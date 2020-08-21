Madison Beer – Baby: ascolta e guarda il video della canzone (con testo e traduzione)

Baby è una canzone di Madison Beer, rilasciata il 21 agosto 2020 come terzo singolo estratto dall’album d’esordio Life Support, già anticipato da Good In Goodbye, Selfish e dal promozionale Stained Glass.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa coinvolgente release, accompagnata da un video diretto da Drew Kirsch, nel quale la vediamo molto sexy e ultraseducente.
Ma di cosa si parla in questo pezzo? Qui la cantautrice statunitense classe 1999, si rivolge alla persona che la fa star bene e che la appaga sessualmente. Il tutto è reciproco, ovviamente.
Il brano è stato scritto con la collaborazione di Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Leroy Clampitt (Big Taste), Tim Sommers (One Love) e Jeremy Dussoliet (Kinetics); gli stessi Big Taste e One Love hanno curato la produzione insieme a Oscar Scivier.
Baby Madison Beer testo e traduzione
[S. 1]
Baby, baby, tell me, what’s the antidote?
Wouldn’t text you this late ‘less there’s somethin’ wrong
I look too good to be in this bedroom
Without someone to touch me like you do
Tesoro, tesoro, dimmi, qual è l’antidoto?
Non ti scriverei a quest’ora a meno che non ci fosse qualcosa che non va
Sono troppo bella per stare in questa camera da letto
Senza qualcuno che mi tocchi come fai tu
[Pre-Rit.]
Maybe there is something I can take for this
How much longer I gotta wait for this?
I can see my body on your lips
On your lips, yeah
You know once you get a taste for it
You will need it, you would pay for it
Go and empty out the bank for this (Oh)
Forse c’è qualcosa che posso fare
Quanto tempo devo ancora aspettare?
Riesco a vedere il mio corpo sulle tue labbra
Sulle tue labbra, sì
Sai che quando lo avrai assaporato un pò
Ne avrai bisogno, pagheresti per il mio corpo
Andresti a svuotare il tuo conto in banca per questo (Oh)
[Rit.]
If you wanna be my baby
Know I’m gonna drive you mad
Probably gonna call me crazy
I’m the best you ever had, yeah
I can turn you on, on, on
Why your clothes still on, on, on?
If you wanna be my baby
Know I’m gonna drive you mad
Probably gonna call me crazy
I’m the best you ever had, yeah
I can turn you on, on, on
Why your clothes still on, on?
Keep you comin’ back for more
Se vuoi essere il mio tesorino
So che ti farò impazzire
Probabilmente mi darai della pazza
Sono la migliore che tu abbia mai avuto, sì
Sono in grado di eccitarti, eccitarti, eccitarti
Perché hai ancora i vestiti addosso, addosso?
Se vuoi essere il mio tesorino
So che ti farò impazzire
Probabilmente mi darai della pazza
Sono la migliore che tu abbia mai avuto, sì
Sono in grado di eccitarti, eccitarti, eccitarti
Perché hai ancora i vestiti addosso, addosso?
Continui a tornare per avere sempre di più
[S. 2]
Baby, baby, do I taste like candy?
Sugarcoated, he say I’m the most sweet
I’m a handful, but that’s what hands are for
Pin me to the floor, treat it like it’s yours
Tesoro, tesoro, so di caramella?
Dolce, dice che sono la più dolce
Sono una birichina, ma è a questo che servono le mani
Immobilizzami per terra, tratta il mio corpo come se fosse tuo
[Pre-Rit.]
Maybe there is something I can take for this
How much longer I gotta wait for this?
I can see my body on your lips
On your lips, yeah
You know once you get a taste for it
You will need it, you would pay for it
Go and empty out the bank for this
[Rit.]
If you wanna be my baby
Know I’m gonna drive you mad
Probably gonna call me crazy
I’m the best you ever had, yeah
I can turn you on, on, on
Why your clothes still on, on, on?
If you wanna be my baby
Know I’m gonna drive you mad
Probably gonna call me crazy
I’m the best you ever had, yeah
I can turn you on, on, on
Why your clothes still on, on?
Keep you comin’ back for more
[Ponte]
Alone and I’m feelin’ myself, but, ooh, baby
It’s better when I have some help from my baby
I got that love you can’t handle, but maybe
You can try
I look too good to be up in this bedroom
With someone like you to touch me like you do
Whisper my name in my ear, that’s like music
You know just what I wanna hear, yeah, yeah, yeah
Da sola e mi sento me stessa, ma, ooh, tesoro
È meglio quando ho il mio tesoro che mi aiuta
Ho quell’amore che non sai gestire, ma forse
Puoi provare
Sono troppo bella per stare in questa camera da letto
Con qualcuno come te che mi tocca come fai tu
Sussurra il mio nome nel mio orecchio, è come la musica
Tu sai proprio quello che voglio sentire, sì, sì, sì
[Rit.]
If you wanna be my baby
Know I’m gonna drive you mad
Probably gonna call me crazy
I’m the best you ever had, yeah
I can turn you on, on, on
Why your clothes still on, on, on?
If you wanna be my baby
Know I’m gonna drive you mad
Probably gonna call me crazy
I’m the best you ever had, yeah
I can turn you on, on, on
Why your clothes still on, on?
Keep you comin’ back for more
