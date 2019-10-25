The 1975 – Frail State of Mind: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









Rilasciato il 25 ottobre 2019, Frail State of Mind è il singolo dei The 1975 estratto dal quarto album in studio Notes on a Conditional Form, out il 2i febbraio 2020, a poco più di un anno dall’ultima fatica discografica A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo secondo interessante assaggio dell’atteso progetto, che arriva dopo People pubblicato lo scorso agosto. Il brano è stato scritto da Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel & Matthew Healy, con produzione degli ultimi due.

The 1975 Frail State of Mind testo e traduzione

[Intro]

Frail state of mind

(Frail state of mind)

[Verse 1]

Go outside?

Seems unlikely

I’m sorry that I missed your call

I watched it ring

‘Don’t waste their time’

I’ve always got a frail state of mind

[Chorus]

Oh boy don’t cry

I’m sorry, but I

I always get this way sometimes

Oh, I’ll just leave

I’ll save you time

I’m sorry ’bout my frail state of mind

[Verse 2]

Stay at mine, you might just like it

Might stop you being miserable

‘Nah, I’m alright…..nah trust I’m fine’

Just dealing with a frail state of mind

[Chorus]

Oh, don’t be shy

I’m sorry, but I

I always get this way sometimes

You lot just leave

I’ll stay behind

I’m sorry ’bout my frail state of mind

[Bridge]

Oh, what’s the vibe?

I wouldn’t know, I’m normally in bed at this time

You guys, go do your thing

And I’ll just leave at nine

Don’t wanna bore you with my frail state of mind

‘Oh winner winner!! That’s your biggest lie!’

I’m sure that you’re ‘fine’

I haven’t told a lie in quite some time

‘You know we’ll leave, if you keep lying

Don’t lie behind your frail state of mind’





[Outro]

Frail state of mind

Frail state of mind

Frail state of mind

Frail state of mind





Stato d’animo fragile

(Stato mentale fragile)

Uscire?

Sembra improbabile

Mi dispiace di non aver risposto alla tua chiamata

L’ho visto suonare

‘Non perdere tempo’

Ho sempre avuto uno stato d’animo fragile

Oh ragazzo non piangere

Scusami, ma io

E’ così che mi sento a volte

Oh, ti lascio

Ti risparmio tempo

Mi dispiace per il mio stato d’animo fragile

Dormire da me, potrebbe piacerti

Potrebbe impedirti di essere infelice

‘Nah, sto bene ….. nah fidati che sto bene’

Ho solo a che fare con uno stato d’animo fragile





Oh, non vergognarti

Scusami, ma io

E’ così che mi sento a volte

Lasciatemi stare

Resterò indietro

Mi dispiace per il mio fragile stato d’animo

Oh, qual è l’atmosfera?

Non saprei, normalmente vado a dormire a quest’ora

Ragazzi, andate a fare le vostre cose

E partirò alle nove

Non voglio annoiarvi con il mio fragile stato d’animo

‘Oh vincitore vincitore !! Questa è la tua più grande bugia! ‘

Sono sicuro che stai “bene”

Non ho detto una bugia da molto tempo

‘Sai che andremo via, se continui a mentire

Non mentire dietro il tuo fragile stato d’animo “

Stato d’animo fragile

Stato d’animo fragile

Stato d’animo fragile

Stato d’animo fragile

