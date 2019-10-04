James Blunt – Champions: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Disponibile dal 4 ottobre 2019, Champions è il secondo singolo che anticipa il sesto album in studio di James Blunt, Once Upon a Mind, che vedrà la luce il 25 ottobre 2019, a due anni e mezzo dall’ultima fatica discografica The Afterlove. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’inedito.
Dopo la bella Cold, è il momento di questa canzone, nella quale l’artista vuole voltare pagina e mettendo da parte le paure, iniziare una storia d’amore.
James Blunt – Champions Testo e Traduzione
Get a little nervous, then I stumble and I hesitate
Never take a chance because I’m too afraid my heart will break
Everything I ever want, it standing right in front of me
But I think that I’m runnin’ from the only one I really need
Sono un po’ agitato, poi inciampo ed esito
Non colgo mai le possibilità perché ho troppa paura che il mio cuore si spezzi
Tutto ciò che ho sempre desiderato, sta proprio davanti a me
Ma penso che sto scappando dall’unica cosa di cui ho davvero bisogno
[Pre-Chorus]
But time stands still and I’m feeling so much
And it’s alright here, and I just gotta trust that
You’re the one, the time has come
So tell me, baby, what’s it gonna take?
Ma il tempo si è fermato e mi sento così male
E’ proprio qui, e devo solo fidarmi di questo
Sei tu quella, è giunto il momento
Allora dimmi, piccola, cosa serve?
[Chorus]
We can be the champions, we can own the night
Yeah, it might destroy us, but we gotta try
Can’t keep looking backwards, running from the light
‘Cause this could be the greatest moment of our lives
Possiamo essere i campioni, possiamo possedere la notte
Sì, potrebbe distruggerci, ma dobbiamo provarci
Non posso continuare a guardarmi indietro, scappando dalla luce
Perché questo potrebbe essere il momento più bello della nostra vita
[Verse 2]
Get a little closer now and I can feel it in my blood
Something ‘bout your energy that moves me every time we touch
Worshippin’ the only thing that’s always playin’ on my mind
So tell me what we waiting for? ‘Cause we should lay it on the line
Avvicinati un po’, adesso e riesco a sentirlo nel sangue
Qualcosa riguardo la tua energia che mi commuove ogni volta che ci tocchiamo
Adoro l’unica cosa che mi frulla sempre in testa
Allora dimmi cosa stiamo aspettando? Perché dovremmo crearci problemi
[Pre-Chorus]
But time stands still and I’m feeling so much
And it’s alright here, and I just gotta trust that
You’re the one, the time has come
So tell me, baby, what’s it gonna take?
Ma il tempo si è fermato e mi sento così male
E’ proprio qui, e devo solo fidarmi di questo
Sei tu quella, è giunto il momento
Allora dimmi, piccola, cosa serve?
[Chorus]
We can be the champions, we can own the night
Yeah, it might destroy us, but we gotta try
Can’t keep looking backwards, running from the light
‘Cause this could be the greatest moment of our lives
We can be the champions, we can own the night
This could be the greatest moment of our lives
Possiamo essere i campioni, possiamo possedere la notte
Sì, potrebbe distruggerci, ma dobbiamo provarci
Non posso continuare a guardarmi indietro, scappando dalla luce
Perché questo potrebbe essere il momento più bello della nostra vita
Possiamo essere i campioni, possiamo possedere la notte
Questo potrebbe essere il momento più bello della nostra vita
[Bridge]
(Champions, champions)
Fighting ’til the last in the dust, no, we won’t back down
(Champions, champions)
It’s time to let the whole world know
(Campioni, campioni)
Lottando fino all’ultimo nella polvere, no, senza tirarci indietro
(Campioni, campioni)
È tempo di farlo sapere al mondo intero
[Chorus]
We can be the champions, we can own the night
Yeah, it might destroy us, but we gotta try
Can’t keep looking backwards, running from the light
‘Cause this could be the greatest moment of our lives
We can be the champions, we can own the night
This could be the greatest moment of our lives
Possiamo essere i campioni, possiamo possedere la notte
Sì, potrebbe distruggerci, ma dobbiamo provarci
Non posso continuare a guardarmi indietro, scappando dalla luce
Perché questo potrebbe essere il momento più bello della nostra vita
Possiamo essere i campioni, possiamo possedere la notte
Questo potrebbe essere il momento più bello della nostra vita
