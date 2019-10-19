James Blunt – Monsters: audio, testo e traduzione dello struggente brano dedicato al padre in fin di vita









Disponibile da venerdì 18 ottobre 2019, Monsters è il quarto singolo (dedicato al padre in fin di vita) che anticipa il sesto album in studio Once Upon A Mind, fuori il 25 ottobre 2019, a oltre due anni e mezzo dall’ultima fatica discografica The Afterlove. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo brano.

Dopo “Cold“, “Champion” e “I Told You“, il cantautore inglese ha reso disponibile questo quarto assaggio dell’atteso progetto, una struggente canzone scritta insieme a Amy Wadge & Jimmy Hogarth, che ha anche curato la produzione.

Il padre di James è purtroppo malato e in fin di vita e l’artista, che voleva donargli uno dei suoi reni, non può far altro che dedicargli questo commovente ed intimo brano. Suo padre era un pilota di elicotteri e un colonnello dell’Esercito e con lui James ha viaggiato in tutto il mondo. Successivamente il cantante entrò nell’esercito, che gli servì per crescere come uomo e il padre non poteva che essere felice della scelta anche se piuttosco pericolosa, ma un giorno il cantante gli disse che voleva lasciare l’esercito per scrivere musica e da lì nacque una lunga discussione, ma far musica era sempre ciò che il cantautore aveva sempre desiderato fare e non per fama e ricchezza, ma per pura passione e senso di appagamento. Il padre (che insieme alla madre è molto orgoglioso di James) ebbe comprensione nei suoi confronti ed accettò la scelta, tanto che inizialmente andava pure ad assistere ai concerti del figlio. Ora purtroppo sta per lasciarlo e perdere un genitore è qualcosa di immensamente triste, un qualcosa che ti lascia un vuoto per sempre.

James Blunt – Monsters Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Oh, before they turn off all the lights

I won’t read you your wrongs or your rights

The time has gone

I’ll tell you goodnight, close the door

Tell you I love you once more

The time has gone

So here it is

[Chorus]

I’m not your son, you’re not my father

We’re just two grown men saying goodbye

No need to forgive, no need to forget

I know your mistakes and you know mine

And while you’re sleeping, I’ll try to make you proud

So daddy, won’t you just close your eyes?

Don’t be afraid, it’s my turn

To chase the monsters away

[Verse 2]

Oh, well I’ll read a story to you

Only difference is this one is true

The time has gone

I folded your clothes on the chair

I hope you sleep well, don’t be scared

The time has gone

So here it is

[Chorus]

I’m not your son, you’re not my father

We’re just two grown men saying goodbye

No need to forgive, no need to forget

I know your mistakes and you know mine

And while you’re sleeping, I’ll try to make you proud

So daddy, won’t you just close your eyes?

Don’t be afraid, it’s my turn

To chase the monsters away





[Bridge]

Sleep a lifetime

Yes, and breathe a last word

You can feel my hand on your own

I will be the last one so I’ll leave a light on

Let there be no darkness in your heart

[Chorus]

I’m not your son, you’re not my father

We’re just two grown men saying goodbye

No need to forgive, no need to forget

I know your mistakes and you know mine

And while you’re sleeping, I’ll try to make you proud

So daddy, won’t you just close your eyes?

Don’t be afraid, it’s my turn

To chase the monsters away





Oh, prima che spengano tutte le luci

Non ti leggerò i tuoi errori o i tuoi diritti

Il tempo è passato

Ti dirò buonanotte, chiudi la porta

Ti dico che ti amo ancora una volta

Il tempo è passato

Il fatto è questo

[Ritornello]

Io non sono tuo figlio, tu non sei mio padre

Siamo solo due uomini adulti che si dicono addio

Non serve perdonare, non serve dimenticare

Conosco i tuoi errori e tu conosci i miei

E mentre dormi, cercherò di renderti orgoglioso

Quindi papà, non puoi almeno chiudere gli occhi?

Non aver paura, è il mio turno

Per scacciare i mostri





Oh, beh, ti leggerò una storia

L’unica differenza è che questa è reale

Il tempo è passato

Ho piegato i tuoi vestiti sulla sedia

Spero che tu dorma bene, non aver paura

Il tempo è passato

Il fatto è questo

[Ritornello]

[Bridge]

Dormi per tutta la vita

Sì, e respira un’ultima parola

Puoi sentire la mia mano da solo

Sarò l’ultimo, quindi lascerò una luce accesa

Lascia che non ci sia oscurità nel tuo cuore

[Ritornello]

Ascolta su:



