Maroon 5 – Memories: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Memories, singolo dei Maroon 5 rilasciato il 20 settembre 2019 via Interscope Records.

Si parla di ricordi che sopraggiungono bevendo drink, in questa nuova e gradevole canzone della pop rock band statunitense capitanata da Adam Levine, che è anche autore di questo pezzo, scritto con la collaborazione di Michael Pollack, Jon Bellion, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Vincent Ford & Jacob Kasher, con produzione dei The Monsters & Strangerz e lo stesso Levine. Presumo che il brano, anticipi il rilascio del futuro settimo album in studio, successore di Red Pill Blues (novembre 2017).

Maroon 5 Memories Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Here’s to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories of everything we’ve been through

Toast to ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back memories, bring back your…

Brindiamo alle persone che abbiamo

Brindiamo al desiderio che tu fossi qui, ma non lo sei

Perché i drink fanno tornare tutti i ricordi di tutto ciò che abbiamo passato

Un brindisi a quelli qui oggi

Brindiamo a quelli che abbiamo perso lungo il cammino

Perché i drink fanno tornare tutti i ricordi

E i ricordi riportano ricordi, fanno tornare il tuo…

[Verse 1]

There’s a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain

When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same

Now my heart feel like December, when somebody say your name

‘Cause I can’t reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, ay

Ricordo il tempo in cui non conoscevo dolore

Quando credevo che tutto sarebbe rimasto lo stesso

Ora il mio cuore sembra dicembre, quando qualcuno dice il tuo nome

Perché non posso contattarti, ma so che un giorno lo farò

[Pre-Chorus]

Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ay-ay

Everything gon’ be alright, go and raise a glass and say, hey

Tutti soffrono a volte, tutti soffrono prima o poi

Andrà tutto bene, vai a brindare e dici, ehi

[Chorus]

Here’s to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories of everything we’ve been through

Toast to ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back memories, bring back your…

Brindiamo alle persone che abbiamo

Brindiamo al desiderio che tu fossi qui, ma non lo sei

Perché i drink fanno tornare tutti i ricordi di tutto ciò che abbiamo passato

Un brindisi a quelli qui oggi

Brindiamo a quelli che abbiamo perso lungo il cammino

Perché i drink fanno tornare tutti i ricordi

E i ricordi riportano i ricordi, riportano il tuo…





[Break]

Do do, do do do do, do do do do

Do do do do do

Memories bring back memories, bring back your…

I ricordi riportano ricordi, fanno tornare il tuo…

[Verse 2]

There’s a time that I remember when I never felt so lost

When I felt like all of the hatred, was too powerful to stop (Ooh yeah)

Now my heart feel like November, and it’s lighting up the dark

Yeah, I read these stories for ya, and you know I never drop, yeah

Ricordo il tempo in cui non mi sentivo mai così perso

Quando mi sentivo come se tutto l’odio fosse troppo potente per essere fermato (Ooh sì)

Ora il mio cuore sembra novembre e sta illuminando il buio

Sì, ho letto queste storie per te, e sai che non mollerò mai, sì

[Pre-Chorus]

Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ay-ay

Everything gon’ be alright, go and raise a glass and say, hey

Tutti a volte soffrono, tutti soffrono prima o poi

Andrà tutto bene, vai a brindare e dici, ehi





[Chorus]

Here’s to the ones that we got (Ohh)

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories of everything we’ve been through (No, no)

Toast to ones here today (Ay)

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories (ay)

And the memories bring back memories, bring back your…

Brindiamo alle persone che abbiamo

Brindiamo al desiderio che tu fossi qui, ma non lo sei

Perché i drink fanno tornare tutti i ricordi di tutto ciò che abbiamo passato

Un brindisi a quelli qui oggi

Brindiamo a quelli che abbiamo perso lungo il cammino

Perché i drink fanno tornare tutti i ricordi

E i ricordi riportano i ricordi, fanno tornare i il tuo…

[Break]

Do do, do do do do, do do do do

Do do do do do

Memories bring back memories, bring back your…

Do do, do do do do, do do do do

Do do do do do (Ooh, yeah)

Memories bring back memories, bring back your…

[Outro]

Yeah yeah yeah

Mmm, yeah yeah, no

Memories bring back memories, bring back your…





Ascolta su:



