Madison Beer – Stained Glass: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo









Stained Glass è un singolo di Madison Beer rilasciato il 3 aprile 2020 come anticipo del disco d’esordio Life Support, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date. Leggi testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il brano.

Si tratta del terzo singolo ufficiale del debut album, che fa seguito a Selfish e Good in Goodbye. La canzone è stata scritta insieme a Kinetics, Big Taste & One Love e anche qui la cantante statunitense parla di una relazione tossica con una persona che l’ha fatta soffrire. Come in Selfish, anche in questo caso il destinatario potrebbe essere l’influencer Zack Bia, con il quale, dopo svariati tira e molla, si lasciò definitivamente nel febbraio 2019.

Stained Glass – Madison Beer – Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Lately, I’m countin’ the minutes that I’ve got left

And lately, I’m countin’ the words that I haven’t said

‘Cause you will never know what I been through

And you should be a little more gentle

But maybe I need to start taking my own advice

‘Cause my heart’s so heavy, it’s ready to fall out twice

‘Cause you will never know what I been through

So you should be a little more gentle with me

Ultimamente, conto i minuti che mi restano

E ultimamente, conto le parole che non ho mai detto

Perché non saprai mai quello che ho passato

E dovresti essere un po’ più gentile

Ma forse dovrei cominciare a seguire i miei stessi consigli

Perché il mio cuore è così pesante, è pronto a cadere due volte

Perché non saprai mai quello che ho passato

Quindi dovresti essere un po’ più gentile con me

[Chorus]

My skin is made of glass, but apparently it’s stained

‘Cause you notice all the cracks, but can’t look inside my pain

And if you throw another stone

Then I’d stay far away, far away

I just might break

La mia pelle è fatta di vetro, ma a quanto pare è macchiata

Perché hai notato tutte le spaccature, ma non puoi guardare dentro il mio dolore

E se lanci un altro sasso

Allora starei lontano, molto lontano

Potrei spezzarmi





[Verse 2]

My life is just a fadin’ memory of one I can’t have

And everythin’ ’round me is starting to fade into black, mmm

But black and white is so much better

I’m learning how to hide my colors

You should’ve been a little more gentle with me

La mia vita è solo un ricordo sbiadito di uno che non posso avere

E tutto intorno a me sta iniziando a diventare nero, mmm

Ma il bianco e nero è decisamente meglio

Sto imparando a nascondere i miei colori

Saresti dovuto essere un po’ più gentile con me

[Chorus]

My skin is made of glass, but apparently it’s stained

‘Cause you notice all the cracks, but can’t look inside my pain

And if you throw another stone

Then I’d stay far away, far away

I just might break

[Bridge]

Break

Break, mmm

Hey, might break

Might break, mmm





Spezzarmi

Spezzarmi, mmm

Ehi, potrebbe spezzarsi

Potrebbe spezzarsi, mmm

[Chorus]

My skin is made of glass, but apparently it’s stained

‘Cause you notice all the cracks, but can’t look inside my pain

And if you throw another stone

Then I’d stay far away, far away

I just might break





Ascolta su:



