Taylor Swift – Lover: lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano dall’album omonimo









Lover è il terzo singolo estratto dal settimo album in studio Lover, la cui uscita è fissata al 23 agosto 2019: Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video che accompagna la title track dell’attesissimo disco, anticipato da “Me!“, “The Archer” e “You Need to Calm Down“.

E’ una canzone speciale perché oltre a dare il titolo all’album, è molto intima e romantica in quanto parla della relazione della pop star con Joe Alwyn, con il quale Taylor ha una felice storia d’amore da tre anni.

E nell’interessante e gradevole brano, scritto di suo pugno e prodotto insieme a Jack Antonoff, una Swift profondamente innamorata di quest’uomo, lascia intendere che potrebbero addirittura sposarsi.

Taylor Swift – Lover testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

We could leave the Christmas lights up ’til January

This is our place, we make the rules

And there’s a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you, dear

Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?

Potremmo lasciare accese le luci natalizie fino a gennaio

Questa è casa nostra, dettiamo noi le regole

E c’è una foschia abbagliante, qualcosa di misterioso in te, tesoro

Ti conosco da 20 secondi o 20 anni?

[Chorus]

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home

You’re my, my, my, my lover

Posso andare dove vai tu?

Possiamo stare sempre così vicini, per sempre?

E ah, portami fuori e riportami a casa

Sei il mio, mio, mio, mio ​​amato





[Verse 2]

We could let our friends crash in the living room

This is our place, we make the call

And I’m highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you

I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ’em all

Potremmo lasciare che i nostri amici dormano in salotto

Questa è casa nostra, abbiamo deciso

E sono molto sospettosa del fatto che tutte quelle che ti vedono ti vogliano

Ti ho amato tre estati, tesoro, ma le voglio tutte

[Chorus]

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)

You’re my, my, my, my lover

Posso andare dove vai tu?

Possiamo stare sempre così vicini, per sempre? (per sempre)

E ah, portami fuori e riportami a casa

Sei il mio, mio, mio, mio ​​amato

[Bridge]

Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?

With every guitar string scar on my hand

I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover

My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue

All’s well that ends well to end up with you

Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover

And you’ll save all your dirtiest jokes for me

And at every table, I’ll save you a seat, lover





Signore e signori, per favore, potreste alzarvi?

Con ogni cicatrice della corda di chitarra sulla mia mano

Prendo questa forza magnetica di un uomo che è il mio amante

Il mio cuore è stato preso in prestito e il tuo è stato blu

Tutto è bene quel che finisce bene se finisce con te

Giuro di essere melodrammatica e fedele al mio amato

E risparmierai tutte le tue battute più sporche per me

E ad ogni tavolo, ti terrò un posto, amore

[Chorus]

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)

You’re my, my, my, my

Oh, you’re my, my, my, my

Darling, you’re my, my, my, my lover

Posso andare dove vai tu?

Possiamo stare sempre così vicini, per sempre? (per sempre)

E ah, portami fuori e riportami a casa

Sei il mio, mio, mio, mio

Oh, sei il mio, mio, mio, mio

Tesoro, sei il mio, mia, mia, mio ​​amato





