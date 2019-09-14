Ghost – Kiss The Go-Goat: audio, video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Kiss The Go-Goat dei Ghost, è una delle due tracce racchiuse nell’EP Seven Inches of Satanic Panic, rilasciato il 13 settembre 2019. Al suo interno, un secondo brano inedito che si intitola Mary on a Cross. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il videoclip.

Il gruppo rock, heavy metal svedese è tornato con questo terzo EP e il brano in oggetto, scritto da Vincent Pontare, Salem Al Fakir & Tobias Forge e prodotto da Gene Walker, è il singolo portante, che racconta la storia di qualcuno che si innamora del diavolo, con i Ghost che invitano questa persona a baciare lui e il suo famoso simbolo: la testa di capra.

Ghost – Kiss The Go-Goat Testo e Traduzione

[Refrain: Papa Nihil]

Hey, baby, kiss the goat

Woah, kiss, kiss, kiss the go-goat

Ehi, piccola, bacia la capra

Woah, bacia, bacia, bacia la capra

[Verse: Papa Nihil]

You’ve been playing around with magic that is black

But all the powerful magical mysteries never gave a single thing back

You’ve been daddied by all the dudes that wanna “dad”

And all those dads never gave you the things that you should’ve had

Ti sei messa a giocare con la magia che è nera

Ma tutti i potenti misteri della magia non hanno mai restituito una sola cosa

Sei stata imbrogliata da tutti i tizi che vogliono “papà”

E tutti quei padri non ti hanno mai dato le cose che avresti dovuto avere

[Chorus 1: Papa Nihil]

It ain’t always what it seems when you cling onto a dream

It ain’t always there to please you (Please you)

But he’s the guy you wanna do and you know that it takes two

Luckily he wants to do you too

Satan, Lucifer

Osculum obscenum





Non è sempre ciò che sembra quando ti aggrappi a un sogno

Non è sempre lì per compiacerti (compiacerti)

Ma è il ragazzo che vuoi farti e sai che ce ne vogliono due

Fortunatamente anche lui vuole fare te

Satana, Lucifero

Bacio osceno

[Refrain: Papa Nihil]

Hey, baby, kiss the goat

Oh, kiss, kiss, kiss the go-goat

Hey, baby, hey, hey, hey, kiss the goat

Oh, kiss, kiss, kiss the go-goat

Ehi, piccola, bacia la capra

Oh, bacia, bacia, bacia la capra

Ehi, piccola, ehi, ehi, ehi, bacia la capra

Oh, bacia, bacia, bacia la capra

[Chorus 2: Papa Nihil]

It ain’t always what it seems that glitter wasn’t gold

As opposed to what they told you (Told you)

But he’s the guy you wanna do and you know that it takes two

Luckily he wants to do you too

Satan, Lucifer

Osculum obscenum

Non è sempre ciò che sembra che non è tutto oro quel che luccica

Al contrario di quello che ti hanno detto (ti hanno detto)

Ma è il ragazzo che vuoi farti e sai che ce ne vogliono due

Fortunatamente anche lui vuole fare te

Satana, Lucifero

Bacio osceno





[Keyboard & Guitar Solo]

[Chorus 1: Papa Nihil]

It ain’t always what it seems when you cling onto a dream

It ain’t always there to please you (Please you)

But he’s the guy you wanna do and you know that it takes two

Luckily he wants to do you too

Satan, Lucifer

Osculum obscenum

[Chorus: Papa Nihil]

Non è sempre quello che sembra quando ti aggrappi a un sogno

Non è sempre lì per farti piacere (ti prego)

Ma è il ragazzo che vuoi fare e sai che ci vogliono due

Fortunatamente vuole fare anche te

Satana, Lucifero

Osculum obscenum





