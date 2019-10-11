Camila Cabello – Easy: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Easy è il quarto singolo che anticipa Romance, secondo album in studio di Camila Cabello, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date. Il brano è disponibile da venerdì 11 ottobre 2019 Syco Music/Epic Records.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone ricca di bellissime parole rivolte alla persona che ama, un quarto gustoso assaggio della seconda era discografica, già precedentemente anticipata da Shameless, Liar e Cry For Me.
Nel brano, scritto con la collaborazione di Westen Weiss, Carter Lang, Louis Bell, Justin Tranter, Frank Dukes & John Hill, Camila si rivolge alla sua anima gemella, una persona che l’ha aiutata ad amare se stessa e che per la prima volta nella sua vita, l’ha fatta sentire veramente amata.
Easy Testo e Traduzione – Camila Cabello
[Intro]
Ha-ha-ha-ha
[Verse 1]
You tell me that I’m complicated
And that might be an understatement
Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
You tell me that I’m indecisive
Fickle, but I try to hide it
Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
You tell me that I overthink
‘Til I ruin a good thing
Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
You tell me that you’d rather fight
Than spend a single peaceful night
With somebody else (Ha-ha-ha-ha)
[Pre-Chorus]
You really, really know me
The future and the old me
All of the mazes and the madness in my mind
You really, really love me
You know me and you love me
And it’s the kind of thing I always hoped I’d find (Yeah)
[Chorus]
Always thought I was hard to love
‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy
Always thought I was hard to love
‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy
Touch me ’til I find myself, in a feeling
Tell me with your hands that you’re never leaving (No)
Always thought I was hard to love
‘Til you made it seem so easy (Seem so easy)
[Verse 2]
I never liked my crooked teeth
You tell me they’re you’re favorite thing (Mm-hmm)
Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
The stretch marks all around my thighs
Kiss ’em ’til I change my mind
About everything else (Ha-ha-ha-ha)
[Pre-Chorus]
You really, really know me
The future and the old me
All of the mazes and the madness in my mind
You really, really love me (You really, really love me)
You know me and you love me (Oh)
And it’s the kind of thing I always hoped I’d find
[Chorus]
Always thought I was hard to love
‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (So easy, yeah)
Always thought I was hard to love (To love)
‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (So easy, yeah)
Touch me ’til I find myself, in a feeling (Oh)
Tell me with your hands that you’re never leaving (Never)
Always thought I was hard to love (To love)
‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (Oh)
[Bridge]
All I know is you, heal me when I’m broken, heal me when I’m broken, oh
All I know is you, saved me and you know it, saved me and you know it (Saved me and you know it)
[Chorus]
Always thought I was hard to love
‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (Ah)
I always thought I was hard to love
‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (‘Til you made it, ’til you made it)
Touch me ’til I find myself, in a feeling (A feeling)
Tell me with your hands that you’re never leaving (Tell me with your hands that you’re-)
Always thought I was hard to love
‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (Seem so easy)
Mi hai detto che sono complicata
E che potrebbe essere un eufemismo
C’è altro? (Ha ha ha ha ha)
Mi hai detto che sono indecisa
Incoerente, ma provo a nasconderlo
Altro da dire? (Ha ha ha ha ha)
Mi dici che penso troppo
Finché non rovino una cosa bella
C’è altro? (Ha ha ha ha ha)
Mi hai detto che preferiresti litigare
Che trascorre una sola notte tranquilla
Con qualcun altro (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Davvero, mi conosci davvero
Il futuro e la vecchia me
Tutti i labirinti e la follia nella mia mente
Davvero, mi ami davvero
Mi conosci e mi ami
Ed è il tipo di cosa che ho sempre sperato di trovare (Sì)
Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile
Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice
Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile
Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice
Mi accarezzi finché non ritrovo me stessa, in un sentimento
Mi dici con le mani che non te ne andrai mai (No)
Ho sempre pensato che fosse difficile amare
Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così facile (Sembrare così facile)
Non mi sono mai piaciuti i miei denti storti
Tu mia hai detto che sono la cosa che preferisci (Mm-hmm)
Altro da dire? (Ha ha ha ha ha)
Le smagliature intorno alle mie cosce
Le baci fino a farmi cambiare idea
Su tutto quanto (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Davvero, mi conosci davvero
Il futuro e la vecchia me
Tutti i labirinti e la follia nella mia mente
Davvero, mi ami davvero (Davvero, mi ami davvero)
Mi conosci e mi ami (oh)
Ed è il tipo di cosa che ho sempre sperato di trovare
Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile
Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice
Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile
Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice
Mi accarezzi finché non ritrovo me stessa, in un sentimento
Mi dici con le mani che non te ne andrai mai (No)
Ho sempre pensato che fosse difficile amare
Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così facile (Sembrare così facile)
Tutto quello che so sei tu, mi guarisci quando sono a pezzi, mi guarisci quando sono a pezzi, oh
Tutto quello che so sei tu, mi hai salvata e lo sai, mi hai salvata e lo sai (mi hai salvata e lo sai)
Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile
Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice
Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile
Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice
Mi accarezzi finché non ritrovo me stessa, in un sentimento
Mi dici con le mani che non te ne andrai mai (No)
Ho sempre pensato che fosse difficile amare
Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così facile (Sembrare così facile)
Lascia un commento