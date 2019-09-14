Mika – Dear Jealousy: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Rilasciato il 13 settembre 2019, Dear Jealousy è un singolo di Mika, terza traccia nel quinto album in studio My Name Is Michael Holbrook, fuori il 4 ottobre 2019: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questo quarto assaggio del disco.
Dopo Ice Cream, Tiny Love e Sanremo, è il momento di questa simpatica canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di George Moore & Amy Wadge, con produzione di Mark Crew, Dan Priddy & Moore, nella quale il cantautore si rivolge alla gelosia, che sembra sempre stargli addosso.
MIKA – Dear Jealousy testo e traduzione
Jealousy, bring the music back to me
Dear jealousy
You know every part of me
Hiding where no one can see
I want you to leave
Dear jealousy
Why you smiling creepily?
Your fingertips keep holding on
But your tricks won’t work on me
Oh baby, I’m jealous, I’m jealous, I’m jealous of us
I’m jealous of everything that I know we could be, but never really seems enough
I’m jealous, I’m jealous of everyone
Jealous of the man I used to be, and the man I could become
I’m jealous of your face, of your lips, of your eyes
Jealous of your house and the car you drive
Jealous of your truth and I’m jealous of lies
I’m jealous (Dear jealousy)
Jealous of the ground beneath my feet
Jealous of your mouth and the air we breathe
Jealous of the way that you look at me
I’m jealous
It’s coming out to get us, get us
You better run away while it let us
‘Cause like it or not
Everyday we get a little better at jealousy
We go on and on
Only problem is that it’s wrong
And every single person, even you, even me
Is jealousy
Dear jealousy
When did you move in with me?
This band wasn’t made for three
It’s time for you to leave
Oh baby, I’m jealous, I’m jealous, I’m jealous of us
I’m jealous of everything that I know we could be, but never really seems enough
I’m jealous, I’m jealous of everyone
Jealous of the man I used to be, and the man I could become
I’m jealous of your face, of your lips, of your eyes
Jealous of your house and the car you drive
Jealous of your truth and I’m jealous of lies
I’m jealous (Dear jealousy)
Jealous of the ground beneath my feet
Jealous of your mouth and the air we breathe
Jealous of the way that you look at me
I’m jealous
It’s coming out to get us, get us
You better run away while it let us
‘Cause like it or not
Everyday we get a little better at jealousy
We go on and on
Only problem is it’s wrong
And every single person, even you, even me
Is jealousy
Jealousy
Bring the music back to me
I can’t even write a song
If you’re standing over me (Dear jealousy)
Jealousy
I’ll take the good time with the rough
I don’t need to be the richest guy
No, enough is enough (Dear jealousy)
Jealousy
Stop confusing me
I am sick of seeing everything
Deep in shades of gray (Dear jealousy)
Jealousy
It took a while for me to see
I thought I was the one who’s jealous
But you’re jealous of me
(Dear jealousy)
It’s coming out to get us, get us
You better run away while it let us
‘Cause like it or not
Everyday we get a little better at jealousy
We go on and on
Only problem is it’s wrong
And every single person, even you, even me
Is jealousy
It’s coming out to get us, get us
We better run away while it let us
‘Cause like it or not
Everyday we get a little better at jealousy
Gelosia, riportami la musica
Cara gelosia
Conosci ogni parte di me
Nascosta dove nessuno può vedere
Voglio che te ne vada
Cara gelosia
Perché sorridi in modo inquietante?
I tuoi polpastrelli tengono duro
Ma i tuoi trucchi non funzioneranno con me
Oh baby sono geloso, sono geloso, sono geloso di noi
Sono geloso di tutto ciò che so che potremmo essere, ma non mi sembra mai abbastanza
Sono geloso, sono geloso di chiunque
Geloso dell’uomo che ero, e dell’uomo che potrei diventare
Sono geloso del tuo viso, delle tue labbra, dei tuoi occhi
Geloso di casa tua e della macchina che guidi
Geloso della tua verità e delle tue bugie
Sono geloso (cara gelosia)
Geloso della terra sotto i miei piedi
Geloso della tua bocca e dell’aria che respiriamo
Geloso del modo in cui mi guardi
Sono geloso
Sta venendo a prenderci, prenderci
E’ meglio scappare finché ce lo permette
Perché che piaccia o no
Ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’ la gelosia
Andiamo avanti ancora e ancora
L’unico problema è che è sbagliato
E ogni singola persona, anche te, anche me
È gelosia
Cara gelosia
Quando ti sei trasferita da me?
Questa band non è stata creata per tre
È ora che tu vada via
Oh baby sono geloso, sono geloso, sono geloso di noi
Sono geloso di tutto ciò che so che potremmo essere, ma non mi sembra mai abbastanza
Sono geloso, sono geloso di chiunque
Geloso dell’uomo che ero, e dell’uomo che potrei diventare
Sono geloso del tuo viso, delle tue labbra, dei tuoi occhi
Geloso di casa tua e della macchina che guidi
Geloso della tua verità e delle tue bugie
Sono geloso (cara gelosia)
Geloso della terra sotto i miei piedi
Geloso della tua bocca e dell’aria che respiriamo
Geloso del modo in cui mi guardi
Sono geloso
Sta venendo a prenderci, prenderci
E’ meglio scappare finché ce lo permette
Perché che piaccia o no
Ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’ la gelosia
Andiamo avanti ancora e ancora
L’unico problema è che è sbagliato
E ogni singola persona, anche te, anche me
È gelosia
Gelosia
Riportami la musica
Non riesco nemmeno a scrivere una canzone
Se mi stai addosso (cara gelosia)
Gelosia
Mi prendero’ il tempo libero con i duri
Non ho bisogno di essere l’uomo più ricco
No, quando è troppo è troppo (Cara gelosia)
Gelosia
Smettila di confondermi
Sono stufo di vedere tutto
Immerso nelle sfumature di grigio (Cara gelosia)
Gelosia
Mi ci è voluto un po’ per capire
Pensavo che il geloso fossi io
Ma sei gelosa di me
(Cara gelosia)
Sta venendo a prenderci, prenderci
E’ meglio scappare finché ce lo permette
Perché che piaccia o no
Ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’ la gelosia
Andiamo avanti ancora e ancora
L’unico problema è che è sbagliato
E ogni singola persona, anche te, anche me
È gelosia
Sta venendo a prenderci, prenderci
Faremmo meglio scappare finché ce lo permette
Perché che piaccia o no
Ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’ la gelosia
Lascia un commento