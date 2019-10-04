Camila Cabello – Cry for Me: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Cry for Me, terzo singolo di Camila Cabello che anticipa il secondo album in studio Romance, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date.

Dopo Shameless e Liar, per la gioia dei fan la cantautrice ha rilasciato questo terzo assaggio, disponibile dal 4 ottobre 2019.

Scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Ryan Tedder Frank Dukes & Louis Bell, con produzione degli ultimi due, la nuova canzone parla di come ci si sente quando si viene lasciati e si scopre che al contrario, l’ex partner se la passa proprio bene con la nuova fidanzata…

Camila Cabello – Cry for Me Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro]

Mmm

[Verse 1]

Yeah, you look so happy walking down the street, don’t you, baby? (Don’t you, baby?)

Did you forget, you said that in this lifetime you can never get over me?

Are you over me? (Uh)

Sì, sembri così felice mentre passeggi per strada, no, baby? (No, tesoro?)

Ti sei dimenticato di aver detto che in questa vita non potrai mai dimenticarmi?

Mi hai dimenticata? (Uh)

[Pre-Chorus]

When I said I hope you’re happy, didn’t mean it

Never thought you’d be so good at moving on

When I’m lying wide awake, you’re probably sleeping (Ha)

And maybe what I’m thinking is wrong

Quando dicevo di sparare che tu sia felice, non dicevo sul serio

Non avrei mai pensato che saresti stato così bravo a voltare pagina

Mentre sono stesa e ben sveglia, probabilmente tu stai dormendo (Ah)

E forse ciò a cui sto pensando è sbagliato

[Chorus]

I want you to cry for me, cry for me

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me (Huh)

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling

So cry for me

Voglio che tu pianga per me, piangi per me

Dimmi che moriresti per me, moriresti per me

E se non puoi, allora forse, potresti mentire per me, mentire per me (Huh)

Perché quando sogno mi perseguiti

Ed è tempo che tu sappia come ci si sente

Quindi piangi per me





[Verse 2]

See that pretty life in pictures (Ha)

See your lips erasing me (Mm)

You’re so good to her, it’s vicious

Yeah, she should be thanking me

Ohh, who’s gonna touch you like me?

Yeah, tell me, who?

Who can make you forget about me?

Vedo quella bella vita nelle foto (Ha)

Vedo le tue labbra cancellarmi (Mm)

Sei così buono con lei, è brutale

Sì, lei dovrebbe ringraziarmi

Ohh, chi ti accarezzerà come me?

Sì, dimmi, chi?

Chi può farti dimenticare di me?

[Pre-Chorus]

When I said I hope you’re happy, didn’t mean it

Never thought you’d be so good at moving on (On, on)

When I’m lying wide awake, you’re probably sleeping (Sleeping)

And maybe what I’m thinking is wrong

Quando dicevo di sparare che tu sia felice, non dicevo sul serio

Non avrei mai pensato che saresti stato così bravo a voltare pagina

Mentre sono stesa e ben sveglia, probabilmente tu stai dormendo (Ah)

E forse ciò a cui sto pensando è sbagliato

[Chorus]

I want you to cry for me, cry for me

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling

So, baby, won’t you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry)

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me (Oh, won’t you cry?)

And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling

So cry for me

Voglio che tu pianga per me, piangi per me

Dimmi che moriresti per me, moriresti per me

E se non puoi, allora forse, potresti mentire per me, mentire per me

Perché quando sogno mi perseguiti

Ed è tempo che tu sappia come ci si sente

Quindi, tesoro, non piangere per me, piangi per me? (Piangi)

Dì che moriresti per me, moriresti per me (Oh, non piangi?)

E se non puoi, allora forse, potresti mentire per me, mentire per me

Perché quando sogno mi perseguiti

Ed è tempo che tu sappia come ci si sente

Quindi piangi per me

[Bridge]

Why won’t you cry?

Tears in my eyes, yeah

And you’re okay, you’re okay

How can you be okay?

No, why won’t you cry?





Perché non piangi?

Ho le lacrime agli occhi, sì

E tu stai bene, stai bene

Come fai a stare bene?

No, perché non piangi?

[Chorus]

I want you to cry for me, cry for me (Oh, yeah)

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me (Maybe, lie for me, lie for me)

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’ (Haunt me when I’m dreamin’)

And it’s time you know the feeling (And it’s time you know the feeling)

So, baby, won’t you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry out, yeah)

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me (Cry out, yeah)

And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling (Oh, baby)

So cry for me

Voglio che tu pianga per me, piangi per me (Oh, sì)

Dimmi che moriresti per me, moriresti per me

E se non puoi, allora forse, potresti mentire per me, mentire per me (forse, menti per me, menti per me)

Perché quando sogno mi perseguiti (mi perseguiti quando sogno)

Ed è tempo che tu sappia come ci si sente (Ed è tempo che tu sappia come ci si sente)

Quindi, tesoro, non piangere per me, piangi per me? (Grida, sì)

Dimmi che moriresti per me, muori per me (piangi, sì)

E se non puoi, allora forse, potresti mentire per me, mentire per me

Perché quando sogno mi perseguiti

Ed è tempo che tu sappia come ci si sente (oh, baby)

Quindi piangi per me

[Outro]

Cry for me





Ascolta su:



