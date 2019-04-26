Taylor Swift – ME! feat. Brendon Urie: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della nuova hit





In data odierna la popstar Taylor Swift ha lanciato un’autentica e micidiale bomba dal titolo “ME!“, con la collaborazione di Brendon Urie, cantautore e musicista statunitense, frontman dei Panic! At The Disco.

La nuova canzone, anticipa l’uscita del nuovo nonché settimo album in studio della vincitrice di 10 Grammy Awards, successore del fortunato “Reputation” (novembre 2017), disco dei record che primeggiò quasi in tutto il mondo, ottenendo svariate certificazioni Oro e Platino e vendendo complessivamente oltre 4,5 milioni di copie, senza dimenticare gli oltre 1.6 miliardi di ascolti su Spotify.

E’ veramente una delle più belle canzoni che io abbia mai ascoltato negli ultimi anni, un brano prefetto sotto ogni aspetto, che si rivelerà al 100% un tormentone mondiale e che farà faville nelle classifiche digitali e radiofoniche.

Ambientato in una città francese, il simpaticissimo video ufficiale, che in una dozzina d’ore ha superato le 25 milioni di visualizzazioni, è stato diretto dalla cantante & Dave Meyers e si apre con un’accesa discussione in francese, fra la Swift e Brendon.

Decisamente fantasy, fiabesco e ad altissimo budget, il filmato è ricchissimo di effetti speciali, come la parte in cui vediamo il cantante lanciarsi dalla finestra e “svolazzare” con l’ombrello, un po’ alla Mary Poppins, ma la clip è caratterizzata da continui cambi di scenografia, ambientazioni e colori, che richiamano i classici tv show e musical americani anni ’60.

Per vederla cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere il testo e la traduzione in italiano.

Testo

[Taylor Swift]

I promise that you’ll never find another like me

[Taylor Swift]

I know that I’m a handful, baby, uh

I know I never think before I jump

And you’re the kind of guy the ladies want

(And there’s a lot of cool chicks out there)

I know that I went psycho on the phone

I never leave well enough alone

And trouble’s gonna follow where I go

(And there’s a lot of cool chicks out there)

[Taylor Swift]

But one of these things is not like the others

Like a rainbow with all of the colors

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you’ll never find another like

[Taylor Swift]

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I’m the only one of me

Baby, that’s the fun of me

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You’re the only one of you

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e

[Brendon Urie & Taylor Swift]

I know I tend to make it about me

I know you never get just what you see

But I will never bore you, baby

(And there’s a lot of lame guys out there)

And when we had that fight out in the rain

You ran after me and called my name

I never wanna see you walk away

(And there’s a lot of lame guys out there)

[Both, Brendon Urie]

‘Cause one of these things is not like the others

Livin’ in winter, I am your summer

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you’ll never find another like





[Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, Both]

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I’m the only one of me

Let me keep you company

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You’re the only one of you

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e

[Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift & Both]

Hey, kids!

Spelling is fun!

Girl, there ain’t no I in “team”

But you know there is a “me”

Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3

I promise that you’ll never find another like me

Girl, there ain’t no I in “team”

But you know there is a “me”

And you can’t spell “awesome” without “me”

I promise that you’ll never find another like

[Both, Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie]

Me-e-e (Yeah), ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (And I want ya, baby)

I’m the only one of me (I’m the only one of me)

Baby, that’s the fun of me (Baby, that’s the fun of me)

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh)

You’re the only one of you (Oh)

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e

[Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift & Both]

Girl, there ain’t no I in “team” (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

But you know there is a “me”

I’m the only one of me (Oh-oh)

Baby, that’s the fun of me

(Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3

You can’t spell “awesome” without “me”

You’re the only one of you

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e

Traduzione

[Taylor Swift]

Ti posso garantire che non troverai mai un’altra come me

[Taylor Swift]

So di essere una peste, baby, uh

So che non penso mai prima di saltare

E tu sei il genere di ragazzo che le donne vogliono

(E ci sono un sacco di belle donne là fuori)

So che ho dato di matto al telefono

Non lascio mai in pace

E i problemi mi seguiranno ovunque

(E ci sono un sacco di belle donne là fuori)

[Taylor Swift]

Ma una di queste cose non è come le altre

Come un arcobaleno con tutti i colori

Bambolotto, quando si tratta della propria amata

Ti posso garantire che non troverai mai un’altra come

[Taylor Swift]

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Sono unica nel mio genere

Baby, è questo il bello di me

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Sei unico nel tuo genere

Baby, è questo il bello di te

E ti posso garantire che non troverai mai un’altra come me-e-e





[Brendon Urie e Taylor Swift]

So che tendo ad attirare l’attenzione

So che non capisci mai quello che vedi

Ma non ti annoierò mai, baby

(E ci sono un sacco di ragazzi noiosi là fuori)

E quando abbiamo litigato sotto la pioggia

Mi hai rincorso e mi hai chiamata

Non voglio mai più vederti andare via

(E ci sono un sacco di ragazzi noiosi là fuori)

[Entrambi, Brendon Urie]

Perché una di queste cose non è come le altre

Vivi in inverno, io sono la tua estate

Bambolina, quando si tratta della propria amata

Ti posso garantire che non troverai mai un’altra-o come

[Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, Entrambi]

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Sono unico nel mio genere

Lascia che ti tenga compagnia

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Sei unica nel tuo genere

Tesoro, è questo il bello di te

E posso garantirti che nessuno ti amerà come me-e-e

[Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift, entrambi]

Ehi ragazzi!

Lo spelling (o “l’ortografia”) è divertente!

Ragazza, non c’è nessun io in “squadra”

Ma tu sai che c’è un “me”

Diamo inizio alle danze, 1, 2, 3

Ti prometto che non troverai mai un’altra come me

Ragazza, non c’è nessun io in “squadra”

Ma sai che c’è un “me”

E non puoi scrivere “fantastico” senza “me”

Ti posso garantire che non ne troverai mai un’altra-o come

[Entrambi, Taylor Swift e Brendon Urie]

Me-e-e (Sì), ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (e io voglio te, baby)

Sono unica-o nel mio genere (Sono unica nel mio genere)

Baby, è questo il bello di me (Baby, è questo il bello di me)

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh)

Sei unico nel tuo genere (Oh)

Baby, è questo il bello di te

E posso garantirti che nessuno ti amerà come me-e-e

[Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift e entrambi]

Ragazza, non c’è nessun io in “squadra” (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Ma tu sai che c’è un “me”

Sono unica-o nel mio genere (Oh-oh)

Baby, è questo il bello di me

(Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Diamo inizio alle danze, 1, 2, 3

Non puoi scrivere “fantastico” senza “me”

Sei unica-o nel tuo genere

Baby, è questo il bello di te

E posso garantirti che nessuno ti amerà come me-e-e

Download

Audio

Informazioni

Artisti: Taylor Swift

Featuring: Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

Data di pubblicazione: 26 aprile 2019

Durata: 3:13

Etichetta: Island Records

Autori

Brendon Urie, Joel Little & Taylor Swift. Produttori: Taylor Swift & Joel Little.

Taylor Swift spiega il significato di ME!

‘ME!’ è una canzone che invita ad abbracciare la propria individualità, di celebrarla e possederla veramente. Penso che una canzone pop, abbia la capacità di rimanere fissa nella testa delle persone e voglio che “ME!” le faccia stare meglio con se stesse.



