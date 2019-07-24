Taylor Swift – The Archer: Lyric Video, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

The Archer è il terzo singolo estratto da Lover, settimo album in studio della cantautrice statunitense Taylor Swift, che vedrà la luce il 23 agosto 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video del brano, disponibile da mercoledì 24 luglio 2019.
Dopo ME! e You Need To Calm Down, la pop star ha reso disponibile questo terzo assaggio dell’attesa settima era discografica che non è iniziata proprio bene, considerando che stiamo parlando di un pezzo da 90 come la Swift.
La canzone, la quinta traccia in scaletta, è stata scritta e prodotta con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff ed è stata etichettata dalla cantante come la traccia più intima ed emozionante del nuovo album, perché qui Taylor canta con una certa dose di onestà, le sue insicurezze e vulnerabilità nelle relazioni affettive.
Taylor Swift – The Archer testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
Combat, I’m ready for combat
I say I don’t want that, but what if I do?
‘Cause cruelty wins in the movies
I’ve got a hundred thrown-out speeches I almost said to you
Combattere, sono pronta a combattere
Dico che non lo voglio fare, ma se lo facessi?
Perché nei film vince la crudeltà
Ho centinaia di discorsi che ti ho accennato
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Easy they come, easy they go
I jump from the train, I ride off alone
I never grew up, it’s getting so old
Help me hold on to you
Facilmente vengono, facilmente se ne vanno
Salto dal treno, vado in giro da sola
Non sono mai cresciuta, è una storia ormai così vecchia
Aiutami ad avvicinarmi a te
[Chorus 1]
I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey
Who could ever leave me, darling
But who could stay?
Sono stata l’arciere, sono stata la preda
Chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro
Ma chi potrebbe rimanere?
[Verse 2]
Dark side, I search for your dark side
But what if I’m alright, right, right, right here?
And I cut off my nose just to spite my face
Then I hate my reflection for years and years
Il lato oscuro, cerco il tuo lato oscuro
Ma se stessi bene, bene, bene, bene qui?
E mi sono tagliato il naso solo per far dispetto al mio viso
Quindi ho odiato la mia immagine riflessa per anni e anni
[Pre-Chorus 2]
I wake in the night, I pace like a ghost
The room is on fire, invisible smoke
And all of my heroes die all alone
Help me hold on to you
Mi alzo di notte, mi metto a passeggiare come un fantasma
La camera è in fiamme, c’è fumo invisibile
E tutti i miei eroi muoiono da soli
Aiutami ad avvicinarmi a te
[Chorus 2]
I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey
Screaming, who could ever leave me, darling
But who could stay?
(I see right through me, I see right through me)
Sono stata l’arciere, sono stata la preda
Gridando, chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro
Ma chi potrebbe restare?
(So come sono fatta, so come sono fatta)
[Bridge]
‘Cause they see right through me
They see right through me
They see right through
Can you see right through me?
They see right through
They see right through me
I see right through me
I see right through me
Perché sanno come sono fatta
Mi leggono dentro
Mi leggono dentro
Riesci a leggere nei miei pensieri?
Mi leggono dentro
Mi leggono dentro
So come sono fatta
So come sono fatta
[Pre-Chorus 3]
All the king’s horses, all the king’s men
Couldn’t put me together again
‘Cause all of my enemies started out friends
Help me hold on to you
Tutti i cavalli del re, tutti gli uomini del re
Non potevano rimettermi in sesto
Perché tutti i miei nemici all’inizio erano amici
Aiutami ad avvicinarmi a te
[Chorus 3]
I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey
Who could ever leave me, darling
But who could stay?
(I see right through me, I see right through me)
Who could stay?
Who could stay?
Who could stay?
You could stay
You could stay
Sono stata l’arciere, sono stata la preda
Chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro
Ma chi potrebbe rimanere?
(So come sono fatta, so come sono fatta)
Chi potrebbe restare?
Chi potrebbe restare?
Chi potrebbe restare?
Puoi rimanere
Puoi restare
[Outro]
Combat, I’m ready for combat
Combattere, sono pronta a combattere
