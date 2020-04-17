Kygo & Zak Abel – Freedom: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Freedom è il terzo singolo del produttore norvegese Kygo, estratto dal terzo album in studio Golden Hour, successore di Kids in Love (2017). La voce del brano è di Zak Abel, cantautore e musicista britannico classe 1995.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna la canzone, un filmato diretto da Johannes Lovund. Nel brano, Zac canta di aver trovato quella libertà che tanto cercava.
La nuova bella produzione è stata scritta dai due artisti con la collaborazione di Sandro Cavazza & Lawrie Martin e arriva dopo Like It Is e I’ll Wait, rispettivamente rilasciati il 27 marzo e il 3 aprile 2020.
Kygo Freedom Testo
[Intro]
Free(dom)(dom), Free(dom), Free(dom), Free(dom)(dom)
I’ve been looking for
Free(dom)(dom), Free(dom), Free(dom), Free(dom)(dom)
I’ve been looking for
[Verse 1]
I was living a lie, living a lie
This is my confession
I was living a lie before we met
There were so many nights, so many nights
Full of dark temptation
There was so many nights, that I regret
[Bridge]
You give me something that I can hold on to
A little light when I’m down on my knees
I was so lost in myself when I found you
But in that moment you made me believe
[Chorus]
You give me
Freedom, Freedom, Freedom I’ve been looking for
Freedom, Freedom it’s you
You give me
Freedom, Freedom, Freedom I’ve been looking for
Freedom, Freedom it’s you
[Pre-Drop]
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Freedom
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Free(dom)
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for
[Drop]
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Freedom
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Free(dom)
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for
[Verse 2]
I didn’t care, I didn’t care enough
To stop me falling
I didn’t care about myself
Till you were lifting me up, lifting me up
When I was down and out it’s
The highest I have ever felt
[Bridge]
You give me something that I can hold onto
A little light when I’m down on my knees
I was so lost in myself when I found you
But in that moment you made me believe
[Chorus]
You give me
Freedom, Freedom, Freedom I’ve been looking for
Freedom, Freedom it’s you
You give me
Freedom, Freedom, Freedom I’ve been looking for
Freedom, Freedom it’s you
[Pre-Drop]
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Freedom
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Free(dom)
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for
[Drop]
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Freedom
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) Free(dom) Free(dom)
You give me
Free(dom)(dom) I’ve been looking for
[Outro]
You give me
Freedom, Freedom, Freedom I’ve been looking for
Freedom, Freedom it’s you
[Intro]
Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)(tà)
Stavo cercando la
Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)(tà)
Stavo cercando
[Strofa 1]
Vivevo in una menzogna, vivevo in una menzogna
Questa è la mia confessione
Vivevo in una menzogna prima che ci incontrassimo
Ci sono state così tante notti, così tante notti
Piene di malsane tentazioni
Ci sono state così tante notti, che deploro
[Ponte]
Tu mi dai qualcosa a cui potermi aggrappare
Un po’ di luce quando sono in ginocchio
Ero così perso quando ti ho trovata
Ma in quel momento mi hai fatto credere
[Rit.]
Mi dai
Libertà, libertà, la libertà che stavo cercando
Libertà, la libertà sei tu
Mi dai
Libertà, libertà, la libertà che stavo cercando
Libertà, la libertà sei tu
[Pre-Drop]
Mi dai
Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), libertà
Mi dai la
Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando
Mi dai
Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)
Mi dai la
Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando
[Drop]
Mi dai
Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), libertà
Mi dai la
Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando
Mi dai
Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)
Mi dai la
Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando
[Strofa 2]
Non mi importava, non mi importava abbastanza
Di fermare la mia caduta
Non ci tenevo a me stesso
Finché non mi hai sollevato, sollevato
Quando ero giù e fuori
Mi hai portato in alto come non mai
[Ponte]
Tu mi dai qualcosa a cui potermi aggrappare
Un po’ di luce quando sono in ginocchio
Ero così perso quando ti ho trovata
Ma in quel momento mi hai fatto credere
[Rit.]
Mi dai
Libertà, libertà, la libertà che stavo cercando
Libertà, la libertà sei tu
Mi dai
Libertà, libertà, la libertà che stavo cercando
Libertà, la libertà sei tu
[Pre-Drop]
Mi dai
Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), libertà
Mi dai la
Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando
Mi dai
Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)
Mi dai la
Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando
[Drop]
Mi dai
Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), libertà
Mi dai la
Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando
Mi dai
Liber(tà)(tà), liber(tà), liber(tà)
Mi dai la
Liber(tà)(tà) che stavo cercando
[Outro]
Mi dai
Libertà, libertà, la libertà che stavo cercando
Libertà, la libertà sei tu
