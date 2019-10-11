James Blunt – I Told You: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Rilasciato l’11 ottobre 2019, I Told You è il terzo anticipo di Once Upon a Mind, sesto album in studio di James Blunt, out il successivo 25 ottobre. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, scritta e composta insieme ad Andrew Jackson & Mark Crew, che ha anche curato la produzione.

In questo interessante brano, il cantautore inglese si rivolge alla donna che ama, ma dalla quale sembra costretto ad allontanarsi…

James Blunt – I Told You Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Smiling all along but I was fakin’

Each and every second I was breakin’

I said that I was numb but I was achin’ in my bones

The panic in my heart is hard to breathe through

This the kinda thing they never teach you

I never thought I’d ever have to leave you, on your own

Sorridente fin dall’inizio ma fingevo

Ogni secondo stavo per crollare

Ho detto che ero frastornato ma mi facevano male le ossa

Con il panico nel mio cuore è difficile respirare

Questo è il genere di cose che non ti insegnano mai

Non avrei mai pensato di lasciarti, sola

[Chorus]

Baby, take care of your heart

Every day that I’m not with you

If you’re ever scared of the dark

Remember, I told you

Darling, I will never be far

Wherever you go, I’ll do too

Baby, I was there from the start

Remember, I told you

Baby, prenditi cura del tuo cuore

Ogni volta che non sarò con te

Se mai dovessi aver paura del buio

Ricorda, te l’ho detto

Tesoro, non sarò mai lontano

Ovunque andrai, ci sarò anch’io

Baby, ci sono stato sin dall’inizio

Ricorda, te l’ho detto

[Verse 2]

Honestly it hurts too much to say this

So I will write it down and you can save it

And read it when I’m not around to say it for myself, yeah

Savor every moment ’cause they go fast

The fireworks are bright because they don’t last

But promise me you’ll walk along your own path, no one else’s





Onestamente fa malissimo dirlo

Quindi lo scriverò e potrai salvarlo

E leggilo quando non ci sono per dirlo a me, sì

Assapora ogni momento perché va veloce

I fuochi d’artificio sono luminosi perché non durano

Ma promettimi che camminerai lungo il tuo percorso, quello di nessun altro

[Chorus]

Baby, take care of your heart

Every day that I’m not with you

If you’re ever scared of the dark

Remember, I told you

Darling, I will never be far

Wherever you go, I’ll do too

Baby, I was there from the start

Remember, I told you

Baby, prenditi cura del tuo cuore

Ogni volta che non sarò con te

Se mai dovessi aver paura del buio

Ricorda, te l’ho detto

Tesoro, non sarò mai lontano

Ovunque andrai, ci sarò anch’io

Baby, ci sono stato sin dall’inizio

Ricorda, te l’ho detto

[Bridge]

When you bump your head

And then you lose your thread

Darlin’, I’ll be there

Remember, I told you

From when it’s all just plain

To your wedding day

Even when the pictures fade

Remember, I told you

Quando sbatterai la testa

E poi perderai il filo

Tesoro, io ci sarò

Ricorda, te l’ho detto

Da quando è tutto semplicemente chiaro

Per il tuo matrimonio

Anche quando le immagini svaniscono

Ricorda, te l’ho detto





[Chorus]

So, baby, take care of your heart

Every day that I’m not with you

If you’re ever scared of the dark

Remember, I told you

Darling, I will never be far

Wherever you go, I’ll do too

Baby, I was there from the start

Remember, I told you

Quindi, tesoro, prenditi cura del tuo cuore

Ogni volta che non sarò con te

Se mai dovessi aver paura del buio

Ricorda, te l’ho detto

Tesoro, non sarò mai lontano

Ovunque andrai, ci sarò anch’io

Baby, ci sono stato sin dall’inizio

Ricorda, te l’ho detto

So, baby, take care of your heart

Every day that I’m not with you

If you’re ever scared of the dark

Remember, I told you

Darling, I will never be far

Wherever you go, I’ll do too

Baby, I was there from the start

Remember, I told you





Ascolta su:



