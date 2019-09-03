Nuove Canzoni

Noëp – fk this up feat. Chinchilla: video ufficiale, testo, traduzione e remix by Benny Benassi

Disponibile dal 16 luglio 2019 via WM Italy, fk this up è un singolo di Noëp feat. Chinchilla, in radio nell’esclusivo remix del nostro Benny Benassi & BB Team, che al momento in cui scrivo non è ancora stato rilasciato né nelle piattaforme streaming, né negli store digitali, anche se cercando su Youtube qualcosa la si trova.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il filmato diretto dallo stesso Andres Kõpper, in arte Noëp, artista estone dallo stile unico, molto conosciuto dalle sue parti, dove ha anche ricevuto alcuni riconoscimenti.

La voce femminile dell’orecchiabile brano è invece quella della londinese Chinchilla, che interpreta il contagioso ritornello, punto di forza di questa canzone, che invita l’ascoltatore a godersi la vita senza prendersi troppo sul serio.

Il videoclip che accompagna la traccia, racconta la storia di una giovane coppia e il pericolo di rimanere intrappolati nella nostalgia.

copertina canzone Fk This Up

Testo e Traduzione di Fk this up

downloadDownload su: AmazoniTunes

Show me what you came here for
Did you come for me?
Can’t hold it together no more
Gonna tell you how I feel

Mostrami perché sei qui
Sei venuta per me?
Non riesco più a tenerlo insieme
Ti dirò cosa provo

Though it’s only late October
Still feels colder without you here
Can I hold ya in late October
We’re only getting older
There’s flames in our smoke

Anche se è solo fine ottobre
Qui si sente ancora più freddo senza di te
Posso stringerti a fine ottobre
Stiamo solo diventando grandi
Ci sono fiamme nel nostro fumo

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up
But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck
But I know we’re gonna fuck this up
But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this up

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane (oppure “faremo ca**ate”, “rovineremo tutto”)
Ma so che rovineremo tutto
Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane
Ma so che rovineremo tutto

Now, are we gonna fuck this up?
Really fuck this up again?
But can we not bog down our love?
Go back to the start?
You know what I mean

Ora, manderemo tutto a pu**ane?
Manderemo veramente di nuovo tutto a pu**ane?
Ma non possiamo non buttare nel cesso il nostro amore?
Tornare all’inizio?
Sai cosa intendo


Though it’s only late October
Still feels colder without you here
Can I hold ya in late October
We’re only getting older
There’s flames in our smoke

Anche se è solo fine ottobre
Qui si sente ancora più freddo senza di te
Posso stringerti a fine ottobre
Stiamo solo diventando grandi
Ci sono fiamme nel nostro fumo

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up
But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck
But I know we’re gonna fuck this up
But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane
Ma so che rovineremo tutto
Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane
Ma so che rovineremo tutto

But I know we’re (but I know we’re)
But I know we’re (but I know we’re)
But I know we’re (but I know we’re)
Gonna fuck this, fuck this up
But I know we’re (but I know we’re)
But I know we’re (but I know we’re)
But I know we’re (but I know we’re, but I know we’re)

Ma so che noi (ma so che noi)
Ma so che noi (ma so che noi)
Ma so che noi (ma so che noi)
Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane
Ma so che noi (ma so che noi)
Ma so che noi (ma so che noi)
Ma so che noi (ma so che noi, ma so che noi)

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up (can I hold ya?)
But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck
But I know we’re gonna fuck this up (late October)
But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane (posso stringerti?)
Ma so che rovineremo tutto
Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane (a fine ottobre)
Ma so che rovineremo tutto


Yeah, I know we’re gonna fuck this up

Sì, so che rovineremo tutto

But I know we’re gonna fuck this up
But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck
But I know we’re gonna fuck this up
But I know we’re gonna fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this, fuck this up

Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane
Ma so che rovineremo tutto
Ma so che manderemo tutto a pu**ane
Ma so che rovineremo tutto


Ascolta su:


