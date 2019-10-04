Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours: audio, testo e traduzione









Il duo country statunitense Dan + Shay e il cantautore canadese Justin Bieber, hanno unito le forze nel singolo 10,000 Hours, rilasciato il 4 ottobre 2019 via Warner Music Nashville.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova contagiosa canzone, scritta da Poo Bear, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds, Justin Bieber, Shay Mooney & Dan Smyers, con produzione di quest’ultimo.

Nel brano, si fa la corte a una ragazza che si ha tanta voglia di conoscere, così i tre artisti le chiedono tante cose e cantano che passerebbero migliaia di ore se questo servisse a far breccia nel suo cuore.

10,000 Hours Testo e Traduzione — Dan + Shay • Justin Bieber

[Verse 1]

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance

When you’re drunk with your friends at a party?

What’s your favorite song, does it make you smile?

Do you think of me?

Ti piace la pioggia, ti fa ballare

Quando sei ubriaco a una festa con i tuoi amici?

Qual è la tua canzone preferita, ti fa sorridere?

Mi pensi?

[Pre-Chorus]

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin’?

Everything, I wanna know it all

Quando chiudi gli occhi, dimmi, cosa stai sognando?

Tutto, voglio sapere tutto

[Chorus]

I’d spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try

If it’s ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I’m gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Spenderei diecimila ore e anche più

Oh, se servisse a scoprire il tuo buon cuore

E potrei non arrivarci mai, ma ci proverò

Se sono diecimila ore o il resto della mia vita

Ti amerò (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)





[Verse 2: Bieber]

Do you miss the road that you grew up on?

Did you get your middle name from your grandma?

When you think about your forever now, do you think of me?

Ti manca il posto in cui sei cresciuta?

Hai preso il tuo secondo nome da tua nonna?

Quando pensi al tuo per sempre, pensi a me?

[Pre-Chorus: Bieber]

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin’?

Everything, I wanna know it all

Quando chiudi gli occhi, dimmi, cosa stai sognando?

Tutto, voglio sapere tutto

[Chorus: Bieber]

I’d spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try

If it’s ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I’m gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

I’m gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Passerei diecimila ore e anche più

Oh, se servisse a scoprire il tuo buon cuore

E potrei non arrivarci mai, ma ci proverò

Se sono diecimila ore o il resto della mia vita

Ti amerò (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Ti amerò (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Bridge: Bieber]

Ooh, want the good and the bad and everything in between

Ooh, gotta cure my curiosity

Ooh, yeah





Ooh, vuoi il bravo ragazzo e quello cattivo e tutto il resto

Ooh, devo curare la mia curiosità

Ooh si

[Chorus: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber]

I’d spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours (Sweet heart of yours)

And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try (Yeah)

If it’s ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I’m gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

I’m gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Yeah

And I…

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance?

I’m gonna love you (I’m gonna love you)

I’m gonna love you

Passerei diecimila ore e anche più

Oh, se ciò servisse a scoprire il tuo buon cuore (tuo dolce cuore)

E potrei non arrivarci mai, ma ci proverò (Sì)

Se sono diecimila ore o il resto della mia vita

Ti amerò (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Ti amerò (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

si

E io…

Ti piace la pioggia, ti fa ballare?

Ti amerò (ti amerò)

Ti amerò





