Kygo, Valerie Broussard – The Truth: ascolta la nuova canzone dall’album Golden Hour









The Truth ft. Valerie Broussard, è il quinto anticipo di Golden Hour, terzo album in studio del dj e produttore norvegese Kygo, previsto il 29 maggio 2020, a due anni da Kids in Love. Il testo e la traduzione.

Dopo “Higher Love”, “Like It Is“, “I’ll Wait“, “Freedom” e “Lose Somebody“, è il momento di questa canzone (ascoltala) scritta con la collaborazione di Lena Leon.

Dopo Think About You (2019), il producer e la cantautrice tornano a collaborare in questo gradevole brano, nel quale la protagonista cerca la verità in una relazione amorosa: quest’uomo la ama ancora? E’ questo il dubbio che la attanaglia.

The Truth Testo e Traduzione Kygo

[Verse 1]

I’m having thoughts again

Hey, are we more than friends?

Been tryin’ to say those words for days

‘Cause I’ve been noticin’

That when I look at you

You turn your head and look away

Ho di nuovo dei pensieri

Ehi, siamo più che amici?

E’ da giorni che cerco di dire queste parole

Perché ho notato che

Quando ti guardo

Giri la testa e guardi altrove

[Pre-Chorus]

Been dancing ’round, not feelin’ in the dark

Can’t get it out, why can’t you tell me now?

Ci ho girato intorno, senza sentirmi al buio

Non so come farlo uscire, perché non puoi dirmelo adesso?

[Chorus]

Oh, I’ve been up all night, wondering why you lie?

When your heart is sayin’ more than you do

I feel it every time

That I look in your eyes

Your heart ain’t what I always knew

And that’s the truth





Oh, sono stata sveglia tutta la notte, chiedendomi perché menti?

Quando il tuo cuore dice più di te

Lo sento ogni volta

Che ti guardo negli occhi

Il tuo cuore non è quello che ho sempre pensato

E questa è la verità

[Post-Chorus]

(Truth, aah, truth, aah)

And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)

And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)

And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)

And that’s the truth

(Verità, aah, verità, aah)

E questa è la verità (verità, aah, verità, aah)

E questa è la verità (verità, aah, verità, aah)

E questa è la verità (verità, aah, verità, aah)

E questa è la verità

[Verse 2]

Those things we could have said

On loop inside my head

It’s with me everywhere I go

Might be a mistake

But that’s a risk I’ll take

If I don’t ask, I’ll never know

Quelle cose che avremmo potuto dirci

In loop nella mia testa

Con me ovunque io vada

Potrebbe essere un errore

Ma è un rischio che correrò

Se non lo chiederò, non lo saprò mai





[Pre-Chorus]

Been dancing ’round, not feelin’ in the dark

Can’t get it out, why can’t you tell me now?

[Chorus]

Oh, I’ve been up all night, wondering why you lie?

When your heart is sayin’ more than you do

I feel it every time

That I look in your eyes

Your heart ain’t what I always knew

And that’s the truth

[Post-Chorus]

(Truth, aah, truth, aah)

And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)

And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)

And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)

And that’s the truth

And that’s the truth

And that’s the truth





