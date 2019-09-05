Camila Cabello – Shameless: audio, video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Disponibile ovunque dalle ore 14:00 del 5 settembre 2019, Shameless è un singolo di Camila Cabello, che anticipa il rilascio del secondo album in studio Romance, successore del disco d’esordio Camila (12 gennaio 2018). Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video diretto da Henry Scholfield.
I fan della Cabello saranno indubbiamente contenti, perché la nuova canzone è stata pubblicata contemporaneamente ad un secondo inedito battezzato Liar.
E’ a parer mio niente male questo brano della cantante cubana, che l’ha anche firmata insieme ai The Monsters & Strangerz & watt, autori anche del testo nel quale la bella e “spudorata” Camila si rivolge a qualcuno, invitandolo a lasciarsi andare.
Camila Cabello – Shameless Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Don’t speak, no, don’t try
It’s been a secret for the longest time
Don’t run, no, don’t hide
Been running from it for the longest time
Non parlare, no, non provarci
È stato un segreto per molto tempo
Non scappare, no, non nasconderti
Sei fuggito dalle tue responsabilità per molto tempo
[Pre-Chorus]
So many mornings I woke up confused
In my dreams I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they’re taking me out of my mind
Per così tante mattine che mi sono svegliata confusa
Nei miei sogni faccio con te tutto ciò che voglio
Le mie emozioni sono nude, mi stanno facendo uscire fuori di testa
[Chorus]
Right now I’m shameless
Screamin’ my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
Show me you’re shameless
Write it on my neck, why don’t ya?
And I won’t erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
Ora sono senza vergogna
Urlando a squarciagola per te
Non ho paura di affrontare la situazione
Ho bisogno di te più di quanto lo voglia
Ho bisogno di te più di quanto lo voglia
Dimostrami che sei senza vergogna
Scrivimelo sul collo, perché no?
E non lo cancellerò
Ho bisogno di te più di quanto lo voglia
Ho bisogno di te più di quanto lo voglia
[Post-Chorus]
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
Non voglio, non voglio, non voglio farlo adesso
Non voglio, non voglio, non voglio farlo adesso
Non voglio, non voglio, non voglio farlo adesso
Non voglio, non voglio, non voglio farlo adesso
[Verse 2]
So we’re there
Now it’s real
Now that you have me, do you want me still?
My kisses are history, they go back a long time
And I’m tired of loving somebody that’s not mine
Quindi ci siamo
Adesso è reale
Ora che hai me, mi vuoi ancora?
I miei baci sono storia, risalgono a molto tempo fa
E sono stufa di amare qualcuno che non sia mio
[Pre-Chorus]
So many mornings I woke up confused
In my dreams I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they’re taking me out of my mind (Mind)
[Chorus]
Right now I’m shameless
Screamin’ my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
Show me you’re shameless
Write it on my neck, why don’t ya?
And I won’t erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
[Post-Chorus]
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
[Bridge]
There’s just inches in between us
I want you to give in, I want you to give in
There is tension in between us
I just wanna to give in
And I don’t care if I’m forgiven
Ci sono solo pochi centimetri tra noi
Voglio che ti arrendi, voglio che cedi
C’è tensione tra noi
Voglio solo cedere
E non m’importa se mi perdonerai
[Chorus]
Right now I’m shameless
Screamin’ my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
Show me you’re shameless
Write it on my neck, why don’t ya?
And I won’t erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
[Post-Chorus]
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now
Lascia un commento