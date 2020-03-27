Kygo, Zara Larsson, Tyga – Like It Is: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del singolo

Like It Is è un singolo del dj e produttore norvegese Kygo, con voci della cantante svedese Zara Larsson e del rapper statunitense Tyga, disponibile dal 27 marzo 2020 come primo estratto dal futuro terzo album in studio Golden Hour, successore di Kids in Love (novembre 2017).
Il testo,la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video ufficiale cvhe accompagna questa gradevole canzone, scritta dai tre artisti con la collaborazione di Michael Ray Stevenson, Petey Martin, Nick Hodgson, Dua Lipa & Gerard O’Connell. Petey Martin & Kygo
Il filmato che accompagna questo pezzo, prodotto insieme a Petey Martin, è stato diretto da Connor Brashier. Per quel che concerne la tematica, qui Zara canta la volontà di essere lasciata in pace da una persona che sembra abbia perso la testa per lei, che tuttavia non prova gli stessi sentimenti.
Kygo Like It Is Testo
[Verse 1: Zara Larsson]
Maybe you should leave this girl alone
But you won’t
But you don’t
Now delete my number from your phone
But you won’t
You gotta go, oh
Line by line
Gotta spell it right out (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus: Zara Larsson]
I don’t know what you’re looking for
But I don’t think it’s me
I wish I could give you my all
Not good at make believe
I don’t feel how you feel
I’m just telling it like it is
I don’t need you to say those words no more
[Chorus: Zara Larsson]
I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it like it is
[Verse 2: Tyga]
Yeah, hold on, wait a minute, let’s make this right (Yeah)
You’re the only one thing that I need in my life (I need)
And I ain’t never met a girl like you before (You before)
I could tell you everything if you need to know (Need to know)
We was perfect before and I made mistakes (Yeah)
Told you I was all in, we can raise the stakes
Even though I’m a player I ain’t contemplate
Now you on a vay-cay, hotel, heartbreak
Champagne, all day, on me, oh yeah
Miami with you friends, you ain’t worried ’bout me
Got a room with a suite, so drunk, lose the key
And I know we ain’t over so, the ring, you can keep, ay
We be right back tomorrow night (Tomorrow night)
It’s for life, you know we ride or die (Ride or die)
Single for the night but you still mine
And I’ma chill with this shawty just to kill the time, y’know
[Chorus: Zara Larsson]
I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it like it is
I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I’m just telling it like it is
[Strofa 1]
Forse dovresti lasciare in pace questa ragazza
Ma non lo farai
Ma non lo farai
Ora cancella il mio numero dal tuo telefono
Ma non lo farai
Devi andartene, oh
Riga per riga
Devo scrivertwlo tutto (Sì)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non so cosa stai cercando
Ma non credo di essere io
Vorrei poterti dare tutta me stessa
Non sono brava a fingere
Non provo quello che provi tu
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno
Non ho più bisogno che tu dica quelle parole, basta
[Ritornello]
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)
Le sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)
Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)
Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)
Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno
[Strofa 2]
Sì, un momento, aspetta un attimo, sistemiamo la situazione (Sì)
Sei l’unica cosa di cui ho bisogno nella mia vita (ho bisogno)
E non ho mai incontrato una ragazza come te (te)
Potrei dirti tutto se vuoi proprio sapere (sapere)
Prima eravamo perfetti e ho commesso degli errori (Sì)
Ti ho detto che ero completamente preso, possiamo alzare la posta in gioco
Anche se sono un playboy non guardo molto le altre
Ora sei in ferie, hotel, sofferenza
Champagne, tutto il giorno, con me, oh sì
Miami con i tuoi amici, non sei preoccupata per me
Ho una stanza con una suite, così ubriachi, perdo la chiave
E so che non è finita così, l’anello, puoi tenerlo, ay
Torniamo domani sera (domani sera)
È per sempre, sai che corriamo o moriamo (correre o morire)
Solo per la notte ma tu sei ancora mia
E mi rilasserò con questa bellezza solo per ammazzare il tempo, capisci
[Ritornello]
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)
Le sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)
Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)
Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)
Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno
Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)
Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)
Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno
