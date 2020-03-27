Kygo, Zara Larsson, Tyga – Like It Is: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del singolo









Like It Is è un singolo del dj e produttore norvegese Kygo, con voci della cantante svedese Zara Larsson e del rapper statunitense Tyga, disponibile dal 27 marzo 2020 come primo estratto dal futuro terzo album in studio Golden Hour, successore di Kids in Love (novembre 2017).

Il testo,la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video ufficiale cvhe accompagna questa gradevole canzone, scritta dai tre artisti con la collaborazione di Michael Ray Stevenson, Petey Martin, Nick Hodgson, Dua Lipa & Gerard O’Connell. Petey Martin & Kygo

Il filmato che accompagna questo pezzo, prodotto insieme a Petey Martin, è stato diretto da Connor Brashier. Per quel che concerne la tematica, qui Zara canta la volontà di essere lasciata in pace da una persona che sembra abbia perso la testa per lei, che tuttavia non prova gli stessi sentimenti.

Kygo Like It Is Testo

[Verse 1: Zara Larsson]

Maybe you should leave this girl alone

But you won’t

But you don’t

Now delete my number from your phone

But you won’t

You gotta go, oh

Line by line

Gotta spell it right out (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: Zara Larsson]

I don’t know what you’re looking for

But I don’t think it’s me

I wish I could give you my all

Not good at make believe

I don’t feel how you feel

I’m just telling it like it is

I don’t need you to say those words no more

[Chorus: Zara Larsson]

I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it like it is

[Verse 2: Tyga]

Yeah, hold on, wait a minute, let’s make this right (Yeah)

You’re the only one thing that I need in my life (I need)

And I ain’t never met a girl like you before (You before)

I could tell you everything if you need to know (Need to know)

We was perfect before and I made mistakes (Yeah)

Told you I was all in, we can raise the stakes

Even though I’m a player I ain’t contemplate

Now you on a vay-cay, hotel, heartbreak

Champagne, all day, on me, oh yeah

Miami with you friends, you ain’t worried ’bout me

Got a room with a suite, so drunk, lose the key

And I know we ain’t over so, the ring, you can keep, ay

We be right back tomorrow night (Tomorrow night)

It’s for life, you know we ride or die (Ride or die)

Single for the night but you still mine

And I’ma chill with this shawty just to kill the time, y’know





[Chorus: Zara Larsson]

I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it like it is

I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I’m just telling it like it is





Like It Is traduzione

[Strofa 1]

Forse dovresti lasciare in pace questa ragazza

Ma non lo farai

Ma non lo farai

Ora cancella il mio numero dal tuo telefono

Ma non lo farai

Devi andartene, oh

Riga per riga

Devo scrivertwlo tutto (Sì)





[Pre-Ritornello]

Non so cosa stai cercando

Ma non credo di essere io

Vorrei poterti dare tutta me stessa

Non sono brava a fingere

Non provo quello che provi tu

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno

Non ho più bisogno che tu dica quelle parole, basta

[Ritornello]

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)

Le sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)

Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)

Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)

Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno

[Strofa 2]

Sì, un momento, aspetta un attimo, sistemiamo la situazione (Sì)

Sei l’unica cosa di cui ho bisogno nella mia vita (ho bisogno)

E non ho mai incontrato una ragazza come te (te)

Potrei dirti tutto se vuoi proprio sapere (sapere)

Prima eravamo perfetti e ho commesso degli errori (Sì)

Ti ho detto che ero completamente preso, possiamo alzare la posta in gioco

Anche se sono un playboy non guardo molto le altre

Ora sei in ferie, hotel, sofferenza

Champagne, tutto il giorno, con me, oh sì

Miami con i tuoi amici, non sei preoccupata per me

Ho una stanza con una suite, così ubriachi, perdo la chiave

E so che non è finita così, l’anello, puoi tenerlo, ay

Torniamo domani sera (domani sera)

È per sempre, sai che corriamo o moriamo (correre o morire)

Solo per la notte ma tu sei ancora mia

E mi rilasserò con questa bellezza solo per ammazzare il tempo, capisci

[Ritornello]

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)

Le sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)

Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)

Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)

Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno

Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno (mi hai preso, mi hai preso)

Lo sto solo dicendo, dicendo (Mi hai, mi hai)

Sto solo dicendo le cose come stanno

