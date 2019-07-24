Taylor Swift – The Archer: Lyric Video, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









The Archer è il terzo singolo estratto da Lover, settimo album in studio della cantautrice statunitense Taylor Swift, che vedrà la luce il 23 agosto 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video del brano, disponibile da mercoledì 24 luglio 2019.

Dopo ME! e You Need To Calm Down, la pop star ha reso disponibile questo terzo assaggio dell’attesa settima era discografica che non è iniziata proprio bene, considerando che stiamo parlando di un pezzo da 90 come la Swift.

La canzone, la quinta traccia in scaletta, è stata scritta e prodotta con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff ed è stata etichettata dalla cantante come la traccia più intima ed emozionante del nuovo album, perché qui Taylor canta con una certa dose di onestà, le sue insicurezze e vulnerabilità nelle relazioni affettive.

Taylor Swift – The Archer testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

Combat, I’m ready for combat

I say I don’t want that, but what if I do?

‘Cause cruelty wins in the movies

I’ve got a hundred thrown-out speeches I almost said to you

Combattere, sono pronta a combattere

Dico che non lo voglio fare, ma se lo facessi?

Perché nei film vince la crudeltà

Ho centinaia di discorsi che ti ho accennato

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Easy they come, easy they go

I jump from the train, I ride off alone

I never grew up, it’s getting so old

Help me hold on to you

Facilmente vengono, facilmente se ne vanno

Salto dal treno, vado in giro da sola

Non sono mai cresciuta, è una storia ormai così vecchia

Aiutami ad avvicinarmi a te

[Chorus 1]

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

Sono stata l’arciere, sono stata la preda

Chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro

Ma chi potrebbe rimanere?

[Verse 2]

Dark side, I search for your dark side

But what if I’m alright, right, right, right here?

And I cut off my nose just to spite my face

Then I hate my reflection for years and years

Il lato oscuro, cerco il tuo lato oscuro

Ma se stessi bene, bene, bene, bene qui?

E mi sono tagliato il naso solo per far dispetto al mio viso

Quindi ho odiato la mia immagine riflessa per anni e anni





[Pre-Chorus 2]

I wake in the night, I pace like a ghost

The room is on fire, invisible smoke

And all of my heroes die all alone

Help me hold on to you

Mi alzo di notte, mi metto a passeggiare come un fantasma

La camera è in fiamme, c’è fumo invisibile

E tutti i miei eroi muoiono da soli

Aiutami ad avvicinarmi a te

[Chorus 2]

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Screaming, who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

(I see right through me, I see right through me)

Sono stata l’arciere, sono stata la preda

Gridando, chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro

Ma chi potrebbe restare?

(So come sono fatta, so come sono fatta)

[Bridge]

‘Cause they see right through me

They see right through me

They see right through

Can you see right through me?

They see right through

They see right through me

I see right through me

I see right through me

Perché sanno come sono fatta

Mi leggono dentro

Mi leggono dentro

Riesci a leggere nei miei pensieri?

Mi leggono dentro

Mi leggono dentro

So come sono fatta

So come sono fatta

[Pre-Chorus 3]

All the king’s horses, all the king’s men

Couldn’t put me together again

‘Cause all of my enemies started out friends

Help me hold on to you

Tutti i cavalli del re, tutti gli uomini del re

Non potevano rimettermi in sesto

Perché tutti i miei nemici all’inizio erano amici

Aiutami ad avvicinarmi a te





[Chorus 3]

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

(I see right through me, I see right through me)

Who could stay?

Who could stay?

Who could stay?

You could stay

You could stay

Sono stata l’arciere, sono stata la preda

Chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro

Ma chi potrebbe rimanere?

(So come sono fatta, so come sono fatta)

Chi potrebbe restare?

Chi potrebbe restare?

Chi potrebbe restare?

Puoi rimanere

Puoi restare

[Outro]

Combat, I’m ready for combat

Combattere, sono pronta a combattere





