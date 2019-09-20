Mika – Tomorrow: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di Tomorrow, quinto singolo di Mika estratto dal quinto album in studio My Name Is Michael Holbrook, che verrà rilasciato il 4 ottobre 2019.

Dopo “Ice Cream“, “Tiny Love“, “Sanremo” e “Dear Jealousy“, è il momento di questo quinto assaggio dell’atteso disco, un interessante pezzo scritto insieme a Fyfe e prodotto da Dan Priddy & Mark Crew, in cui si parla di una relazione amorosa avventata, pericolosa e ancora incerta, con la necessità di prendere una decisione in un momento di bollente passione e inquietante paura. Quindi, che fare? Andare sul sicuro e lasciar perdere o viversi quantomeno questi attimi di passione, senza badare troppo ai timori delle conseguenze che potrebbero esserci?

Mika – Tomorrow Testo e Traduzione

[Intro]

Tomorrow

Tomorrow

Tomorrow

Domani

Domani

Domani

[Verse 1]

You and I, we’re really

Really not so innocent

Consequences won’t be easy

From here, every road leads to regret

But if this ain’t what you wanted

Then why’d you even come here? It’s 2 a.m

If this isn’t what you wanted

Then why’d you put a smiley in your message then?

Io e te, siamo veramente

Veramente non così innocenti

Le conseguenze non saranno facili

Da qui, ogni strada porta al rimpianto

Ma se questo non è ciò che volevi

Allora perché sei venuta qui? Sono le 2 del mattino

Se questo non è quello che volevi

Allora perché hai messo una faccina nel tuo messaggio?

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Backseat, light off

Window open, stereo on

Sedile posteriore, luce spenta

Finestrino aperto, stereo acceso

[Chorus]

So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When it comes, we can worry then

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When you know how lucky we are

Oh, tomorrow, worry ’bout tomorrow





Allora baciami sul sedile posteriore della mia Benz vintage

Oh, chi se ne frega di domani?

Quando arriverà, allora potremo preoccuparci

Oh, chi se ne frega di domani?

Quindi baciami sotto la luce luce di migliaia di stelle

Oh, chi se ne frega di domani?

Quando saprai quanto siamo fortunati

Oh, domani, preoccuparsi del domani

[Verse 2]

Lying here together

Stretching every second into more

I know you’re getting nervous

But this is a mess worth fighting for

But if this ain’t what you wanted

Then why’d you even come here? It’s 2 a.m

If this isn’t what you wanted

Then why’d you put a smiley in your message then?

Sdraiati qui insieme

Allungando ogni secondo in più

So che ti stai innervosendo

Ma questo è un bel casino per cui vale la pena lottare

Ma se questo non è ciò che volevi

Allora perché sei venuta qui? Sono le 2 del mattino

Se questo non è quello che volevi

Allora perché hai messo una faccina nel tuo messaggio?

[Pre-Chorus 2]

T-shirt off, breeze comin’ in

Leather seat catchin’ on the skin

La maglietta tolta, la brezza che entra

Sedile in pelle che si impiglia sulla pelle

[Chorus]

So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When it comes, we can worry then

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When you know how lucky we are

Oh, tomorrow, worry ’bout tomorrow





[Bridge]

But if you say you’ll be there tomorrow

Then I love you tomorrow

(Tomorrow)

(Tomorrow)

(Tomorrow)

Ma se dici che domani ci sarai

Allora ti amerò domani

(Domani)

(Domani)

(Domani)

[Chorus]

So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When it comes, we can worry then

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When you know how lucky we are

Oh, tomorrow, worry ’bout tomorrow





