blink-182 – Remember To Forget Me: lyric video, testo e traduzione

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video di Remember To Forget Me, traccia conclusiva dell’album Nine dei Blink-182, rilasciato il 20 settembre 2019.
Questa interessante e gradevole canzone è stata scritta da Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Matt Skiba, John Feldmann, J. P. Clark & JRM e prodotta da The Futuristics, John Feldmann & Tim Pagnotta.
blink-182 – Remember To Forget Me Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1: Mark Hoppus]
Threw my wishes in a fountain
Deep down under where I found them
Don’t let go, I’ll probably drown in them
Three, two, one, but who’s counting ’em?
Ho lanciato i miei desideri in una fontana
In profondità, sotto a dove li ho trovati
Non mollare, probabilmente affogherò in essi
Tre, due, uno, ma chi li conta?
[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]
Hey, mom, I’m on my own
Scared to death and far from home
Can you imagine that, imagine that, imagine that?
You know I’m bad at that, bad at that, bad at that
Ehi, mamma, sono da solo
Terrorizzato e lontano da casa
Ci credi?
Sai che non sono bravo in questo
[Chorus: Mark Hoppus]
You left pieces of me along the side of the road
Right after you said you’d never leave me alone
Found myself on the wrong side of the door
I’ll come in if you let me
Hai lasciato pezzi lungo la strada
Subito dopo mi avevi detto che non mi avresti mai lasciato solo
Mi sono ritrovato dalla parte sbagliata della porta
Verrò se mi lasci entrare
[Matt Skiba]
I got a song in my head you played me over the phone
Left a light on upstairs, but there ain’t nobody home
All the nights that you end up all alone
Remember to forget me
Ho una canzone in testa che mi hai suonato al telefono
Hai lasciato la luce accesa al piano di sopra, ma non c’è nessuno a casa
Tutte le notti in cui finisci sola
Ricordati di dimenticarmi
[Verse 2: Matt Skiba]
This is hard, I’m one step off
I call but you’re gone, I’m here but you’re not
We both made a left, it don’t make it right
I’m trying to forget, but remember the times
È dura, sono solo a un passo
chiamo ma non ci sei, sono qui ma tu no
Entrambi abbiamo voltato a sinistra, non è la cosa giusta
Sto cercando di dimenticare, ma ricordo i tempi
[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]
Hey, mom, I’m on my own
Scared to death and far from home
Can you imagine that, imagine that, imagine that?
You know I’m bad at that, bad at that, bad at that
[Chorus: Mark Hoppus]
You left pieces of me along the side of the road
Right after you said you’d never leave me alone
Found myself on the wrong side of the door
I’ll come in if you let me
[Matt Skiba]
I got a song in my head you played me over the phone
Left a light on upstairs, but there ain’t nobody home
All the nights that you end up all alone
Remember to forget me
[Outro: Matt Skiba]
Got a song in my head you played me over the phone
Left a light on upstairs, but there ain’t nobody home
All the nights that you end up all alone
Remember to forget me
