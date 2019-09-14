Mika – Dear Jealousy: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato il 13 settembre 2019, Dear Jealousy è un singolo di Mika, terza traccia nel quinto album in studio My Name Is Michael Holbrook, fuori il 4 ottobre 2019: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questo quarto assaggio del disco.

Dopo Ice Cream, Tiny Love e Sanremo, è il momento di questa simpatica canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di George Moore & Amy Wadge, con produzione di Mark Crew, Dan Priddy & Moore, nella quale il cantautore si rivolge alla gelosia, che sembra sempre stargli addosso.

MIKA – Dear Jealousy testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Jealousy, bring the music back to me

Dear jealousy

You know every part of me

Hiding where no one can see

I want you to leave

Dear jealousy

Why you smiling creepily?

Your fingertips keep holding on

But your tricks won’t work on me

Oh baby, I’m jealous, I’m jealous, I’m jealous of us

I’m jealous of everything that I know we could be, but never really seems enough

I’m jealous, I’m jealous of everyone

Jealous of the man I used to be, and the man I could become

I’m jealous of your face, of your lips, of your eyes

Jealous of your house and the car you drive

Jealous of your truth and I’m jealous of lies

I’m jealous (Dear jealousy)

Jealous of the ground beneath my feet

Jealous of your mouth and the air we breathe

Jealous of the way that you look at me

I’m jealous

It’s coming out to get us, get us

You better run away while it let us

‘Cause like it or not

Everyday we get a little better at jealousy

We go on and on

Only problem is that it’s wrong

And every single person, even you, even me

Is jealousy

Dear jealousy

When did you move in with me?

This band wasn’t made for three

It’s time for you to leave

Oh baby, I’m jealous, I’m jealous, I’m jealous of us

I’m jealous of everything that I know we could be, but never really seems enough

I’m jealous, I’m jealous of everyone

Jealous of the man I used to be, and the man I could become

I’m jealous of your face, of your lips, of your eyes

Jealous of your house and the car you drive

Jealous of your truth and I’m jealous of lies

I’m jealous (Dear jealousy)

Jealous of the ground beneath my feet

Jealous of your mouth and the air we breathe

Jealous of the way that you look at me

I’m jealous

It’s coming out to get us, get us

You better run away while it let us

‘Cause like it or not

Everyday we get a little better at jealousy

We go on and on

Only problem is it’s wrong

And every single person, even you, even me

Is jealousy

Jealousy

Bring the music back to me

I can’t even write a song

If you’re standing over me (Dear jealousy)

Jealousy

I’ll take the good time with the rough

I don’t need to be the richest guy

No, enough is enough (Dear jealousy)

Jealousy

Stop confusing me

I am sick of seeing everything

Deep in shades of gray (Dear jealousy)

Jealousy

It took a while for me to see

I thought I was the one who’s jealous

But you’re jealous of me

(Dear jealousy)

It’s coming out to get us, get us

You better run away while it let us

‘Cause like it or not

Everyday we get a little better at jealousy

We go on and on

Only problem is it’s wrong

And every single person, even you, even me

Is jealousy





It’s coming out to get us, get us

We better run away while it let us

‘Cause like it or not

Everyday we get a little better at jealousy





Gelosia, riportami la musica

Cara gelosia

Conosci ogni parte di me

Nascosta dove nessuno può vedere

Voglio che te ne vada

Cara gelosia

Perché sorridi in modo inquietante?

I tuoi polpastrelli tengono duro

Ma i tuoi trucchi non funzioneranno con me

Oh baby sono geloso, sono geloso, sono geloso di noi

Sono geloso di tutto ciò che so che potremmo essere, ma non mi sembra mai abbastanza

Sono geloso, sono geloso di chiunque

Geloso dell’uomo che ero, e dell’uomo che potrei diventare

Sono geloso del tuo viso, delle tue labbra, dei tuoi occhi

Geloso di casa tua e della macchina che guidi

Geloso della tua verità e delle tue bugie

Sono geloso (cara gelosia)

Geloso della terra sotto i miei piedi

Geloso della tua bocca e dell’aria che respiriamo

Geloso del modo in cui mi guardi

Sono geloso

Sta venendo a prenderci, prenderci

E’ meglio scappare finché ce lo permette

Perché che piaccia o no

Ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’ la gelosia

Andiamo avanti ancora e ancora

L’unico problema è che è sbagliato

E ogni singola persona, anche te, anche me

È gelosia

Cara gelosia

Quando ti sei trasferita da me?

Questa band non è stata creata per tre

È ora che tu vada via





Oh baby sono geloso, sono geloso, sono geloso di noi

Sono geloso di tutto ciò che so che potremmo essere, ma non mi sembra mai abbastanza

Sono geloso, sono geloso di chiunque

Geloso dell’uomo che ero, e dell’uomo che potrei diventare

Sono geloso del tuo viso, delle tue labbra, dei tuoi occhi

Geloso di casa tua e della macchina che guidi

Geloso della tua verità e delle tue bugie

Sono geloso (cara gelosia)

Geloso della terra sotto i miei piedi

Geloso della tua bocca e dell’aria che respiriamo

Geloso del modo in cui mi guardi

Sono geloso

Sta venendo a prenderci, prenderci

E’ meglio scappare finché ce lo permette

Perché che piaccia o no

Ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’ la gelosia

Andiamo avanti ancora e ancora

L’unico problema è che è sbagliato

E ogni singola persona, anche te, anche me

È gelosia

Gelosia

Riportami la musica

Non riesco nemmeno a scrivere una canzone

Se mi stai addosso (cara gelosia)

Gelosia

Mi prendero’ il tempo libero con i duri

Non ho bisogno di essere l’uomo più ricco

No, quando è troppo è troppo (Cara gelosia)

Gelosia

Smettila di confondermi

Sono stufo di vedere tutto

Immerso nelle sfumature di grigio (Cara gelosia)

Gelosia

Mi ci è voluto un po’ per capire

Pensavo che il geloso fossi io

Ma sei gelosa di me

(Cara gelosia)

Sta venendo a prenderci, prenderci

E’ meglio scappare finché ce lo permette

Perché che piaccia o no

Ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’ la gelosia

Andiamo avanti ancora e ancora

L’unico problema è che è sbagliato

E ogni singola persona, anche te, anche me

È gelosia

Sta venendo a prenderci, prenderci

Faremmo meglio scappare finché ce lo permette

Perché che piaccia o no

Ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’ la gelosia

Ascolta su:



