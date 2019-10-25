Liam Payne – All I Want (For Christmas): lyric video, testo e traduzione









Pubblicato venerdì 25 ottobre 2019, All I Want (For Christmas) è un singolo di Liam Payne, settimo anticipo del disco d’esordio LP1, che vedrà la luce il 6 dicembre 2019. Nel primo album dell’ex One Direction, saranno incluse diciassette tracks, tra le quali le già conosciute “Strip That Down”, “Get Low“, “Bedroom Floor“, “For You“, “Familiar“, “Polaroid” e “Stack It Up“

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video di questa bella canzone, scritta da Phil Cook, James Newman & Samuel Preston e prodotta da Cook.

Nel brano, il cantante britannico dice di voler stare sempre insieme alla persona che ama, trascorrere tanti anni insieme a lei e soprattutto, sistemare i problemi che vi sono nel loro rapporto, che sarebbe il più bel regalo di Natale che possa ricevere.

Liam Payne – All I Want (For Christmas) testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

Tell me, where did we go wrong?

We should be singing Christmas songs

Instead of shouting all night long like we do

We keep fighting in the street

When we should be home wrapped in the sheets

Putting presents underneath the tree for me and you

[Pre-Chorus]

I know we’ve had our fair share

Of breaking up, and making up

I promise you we’ll get there

So don’t give up, no

[Chorus]

If we can make it through December

Maybe we’ll make it through forever

‘Cause all I want for Christmas

Is you and me to fix this

If we can make it through December

Every New Year we’ll be together

Baby, all I want for Christmas

Is you and me to fix this

[Verse 2]

It hasn’t been the greatest year

But through thick and thin we made it here

Just keep holding onto me, and I’ll hold you

But we made it through the hardest part

And I followed you, the brightest star

I just wanna be where you are, right where you are

[Pre-Chorus]

I know we’ve had our fair share

Of breaking up, yeah, and making up

But I promise you we’ll get there

So don’t give up, no don’t

[Chorus]

If we can make it through December

Maybe we’ll make it through forever

‘Cause all I want for Christmas

Is you and me to fix this

If we can make it through December

Every New Year we’ll have together

Baby, all I want for Christmas

Is you and me to fix this





[Bridge]

A-a-all I want, yeah

A-a-all I want, yeah

A-a-all I want, yeah

A-a-all I want, yeah

[Outro]

If we can make it through December (A-a-all I want, yeah)

Every New Year we’ll be together (A-a-all I want, yeah)

‘Cause all I want for Christmas (A-a-all I want, yeah)

Is you and me to fix this (A-a)





Dimmi, dove abbiamo sbagliato?

Dovremmo cantare canzoni di Natale

Invece di gridare l’intera notte come facciamo

Continuiamo a litigare per strada

Quando dovremmo essere a casa avvolti tra le lenzuola

Mettendo i nostri regali sotto l’albero

So che abbiamo avuto la nostra parte

Nel litigare e far pace

Ti prometto che ce la faremo

Quindi non arrenderti, no

Se ce la faremo fino a dicembre

Forse ce la faremo per sempre

Perché tutto ciò che voglio per Natale

Siamo io e te che sistemiamo le cose

Se ce la faremo fino a dicembre

Ogni capodanno staremo insieme

Piccola, tutto quello che voglio per Natale

Siamo io e te che sistemiamo le cose

Non è stato l’anno più bello

Ma tra alti e bassi siamo qui

Continua a stringermi e ti stringerò

Ma abbiamo superato la parte più difficile

E ti ho seguito, la stella più luminosa

Voglio solo essere dove sei tu, esattamente dove sei tu





So che abbiamo avuto la nostra parte

Nel litigare, si, e far pace

Ti prometto che ce la faremo

Quindi non arrenderti, no non lo fare

Se ce la faremo fino a dicembre

Forse ce la faremo per sempre

Perché tutto ciò che voglio per Natale

Siamo io e te che sistemiamo le cose

Se ce la faremo fino a dicembre

Ogni capodanno lo passeremo insieme

Piccola, tutto quello che voglio per Natale

Siamo io e te che sistemiamo le cose

Tutto quello che voglio, sì

Tutto quello che voglio, sì

Tutto quello che voglio, sì

Tutto quello che voglio, sì

Se riusciamo ad arrivare fino a dicembre

Ogni capodanno staremo insieme

Perché tutto quello che voglio per Natale

Siamo io e te che sistemiamo le cose

