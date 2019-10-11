James Blunt – I Told You: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Rilasciato l’11 ottobre 2019, I Told You è il terzo anticipo di Once Upon a Mind, sesto album in studio di James Blunt, out il successivo 25 ottobre. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, scritta e composta insieme ad Andrew Jackson & Mark Crew, che ha anche curato la produzione.
In questo interessante brano, il cantautore inglese si rivolge alla donna che ama, ma dalla quale sembra costretto ad allontanarsi…
James Blunt – I Told You Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Smiling all along but I was fakin’
Each and every second I was breakin’
I said that I was numb but I was achin’ in my bones
The panic in my heart is hard to breathe through
This the kinda thing they never teach you
I never thought I’d ever have to leave you, on your own
Sorridente fin dall’inizio ma fingevo
Ogni secondo stavo per crollare
Ho detto che ero frastornato ma mi facevano male le ossa
Con il panico nel mio cuore è difficile respirare
Questo è il genere di cose che non ti insegnano mai
Non avrei mai pensato di lasciarti, sola
[Chorus]
Baby, take care of your heart
Every day that I’m not with you
If you’re ever scared of the dark
Remember, I told you
Darling, I will never be far
Wherever you go, I’ll do too
Baby, I was there from the start
Remember, I told you
Baby, prenditi cura del tuo cuore
Ogni volta che non sarò con te
Se mai dovessi aver paura del buio
Ricorda, te l’ho detto
Tesoro, non sarò mai lontano
Ovunque andrai, ci sarò anch’io
Baby, ci sono stato sin dall’inizio
Ricorda, te l’ho detto
[Verse 2]
Honestly it hurts too much to say this
So I will write it down and you can save it
And read it when I’m not around to say it for myself, yeah
Savor every moment ’cause they go fast
The fireworks are bright because they don’t last
But promise me you’ll walk along your own path, no one else’s
Onestamente fa malissimo dirlo
Quindi lo scriverò e potrai salvarlo
E leggilo quando non ci sono per dirlo a me, sì
Assapora ogni momento perché va veloce
I fuochi d’artificio sono luminosi perché non durano
Ma promettimi che camminerai lungo il tuo percorso, quello di nessun altro
[Chorus]
Baby, take care of your heart
Every day that I’m not with you
If you’re ever scared of the dark
Remember, I told you
Darling, I will never be far
Wherever you go, I’ll do too
Baby, I was there from the start
Remember, I told you
Baby, prenditi cura del tuo cuore
Ogni volta che non sarò con te
Se mai dovessi aver paura del buio
Ricorda, te l’ho detto
Tesoro, non sarò mai lontano
Ovunque andrai, ci sarò anch’io
Baby, ci sono stato sin dall’inizio
Ricorda, te l’ho detto
[Bridge]
When you bump your head
And then you lose your thread
Darlin’, I’ll be there
Remember, I told you
From when it’s all just plain
To your wedding day
Even when the pictures fade
Remember, I told you
Quando sbatterai la testa
E poi perderai il filo
Tesoro, io ci sarò
Ricorda, te l’ho detto
Da quando è tutto semplicemente chiaro
Per il tuo matrimonio
Anche quando le immagini svaniscono
Ricorda, te l’ho detto
[Chorus]
So, baby, take care of your heart
Every day that I’m not with you
If you’re ever scared of the dark
Remember, I told you
Darling, I will never be far
Wherever you go, I’ll do too
Baby, I was there from the start
Remember, I told you
Quindi, tesoro, prenditi cura del tuo cuore
Ogni volta che non sarò con te
Se mai dovessi aver paura del buio
Ricorda, te l’ho detto
Tesoro, non sarò mai lontano
Ovunque andrai, ci sarò anch’io
Baby, ci sono stato sin dall’inizio
Ricorda, te l’ho detto
So, baby, take care of your heart
Every day that I’m not with you
If you’re ever scared of the dark
Remember, I told you
Darling, I will never be far
Wherever you go, I’ll do too
Baby, I was there from the start
Remember, I told you
