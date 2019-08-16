Taylor Swift – Lover: lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano dall’album omonimo

Lover è il terzo singolo estratto dal settimo album in studio Lover, la cui uscita è fissata al 23 agosto 2019: Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video che accompagna la title track dell’attesissimo disco, anticipato da “Me!“, “The Archer” e “You Need to Calm Down“.
E’ una canzone speciale perché oltre a dare il titolo all’album, è molto intima e romantica in quanto parla della relazione della pop star con Joe Alwyn, con il quale Taylor ha una felice storia d’amore da tre anni.
E nell’interessante e gradevole brano, scritto di suo pugno e prodotto insieme a Jack Antonoff, una Swift profondamente innamorata di quest’uomo, lascia intendere che potrebbero addirittura sposarsi.
Taylor Swift – Lover testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
We could leave the Christmas lights up ’til January
This is our place, we make the rules
And there’s a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you, dear
Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?
Potremmo lasciare accese le luci natalizie fino a gennaio
Questa è casa nostra, dettiamo noi le regole
E c’è una foschia abbagliante, qualcosa di misterioso in te, tesoro
Ti conosco da 20 secondi o 20 anni?
[Chorus]
Can I go where you go?
Can we always be this close forever and ever?
And ah, take me out, and take me home
You’re my, my, my, my lover
Posso andare dove vai tu?
Possiamo stare sempre così vicini, per sempre?
E ah, portami fuori e riportami a casa
Sei il mio, mio, mio, mio amato
[Verse 2]
We could let our friends crash in the living room
This is our place, we make the call
And I’m highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you
I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ’em all
Potremmo lasciare che i nostri amici dormano in salotto
Questa è casa nostra, abbiamo deciso
E sono molto sospettosa del fatto che tutte quelle che ti vedono ti vogliano
Ti ho amato tre estati, tesoro, ma le voglio tutte
[Chorus]
Can I go where you go?
Can we always be this close forever and ever?
And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)
You’re my, my, my, my lover
Posso andare dove vai tu?
Possiamo stare sempre così vicini, per sempre? (per sempre)
E ah, portami fuori e riportami a casa
Sei il mio, mio, mio, mio amato
[Bridge]
Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?
With every guitar string scar on my hand
I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover
My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue
All’s well that ends well to end up with you
Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover
And you’ll save all your dirtiest jokes for me
And at every table, I’ll save you a seat, lover
Signore e signori, per favore, potreste alzarvi?
Con ogni cicatrice della corda di chitarra sulla mia mano
Prendo questa forza magnetica di un uomo che è il mio amante
Il mio cuore è stato preso in prestito e il tuo è stato blu
Tutto è bene quel che finisce bene se finisce con te
Giuro di essere melodrammatica e fedele al mio amato
E risparmierai tutte le tue battute più sporche per me
E ad ogni tavolo, ti terrò un posto, amore
[Chorus]
Can I go where you go?
Can we always be this close forever and ever?
And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)
You’re my, my, my, my
Oh, you’re my, my, my, my
Darling, you’re my, my, my, my lover
Posso andare dove vai tu?
Possiamo stare sempre così vicini, per sempre? (per sempre)
E ah, portami fuori e riportami a casa
Sei il mio, mio, mio, mio
Oh, sei il mio, mio, mio, mio
Tesoro, sei il mio, mia, mia, mio amato
