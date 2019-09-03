Noëp – fk this up feat. Chinchilla: video ufficiale, testo, traduzione e remix by Benny Benassi









Disponibile dal 16 luglio 2019 via WM Italy, fk this up è un singolo di Noëp feat. Chinchilla, in radio nell’esclusivo remix del nostro Benny Benassi & BB Team, che al momento in cui scrivo non è ancora stato rilasciato né nelle piattaforme streaming, né negli store digitali, anche se cercando su Youtube qualcosa la si trova.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il filmato diretto dallo stesso Andres Kõpper, in arte Noëp, artista estone dallo stile unico, molto conosciuto dalle sue parti, dove ha anche ricevuto alcuni riconoscimenti.

La voce femminile dell’orecchiabile brano è invece quella della londinese Chinchilla, che interpreta il contagioso ritornello, punto di forza di questa canzone, che invita l’ascoltatore a godersi la vita senza prendersi troppo sul serio.

Il videoclip che accompagna la traccia, racconta la storia di una giovane coppia e il pericolo di rimanere intrappolati nella nostalgia.

Testo e Traduzione di Fk this up

Show me what you came here for

Did you come for me?

Can’t hold it together no more

Gonna tell you how I feel

Mostrami perché sei qui

Sei venuta per me?

Non riesco più a tenerlo insieme

Ti dirò cosa provo

Though it’s only late October

Still feels colder without you here

Can I hold ya in late October

We’re only getting older

There’s flames in our smoke

Anche se è solo fine ottobre

Qui si sente ancora più freddo senza di te

Posso stringerti a fine ottobre

Stiamo solo diventando grandi

Ci sono fiamme nel nostro fumo

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up

But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up

But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this up

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane (oppure “faremo ca**ate”, “rovineremo tutto”)

Ma so che rovineremo tutto

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane

Ma so che rovineremo tutto

Now, are we gonna fuck this up?

Really fuck this up again?

But can we not bog down our love?

Go back to the start?

You know what I mean

Ora, manderemo tutto a pu**ane?

Manderemo veramente di nuovo tutto a pu**ane?

Ma non possiamo non buttare nel cesso il nostro amore?

Tornare all’inizio?

Sai cosa intendo





Though it’s only late October

Still feels colder without you here

Can I hold ya in late October

We’re only getting older

There’s flames in our smoke

Anche se è solo fine ottobre

Qui si sente ancora più freddo senza di te

Posso stringerti a fine ottobre

Stiamo solo diventando grandi

Ci sono fiamme nel nostro fumo

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up

But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up

But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane

Ma so che rovineremo tutto

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane

Ma so che rovineremo tutto

But I know we’re (but I know we’re)

But I know we’re (but I know we’re)

But I know we’re (but I know we’re)

Gonna fuck this, fuck this up

But I know we’re (but I know we’re)

But I know we’re (but I know we’re)

But I know we’re (but I know we’re, but I know we’re)

Ma so che noi (ma so che noi)

Ma so che noi (ma so che noi)

Ma so che noi (ma so che noi)

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane

Ma so che noi (ma so che noi)

Ma so che noi (ma so che noi)

Ma so che noi (ma so che noi, ma so che noi)

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up (can I hold ya?)

But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up (late October)

But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane (posso stringerti?)

Ma so che rovineremo tutto

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane (a fine ottobre)

Ma so che rovineremo tutto





Yeah, I know we’re gonna fuck this up

Sì, so che rovineremo tutto

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up

But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up

But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this up

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane

Ma so che rovineremo tutto

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane

Ma so che rovineremo tutto





