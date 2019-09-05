Camila Cabello – Shameless: audio, video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Disponibile ovunque dalle ore 14:00 del 5 settembre 2019, Shameless è un singolo di Camila Cabello, che anticipa il rilascio del secondo album in studio Romance, successore del disco d’esordio Camila (12 gennaio 2018). Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video diretto da Henry Scholfield.

I fan della Cabello saranno indubbiamente contenti, perché la nuova canzone è stata pubblicata contemporaneamente ad un secondo inedito battezzato Liar.

E’ a parer mio niente male questo brano della cantante cubana, che l’ha anche firmata insieme ai The Monsters & Strangerz & ​watt, autori anche del testo nel quale la bella e “spudorata” Camila si rivolge a qualcuno, invitandolo a lasciarsi andare.

Camila Cabello – Shameless Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

Don’t speak, no, don’t try

It’s been a secret for the longest time

Don’t run, no, don’t hide

Been running from it for the longest time

Non parlare, no, non provarci

È stato un segreto per molto tempo

Non scappare, no, non nasconderti

Sei fuggito dalle tue responsabilità per molto tempo

[Pre-Chorus]

So many mornings I woke up confused

In my dreams I do anything I want to you

My emotions are naked, they’re taking me out of my mind

Per così tante mattine che mi sono svegliata confusa

Nei miei sogni faccio con te tutto ciò che voglio

Le mie emozioni sono nude, mi stanno facendo uscire fuori di testa

[Chorus]

Right now I’m shameless

Screamin’ my lungs out for ya

Not afraid to face it

I need you more than I want to

I need you more than I want to

Show me you’re shameless

Write it on my neck, why don’t ya?

And I won’t erase it

I need you more than I want to

I need you more than I want to

Ora sono senza vergogna

Urlando a squarciagola per te

Non ho paura di affrontare la situazione

Ho bisogno di te più di quanto lo voglia

Ho bisogno di te più di quanto lo voglia

Dimostrami che sei senza vergogna

Scrivimelo sul collo, perché no?

E non lo cancellerò

Ho bisogno di te più di quanto lo voglia

Ho bisogno di te più di quanto lo voglia

[Post-Chorus]

Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now

Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now

Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now

Don’t want, don’t want, don’t wanna do this now





Non voglio, non voglio, non voglio farlo adesso

Non voglio, non voglio, non voglio farlo adesso

Non voglio, non voglio, non voglio farlo adesso

Non voglio, non voglio, non voglio farlo adesso

[Verse 2]

So we’re there

Now it’s real

Now that you have me, do you want me still?

My kisses are history, they go back a long time

And I’m tired of loving somebody that’s not mine

Quindi ci siamo

Adesso è reale

Ora che hai me, mi vuoi ancora?

I miei baci sono storia, risalgono a molto tempo fa

E sono stufa di amare qualcuno che non sia mio

[Bridge]

There’s just inches in between us

I want you to give in, I want you to give in

There is tension in between us

I just wanna to give in

And I don’t care if I’m forgiven

Ci sono solo pochi centimetri tra noi

Voglio che ti arrendi, voglio che cedi

C’è tensione tra noi

Voglio solo cedere

E non m’importa se mi perdonerai

