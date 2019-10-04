James Blunt – Champions: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









Disponibile dal 4 ottobre 2019, Champions è il secondo singolo che anticipa il sesto album in studio di James Blunt, Once Upon a Mind, che vedrà la luce il 25 ottobre 2019, a due anni e mezzo dall’ultima fatica discografica The Afterlove. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’inedito.

Dopo la bella Cold, è il momento di questa canzone, nella quale l’artista vuole voltare pagina e mettendo da parte le paure, iniziare una storia d’amore.

James Blunt – Champions Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Get a little nervous, then I stumble and I hesitate

Never take a chance because I’m too afraid my heart will break

Everything I ever want, it standing right in front of me

But I think that I’m runnin’ from the only one I really need

Sono un po’ agitato, poi inciampo ed esito

Non colgo mai le possibilità perché ho troppa paura che il mio cuore si spezzi

Tutto ciò che ho sempre desiderato, sta proprio davanti a me

Ma penso che sto scappando dall’unica cosa di cui ho davvero bisogno

[Pre-Chorus]

But time stands still and I’m feeling so much

And it’s alright here, and I just gotta trust that

You’re the one, the time has come

So tell me, baby, what’s it gonna take?

Ma il tempo si è fermato e mi sento così male

E’ proprio qui, e devo solo fidarmi di questo

Sei tu quella, è giunto il momento

Allora dimmi, piccola, cosa serve?

[Chorus]

We can be the champions, we can own the night

Yeah, it might destroy us, but we gotta try

Can’t keep looking backwards, running from the light

‘Cause this could be the greatest moment of our lives

Possiamo essere i campioni, possiamo possedere la notte

Sì, potrebbe distruggerci, ma dobbiamo provarci

Non posso continuare a guardarmi indietro, scappando dalla luce

Perché questo potrebbe essere il momento più bello della nostra vita

[Verse 2]

Get a little closer now and I can feel it in my blood

Something ‘bout your energy that moves me every time we touch

Worshippin’ the only thing that’s always playin’ on my mind

So tell me what we waiting for? ‘Cause we should lay it on the line





Avvicinati un po’, adesso e riesco a sentirlo nel sangue

Qualcosa riguardo la tua energia che mi commuove ogni volta che ci tocchiamo

Adoro l’unica cosa che mi frulla sempre in testa

Allora dimmi cosa stiamo aspettando? Perché dovremmo crearci problemi

[Pre-Chorus]

But time stands still and I’m feeling so much

And it’s alright here, and I just gotta trust that

You’re the one, the time has come

So tell me, baby, what’s it gonna take?

Ma il tempo si è fermato e mi sento così male

E’ proprio qui, e devo solo fidarmi di questo

Sei tu quella, è giunto il momento

Allora dimmi, piccola, cosa serve?

[Chorus]

We can be the champions, we can own the night

Yeah, it might destroy us, but we gotta try

Can’t keep looking backwards, running from the light

‘Cause this could be the greatest moment of our lives

We can be the champions, we can own the night

This could be the greatest moment of our lives

Possiamo essere i campioni, possiamo possedere la notte

Sì, potrebbe distruggerci, ma dobbiamo provarci

Non posso continuare a guardarmi indietro, scappando dalla luce

Perché questo potrebbe essere il momento più bello della nostra vita

Possiamo essere i campioni, possiamo possedere la notte

Questo potrebbe essere il momento più bello della nostra vita

[Bridge]

(Champions, champions)

Fighting ’til the last in the dust, no, we won’t back down

(Champions, champions)

It’s time to let the whole world know





(Campioni, campioni)

Lottando fino all’ultimo nella polvere, no, senza tirarci indietro

(Campioni, campioni)

È tempo di farlo sapere al mondo intero

[Chorus]

We can be the champions, we can own the night

Yeah, it might destroy us, but we gotta try

Can’t keep looking backwards, running from the light

‘Cause this could be the greatest moment of our lives

We can be the champions, we can own the night

This could be the greatest moment of our lives

Possiamo essere i campioni, possiamo possedere la notte

Sì, potrebbe distruggerci, ma dobbiamo provarci

Non posso continuare a guardarmi indietro, scappando dalla luce

Perché questo potrebbe essere il momento più bello della nostra vita

Possiamo essere i campioni, possiamo possedere la notte

Questo potrebbe essere il momento più bello della nostra vita





Ascolta su:



