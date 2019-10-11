Camila Cabello – Easy: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Easy è il quarto singolo che anticipa Romance, secondo album in studio di Camila Cabello, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date. Il brano è disponibile da venerdì 11 ottobre 2019 Syco Music/Epic Records.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone ricca di bellissime parole rivolte alla persona che ama, un quarto gustoso assaggio della seconda era discografica, già precedentemente anticipata da Shameless, Liar e Cry For Me.

Nel brano, scritto con la collaborazione di Westen Weiss, Carter Lang, Louis Bell, Justin Tranter, Frank Dukes & John Hill, Camila si rivolge alla sua anima gemella, una persona che l’ha aiutata ad amare se stessa e che per la prima volta nella sua vita, l’ha fatta sentire veramente amata.

Easy Testo e Traduzione – Camila Cabello

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro]

Ha-ha-ha-ha

[Verse 1]

You tell me that I’m complicated

And that might be an understatement

Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

You tell me that I’m indecisive

Fickle, but I try to hide it

Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

You tell me that I overthink

‘Til I ruin a good thing

Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

You tell me that you’d rather fight

Than spend a single peaceful night

With somebody else (Ha-ha-ha-ha)

[Pre-Chorus]

You really, really know me

The future and the old me

All of the mazes and the madness in my mind

You really, really love me

You know me and you love me

And it’s the kind of thing I always hoped I’d find (Yeah)

[Chorus]

Always thought I was hard to love

‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy

Always thought I was hard to love

‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy

Touch me ’til I find myself, in a feeling

Tell me with your hands that you’re never leaving (No)

Always thought I was hard to love

‘Til you made it seem so easy (Seem so easy)

[Verse 2]

I never liked my crooked teeth

You tell me they’re you’re favorite thing (Mm-hmm)

Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

The stretch marks all around my thighs

Kiss ’em ’til I change my mind

About everything else (Ha-ha-ha-ha)

[Pre-Chorus]

You really, really know me

The future and the old me

All of the mazes and the madness in my mind

You really, really love me (You really, really love me)

You know me and you love me (Oh)

And it’s the kind of thing I always hoped I’d find

[Chorus]

Always thought I was hard to love

‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (So easy, yeah)

Always thought I was hard to love (To love)

‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (So easy, yeah)

Touch me ’til I find myself, in a feeling (Oh)

Tell me with your hands that you’re never leaving (Never)

Always thought I was hard to love (To love)

‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (Oh)





[Bridge]

All I know is you, heal me when I’m broken, heal me when I’m broken, oh

All I know is you, saved me and you know it, saved me and you know it (Saved me and you know it)

[Chorus]

Always thought I was hard to love

‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (Ah)

I always thought I was hard to love

‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (‘Til you made it, ’til you made it)

Touch me ’til I find myself, in a feeling (A feeling)

Tell me with your hands that you’re never leaving (Tell me with your hands that you’re-)

Always thought I was hard to love

‘Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (Seem so easy)





Mi hai detto che sono complicata

E che potrebbe essere un eufemismo

C’è altro? (Ha ha ha ha ha)

Mi hai detto che sono indecisa

Incoerente, ma provo a nasconderlo

Altro da dire? (Ha ha ha ha ha)

Mi dici che penso troppo

Finché non rovino una cosa bella

C’è altro? (Ha ha ha ha ha)

Mi hai detto che preferiresti litigare

Che trascorre una sola notte tranquilla

Con qualcun altro (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Davvero, mi conosci davvero

Il futuro e la vecchia me

Tutti i labirinti e la follia nella mia mente

Davvero, mi ami davvero

Mi conosci e mi ami

Ed è il tipo di cosa che ho sempre sperato di trovare (Sì)

Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile

Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice

Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile

Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice

Mi accarezzi finché non ritrovo me stessa, in un sentimento

Mi dici con le mani che non te ne andrai mai (No)

Ho sempre pensato che fosse difficile amare

Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così facile (Sembrare così facile)





Non mi sono mai piaciuti i miei denti storti

Tu mia hai detto che sono la cosa che preferisci (Mm-hmm)

Altro da dire? (Ha ha ha ha ha)

Le smagliature intorno alle mie cosce

Le baci fino a farmi cambiare idea

Su tutto quanto (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Davvero, mi conosci davvero

Il futuro e la vecchia me

Tutti i labirinti e la follia nella mia mente

Davvero, mi ami davvero (Davvero, mi ami davvero)

Mi conosci e mi ami (oh)

Ed è il tipo di cosa che ho sempre sperato di trovare

Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile

Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice

Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile

Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice

Mi accarezzi finché non ritrovo me stessa, in un sentimento

Mi dici con le mani che non te ne andrai mai (No)

Ho sempre pensato che fosse difficile amare

Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così facile (Sembrare così facile)

Tutto quello che so sei tu, mi guarisci quando sono a pezzi, mi guarisci quando sono a pezzi, oh

Tutto quello che so sei tu, mi hai salvata e lo sai, mi hai salvata e lo sai (mi hai salvata e lo sai)

Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile

Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice

Ho sempre creduto che amare fosse difficile

Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così semplice, sembrare così semplice

Mi accarezzi finché non ritrovo me stessa, in un sentimento

Mi dici con le mani che non te ne andrai mai (No)

Ho sempre pensato che fosse difficile amare

Finché non l’hai fatto sembrare così facile (Sembrare così facile)

