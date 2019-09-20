blink-182 – Remember To Forget Me: lyric video, testo e traduzione









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video di Remember To Forget Me, traccia conclusiva dell’album Nine dei Blink-182, rilasciato il 20 settembre 2019.

Questa interessante e gradevole canzone è stata scritta da Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Matt Skiba, John Feldmann, J. P. Clark & JRM e prodotta da The Futuristics, John Feldmann & Tim Pagnotta.

blink-182 – Remember To Forget Me Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1: Mark Hoppus]

Threw my wishes in a fountain

Deep down under where I found them

Don’t let go, I’ll probably drown in them

Three, two, one, but who’s counting ’em?

Ho lanciato i miei desideri in una fontana

In profondità, sotto a dove li ho trovati

Non mollare, probabilmente affogherò in essi

Tre, due, uno, ma chi li conta?

[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]

Hey, mom, I’m on my own

Scared to death and far from home

Can you imagine that, imagine that, imagine that?

You know I’m bad at that, bad at that, bad at that

Ehi, mamma, sono da solo

Terrorizzato e lontano da casa

Ci credi?

Sai che non sono bravo in questo

[Chorus: Mark Hoppus]

You left pieces of me along the side of the road

Right after you said you’d never leave me alone

Found myself on the wrong side of the door

I’ll come in if you let me

Hai lasciato pezzi lungo la strada

Subito dopo mi avevi detto che non mi avresti mai lasciato solo

Mi sono ritrovato dalla parte sbagliata della porta

Verrò se mi lasci entrare





[Matt Skiba]

I got a song in my head you played me over the phone

Left a light on upstairs, but there ain’t nobody home

All the nights that you end up all alone

Remember to forget me

Ho una canzone in testa che mi hai suonato al telefono

Hai lasciato la luce accesa al piano di sopra, ma non c’è nessuno a casa

Tutte le notti in cui finisci sola

Ricordati di dimenticarmi

[Verse 2: Matt Skiba]

This is hard, I’m one step off

I call but you’re gone, I’m here but you’re not

We both made a left, it don’t make it right

I’m trying to forget, but remember the times

È dura, sono solo a un passo

chiamo ma non ci sei, sono qui ma tu no

Entrambi abbiamo voltato a sinistra, non è la cosa giusta

Sto cercando di dimenticare, ma ricordo i tempi

[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]

Hey, mom, I’m on my own

Scared to death and far from home

Can you imagine that, imagine that, imagine that?

You know I'm bad at that, bad at that, bad at that





[Chorus: Mark Hoppus]

You left pieces of me along the side of the road

Right after you said you’d never leave me alone

Found myself on the wrong side of the door

I’ll come in if you let me

[Matt Skiba]

I got a song in my head you played me over the phone

Left a light on upstairs, but there ain’t nobody home

All the nights that you end up all alone

Remember to forget me

[Outro: Matt Skiba]

Got a song in my head you played me over the phone

Left a light on upstairs, but there ain’t nobody home

All the nights that you end up all alone

Remember to forget me





