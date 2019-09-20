Mika – Tomorrow: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di Tomorrow, quinto singolo di Mika estratto dal quinto album in studio My Name Is Michael Holbrook, che verrà rilasciato il 4 ottobre 2019.
Dopo “Ice Cream“, “Tiny Love“, “Sanremo” e “Dear Jealousy“, è il momento di questo quinto assaggio dell’atteso disco, un interessante pezzo scritto insieme a Fyfe e prodotto da Dan Priddy & Mark Crew, in cui si parla di una relazione amorosa avventata, pericolosa e ancora incerta, con la necessità di prendere una decisione in un momento di bollente passione e inquietante paura. Quindi, che fare? Andare sul sicuro e lasciar perdere o viversi quantomeno questi attimi di passione, senza badare troppo ai timori delle conseguenze che potrebbero esserci?
Mika – Tomorrow Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
Tomorrow
Tomorrow
Tomorrow
Domani
Domani
Domani
[Verse 1]
You and I, we’re really
Really not so innocent
Consequences won’t be easy
From here, every road leads to regret
But if this ain’t what you wanted
Then why’d you even come here? It’s 2 a.m
If this isn’t what you wanted
Then why’d you put a smiley in your message then?
Io e te, siamo veramente
Veramente non così innocenti
Le conseguenze non saranno facili
Da qui, ogni strada porta al rimpianto
Ma se questo non è ciò che volevi
Allora perché sei venuta qui? Sono le 2 del mattino
Se questo non è quello che volevi
Allora perché hai messo una faccina nel tuo messaggio?
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Backseat, light off
Window open, stereo on
Sedile posteriore, luce spenta
Finestrino aperto, stereo acceso
[Chorus]
So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When it comes, we can worry then
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When you know how lucky we are
Oh, tomorrow, worry ’bout tomorrow
Allora baciami sul sedile posteriore della mia Benz vintage
Oh, chi se ne frega di domani?
Quando arriverà, allora potremo preoccuparci
Oh, chi se ne frega di domani?
Quindi baciami sotto la luce luce di migliaia di stelle
Oh, chi se ne frega di domani?
Quando saprai quanto siamo fortunati
Oh, domani, preoccuparsi del domani
[Verse 2]
Lying here together
Stretching every second into more
I know you’re getting nervous
But this is a mess worth fighting for
But if this ain’t what you wanted
Then why’d you even come here? It’s 2 a.m
If this isn’t what you wanted
Then why’d you put a smiley in your message then?
Sdraiati qui insieme
Allungando ogni secondo in più
So che ti stai innervosendo
Ma questo è un bel casino per cui vale la pena lottare
Ma se questo non è ciò che volevi
Allora perché sei venuta qui? Sono le 2 del mattino
Se questo non è quello che volevi
Allora perché hai messo una faccina nel tuo messaggio?
[Pre-Chorus 2]
T-shirt off, breeze comin’ in
Leather seat catchin’ on the skin
La maglietta tolta, la brezza che entra
Sedile in pelle che si impiglia sulla pelle
[Chorus]
So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When it comes, we can worry then
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When you know how lucky we are
Oh, tomorrow, worry ’bout tomorrow
[Bridge]
But if you say you’ll be there tomorrow
Then I love you tomorrow
(Tomorrow)
(Tomorrow)
(Tomorrow)
Ma se dici che domani ci sarai
Allora ti amerò domani
(Domani)
(Domani)
(Domani)
[Chorus]
So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When it comes, we can worry then
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When you know how lucky we are
Oh, tomorrow, worry ’bout tomorrow
Lascia un commento