato qualcuno che mi ha insegnato che l’amore è come una festa
Non riesco mai a spegnere le luci
[Pre-Chorus]
[Coro]
[Post-Chorus]
[Pre-Chorus]
[Coro]
Dottor Amore
Dottor Amore
(Dottor Amore, sai proprio cosa avevo bisogno)
Dottor Amore
Lascia un commento