Kygo, Valerie Broussard – The Truth: ascolta la nuova canzone dall’album Golden Hour

The Truth ft. Valerie Broussard, è il quinto anticipo di Golden Hour, terzo album in studio del dj e produttore norvegese Kygo, previsto il 29 maggio 2020, a due anni da Kids in Love. Il testo e la traduzione.

Dopo “Higher Love”, “Like It Is“, “I’ll Wait“, “Freedom” e “Lose Somebody“, è il momento di questa canzone (ascoltala) scritta con la collaborazione di Lena Leon.

Dopo Think About You (2019), il producer e la cantautrice tornano a collaborare in questo gradevole brano, nel quale la protagonista cerca la verità in una relazione amorosa: quest’uomo la ama ancora? E’ questo il dubbio che la attanaglia.

copertina canzone the truth by kygo

The Truth Testo e Traduzione Kygo

[Verse 1]
I’m having thoughts again
Hey, are we more than friends?
Been tryin’ to say those words for days
‘Cause I’ve been noticin’
That when I look at you
You turn your head and look away

Ho di nuovo dei pensieri
Ehi, siamo più che amici?
E’ da giorni che cerco di dire queste parole
Perché ho notato che
Quando ti guardo
Giri la testa e guardi altrove

[Pre-Chorus]
Been dancing ’round, not feelin’ in the dark
Can’t get it out, why can’t you tell me now?

Ci ho girato intorno, senza sentirmi al buio
Non so come farlo uscire, perché non puoi dirmelo adesso?

[Chorus]
Oh, I’ve been up all night, wondering why you lie?
When your heart is sayin’ more than you do
I feel it every time
That I look in your eyes
Your heart ain’t what I always knew
And that’s the truth


Oh, sono stata sveglia tutta la notte, chiedendomi perché menti?
Quando il tuo cuore dice più di te
Lo sento ogni volta
Che ti guardo negli occhi
Il tuo cuore non è quello che ho sempre pensato
E questa è la verità

[Post-Chorus]
(Truth, aah, truth, aah)
And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)
And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)
And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)
And that’s the truth

(Verità, aah, verità, aah)
E questa è la verità (verità, aah, verità, aah)
E questa è la verità (verità, aah, verità, aah)
E questa è la verità (verità, aah, verità, aah)
E questa è la verità

[Verse 2]
Those things we could have said
On loop inside my head
It’s with me everywhere I go
Might be a mistake
But that’s a risk I’ll take
If I don’t ask, I’ll never know

Quelle cose che avremmo potuto dirci
In loop nella mia testa
Con me ovunque io vada
Potrebbe essere un errore
Ma è un rischio che correrò
Se non lo chiederò, non lo saprò mai


[Pre-Chorus]
Been dancing ’round, not feelin’ in the dark
Can’t get it out, why can’t you tell me now?

[Chorus]
Oh, I’ve been up all night, wondering why you lie?
When your heart is sayin’ more than you do
I feel it every time
That I look in your eyes
Your heart ain’t what I always knew
And that’s the truth

[Post-Chorus]
(Truth, aah, truth, aah)
And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)
And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)
And that’s the truth (Truth, aah, truth, aah)
And that’s the truth
And that’s the truth
And that’s the truth


