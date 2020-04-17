Kygo & Zak Abel – Freedom: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Freedom è il terzo singolo del produttore norvegese Kygo, estratto dal terzo album in studio Golden Hour, successore di Kids in Love (2017). La voce del brano è di Zak Abel, cantautore e musicista britannico classe 1995.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna la canzone, un filmato diretto da Johannes Lovund. Nel brano, Zac canta di aver trovato quella libertà che tanto cercava.

La nuova bella produzione è stata scritta dai due artisti con la collaborazione di Sandro Cavazza & Lawrie Martin e arriva dopo Like It Is e I’ll Wait, rispettivamente rilasciati il 27 marzo e il 3 aprile 2020.

Kygo Freedom Testo

[Intro]

Free(dom)(dom), Free(dom), Free(dom), Free(dom)(dom)

I’ve been looking for

Free(dom)(dom), Free(dom), Free(dom), Free(dom)(dom)

I’ve been looking for

[Verse 1]

I was living a lie, living a lie

This is my confession

I was living a lie before we met

There were so many nights, so many nights

Full of dark temptation

There was so many nights, that I regret

[Bridge]

You give me something that I can hold on to

A little light when I’m down on my knees

I was so lost in myself when I found you

But in that moment you made me believe

[Chorus]

You give me

Freedom, Freedom, Freedom I’ve been looking for

Freedom, Freedom it’s you

You give me

Freedom, Freedom, Freedom I’ve been looking for

Freedom, Freedom it’s you

[Pre-Drop]

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Freedom

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Free(dom)

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for

[Drop]

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Freedom

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Free(dom)

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for

[Verse 2]

I didn’t care, I didn’t care enough

To stop me falling

I didn’t care about myself

Till you were lifting me up, lifting me up

When I was down and out it’s

The highest I have ever felt

[Bridge]

You give me something that I can hold onto

A little light when I’m down on my knees

I was so lost in myself when I found you

But in that moment you made me believe

[Chorus]

You give me

Freedom, Freedom, Freedom I’ve been looking for

Freedom, Freedom it’s you

You give me

Freedom, Freedom, Freedom I’ve been looking for

Freedom, Freedom it’s you

[Pre-Drop]

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Freedom

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Free(dom)

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for

[Drop]

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Freedom

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Free(dom)

You give me

Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for





[Outro]

You give me

Freedom, Freedom, Freedom I’ve been looking for

Freedom, Freedom it’s you





Freedom traduzione Kygo

[Intro]

Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)(tà)

Stavo cercando la

Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)(tà)

Stavo cercando

[Strofa 1]

Vivevo in una menzogna, vivevo in una menzogna

Questa è la mia confessione

Vivevo in una menzogna prima che ci incontrassimo

Ci sono state così tante notti, così tante notti

Piene di malsane tentazioni

Ci sono state così tante notti, che deploro

[Ponte]

Tu mi dai qualcosa a cui potermi aggrappare

Un po’ di luce quando sono in ginocchio

Ero così perso quando ti ho trovata

Ma in quel momento mi hai fatto credere

[Rit.]

Mi dai

Libertà, libertà, la libertà che stavo cercando

Libertà, la libertà sei tu

Mi dai

Libertà, libertà, la libertà che stavo cercando

Libertà, la libertà sei tu

[Pre-Drop]

Mi dai

Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), libertà

Mi dai la

Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando

Mi dai

Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)

Mi dai la

Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando





[Drop]

Mi dai

Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), libertà

Mi dai la

Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando

Mi dai

Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)

Mi dai la

Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando

[Strofa 2]

Non mi importava, non mi importava abbastanza

Di fermare la mia caduta

Non ci tenevo a me stesso

Finché non mi hai sollevato, sollevato

Quando ero giù e fuori

Mi hai portato in alto come non mai

[Ponte]

Tu mi dai qualcosa a cui potermi aggrappare

Un po’ di luce quando sono in ginocchio

Ero così perso quando ti ho trovata

Ma in quel momento mi hai fatto credere

[Rit.]

Mi dai

Libertà, libertà, la libertà che stavo cercando

Libertà, la libertà sei tu

Mi dai

Libertà, libertà, la libertà che stavo cercando

Libertà, la libertà sei tu

[Pre-Drop]

Mi dai

Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), libertà

Mi dai la

Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando

Mi dai

Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)

Mi dai la

Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando

[Drop]

Mi dai

Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), libertà

Mi dai la

Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando

Mi dai

Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)

Mi dai la

Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando

[Outro]

Mi dai

Libertà, libertà, la libertà che stavo cercando

Libertà, la libertà sei tu

