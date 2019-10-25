Liam Payne – All I Want (For Christmas): lyric video, testo e traduzione

Pubblicato venerdì 25 ottobre 2019, All I Want (For Christmas) è un singolo di Liam Payne, settimo anticipo del disco d’esordio LP1, che vedrà la luce il 6 dicembre 2019. Nel primo album dell’ex One Direction, saranno incluse diciassette tracks, tra le quali le già conosciute “Strip That Down”, “Get Low“, “Bedroom Floor“, “For You“, “Familiar“, “Polaroid” e “Stack It Up“
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video di questa bella canzone, scritta da Phil Cook, James Newman & Samuel Preston e prodotta da Cook.
Nel brano, il cantante britannico dice di voler stare sempre insieme alla persona che ama, trascorrere tanti anni insieme a lei e soprattutto, sistemare i problemi che vi sono nel loro rapporto, che sarebbe il più bel regalo di Natale che possa ricevere.
Liam Payne – All I Want (For Christmas) testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
Tell me, where did we go wrong?
We should be singing Christmas songs
Instead of shouting all night long like we do
We keep fighting in the street
When we should be home wrapped in the sheets
Putting presents underneath the tree for me and you
[Pre-Chorus]
I know we’ve had our fair share
Of breaking up, and making up
I promise you we’ll get there
So don’t give up, no
[Chorus]
If we can make it through December
Maybe we’ll make it through forever
‘Cause all I want for Christmas
Is you and me to fix this
If we can make it through December
Every New Year we’ll be together
Baby, all I want for Christmas
Is you and me to fix this
[Verse 2]
It hasn’t been the greatest year
But through thick and thin we made it here
Just keep holding onto me, and I’ll hold you
But we made it through the hardest part
And I followed you, the brightest star
I just wanna be where you are, right where you are
[Pre-Chorus]
I know we’ve had our fair share
Of breaking up, yeah, and making up
But I promise you we’ll get there
So don’t give up, no don’t
[Chorus]
If we can make it through December
Maybe we’ll make it through forever
‘Cause all I want for Christmas
Is you and me to fix this
If we can make it through December
Every New Year we’ll have together
Baby, all I want for Christmas
Is you and me to fix this
[Bridge]
A-a-all I want, yeah
A-a-all I want, yeah
A-a-all I want, yeah
A-a-all I want, yeah
[Outro]
If we can make it through December (A-a-all I want, yeah)
Every New Year we’ll be together (A-a-all I want, yeah)
‘Cause all I want for Christmas (A-a-all I want, yeah)
Is you and me to fix this (A-a)
Dimmi, dove abbiamo sbagliato?
Dovremmo cantare canzoni di Natale
Invece di gridare l’intera notte come facciamo
Continuiamo a litigare per strada
Quando dovremmo essere a casa avvolti tra le lenzuola
Mettendo i nostri regali sotto l’albero
So che abbiamo avuto la nostra parte
Nel litigare e far pace
Ti prometto che ce la faremo
Quindi non arrenderti, no
Se ce la faremo fino a dicembre
Forse ce la faremo per sempre
Perché tutto ciò che voglio per Natale
Siamo io e te che sistemiamo le cose
Se ce la faremo fino a dicembre
Ogni capodanno staremo insieme
Piccola, tutto quello che voglio per Natale
Siamo io e te che sistemiamo le cose
Non è stato l’anno più bello
Ma tra alti e bassi siamo qui
Continua a stringermi e ti stringerò
Ma abbiamo superato la parte più difficile
E ti ho seguito, la stella più luminosa
Voglio solo essere dove sei tu, esattamente dove sei tu
So che abbiamo avuto la nostra parte
Nel litigare, si, e far pace
Ti prometto che ce la faremo
Quindi non arrenderti, no non lo fare
Se ce la faremo fino a dicembre
Forse ce la faremo per sempre
Perché tutto ciò che voglio per Natale
Siamo io e te che sistemiamo le cose
Se ce la faremo fino a dicembre
Ogni capodanno lo passeremo insieme
Piccola, tutto quello che voglio per Natale
Siamo io e te che sistemiamo le cose
Tutto quello che voglio, sì
Tutto quello che voglio, sì
Tutto quello che voglio, sì
Tutto quello che voglio, sì
Se riusciamo ad arrivare fino a dicembre
Ogni capodanno staremo insieme
Perché tutto quello che voglio per Natale
Siamo io e te che sistemiamo le cose
