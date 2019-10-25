Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.


Tu sei qui: Home / Audio / The 1975 – Frail State of Mind: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

The 1975 – Frail State of Mind: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Scritto in data da Lascia un commento




Rilasciato il 25 ottobre 2019, Frail State of Mind è il singolo dei The 1975 estratto dal quarto album in studio Notes on a Conditional Form, out il 2i febbraio 2020, a poco più di un anno dall’ultima fatica discografica A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo secondo interessante assaggio dell’atteso progetto, che arriva dopo People pubblicato lo scorso agosto. Il brano è stato scritto da Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel & Matthew Healy, con produzione degli ultimi due.

copertina canzone Frail State of Mind

The 1975 Frail State of Mind testo e traduzione

downloadDownload su: AmazoniTunes

[Intro]
Frail state of mind
(Frail state of mind)

[Verse 1]
Go outside?
Seems unlikely
I’m sorry that I missed your call
I watched it ring
‘Don’t waste their time’
I’ve always got a frail state of mind

[Chorus]
Oh boy don’t cry
I’m sorry, but I
I always get this way sometimes
Oh, I’ll just leave
I’ll save you time
I’m sorry ’bout my frail state of mind

[Verse 2]
Stay at mine, you might just like it
Might stop you being miserable
‘Nah, I’m alright…..nah trust I’m fine’
Just dealing with a frail state of mind

[Chorus]
Oh, don’t be shy
I’m sorry, but I
I always get this way sometimes
You lot just leave
I’ll stay behind
I’m sorry ’bout my frail state of mind

[Bridge]
Oh, what’s the vibe?
I wouldn’t know, I’m normally in bed at this time
You guys, go do your thing
And I’ll just leave at nine
Don’t wanna bore you with my frail state of mind

‘Oh winner winner!! That’s your biggest lie!’
I’m sure that you’re ‘fine’
I haven’t told a lie in quite some time
‘You know we’ll leave, if you keep lying
Don’t lie behind your frail state of mind’


[Outro]
Frail state of mind
Frail state of mind
Frail state of mind
Frail state of mind


Stato d’animo fragile
(Stato mentale fragile)

Uscire?
Sembra improbabile
Mi dispiace di non aver risposto alla tua chiamata
L’ho visto suonare
‘Non perdere tempo’
Ho sempre avuto uno stato d’animo fragile

Oh ragazzo non piangere
Scusami, ma io
E’ così che mi sento a volte
Oh, ti lascio
Ti risparmio tempo
Mi dispiace per il mio stato d’animo fragile

Dormire da me, potrebbe piacerti
Potrebbe impedirti di essere infelice
‘Nah, sto bene ….. nah fidati che sto bene’
Ho solo a che fare con uno stato d’animo fragile


Oh, non vergognarti
Scusami, ma io
E’ così che mi sento a volte
Lasciatemi stare
Resterò indietro
Mi dispiace per il mio fragile stato d’animo

Oh, qual è l’atmosfera?
Non saprei, normalmente vado a dormire a quest’ora
Ragazzi, andate a fare le vostre cose
E partirò alle nove
Non voglio annoiarvi con il mio fragile stato d’animo

‘Oh vincitore vincitore !! Questa è la tua più grande bugia! ‘
Sono sicuro che stai “bene”
Non ho detto una bugia da molto tempo
‘Sai che andremo via, se continui a mentire
Non mentire dietro il tuo fragile stato d’animo “

Stato d’animo fragile
Stato d’animo fragile
Stato d’animo fragile
Stato d’animo fragile

Ascolta su:


Interazioni con il lettore

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.