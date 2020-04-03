Madison Beer – Stained Glass: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo

Stained Glass è un singolo di Madison Beer rilasciato il 3 aprile 2020 come anticipo del disco d’esordio Life Support, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date. Leggi testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il brano.
Si tratta del terzo singolo ufficiale del debut album, che fa seguito a Selfish e Good in Goodbye. La canzone è stata scritta insieme a Kinetics, Big Taste & One Love e anche qui la cantante statunitense parla di una relazione tossica con una persona che l’ha fatta soffrire. Come in Selfish, anche in questo caso il destinatario potrebbe essere l’influencer Zack Bia, con il quale, dopo svariati tira e molla, si lasciò definitivamente nel febbraio 2019.
[Verse 1]
Lately, I’m countin’ the minutes that I’ve got left
And lately, I’m countin’ the words that I haven’t said
‘Cause you will never know what I been through
And you should be a little more gentle
But maybe I need to start taking my own advice
‘Cause my heart’s so heavy, it’s ready to fall out twice
‘Cause you will never know what I been through
So you should be a little more gentle with me
Ultimamente, conto i minuti che mi restano
E ultimamente, conto le parole che non ho mai detto
Perché non saprai mai quello che ho passato
E dovresti essere un po’ più gentile
Ma forse dovrei cominciare a seguire i miei stessi consigli
Perché il mio cuore è così pesante, è pronto a cadere due volte
Perché non saprai mai quello che ho passato
Quindi dovresti essere un po’ più gentile con me
[Chorus]
My skin is made of glass, but apparently it’s stained
‘Cause you notice all the cracks, but can’t look inside my pain
And if you throw another stone
Then I’d stay far away, far away
I just might break
La mia pelle è fatta di vetro, ma a quanto pare è macchiata
Perché hai notato tutte le spaccature, ma non puoi guardare dentro il mio dolore
E se lanci un altro sasso
Allora starei lontano, molto lontano
Potrei spezzarmi
[Verse 2]
My life is just a fadin’ memory of one I can’t have
And everythin’ ’round me is starting to fade into black, mmm
But black and white is so much better
I’m learning how to hide my colors
You should’ve been a little more gentle with me
La mia vita è solo un ricordo sbiadito di uno che non posso avere
E tutto intorno a me sta iniziando a diventare nero, mmm
Ma il bianco e nero è decisamente meglio
Sto imparando a nascondere i miei colori
Saresti dovuto essere un po’ più gentile con me
[Chorus]
My skin is made of glass, but apparently it’s stained
‘Cause you notice all the cracks, but can’t look inside my pain
And if you throw another stone
Then I’d stay far away, far away
I just might break
[Bridge]
Break
Break, mmm
Hey, might break
Might break, mmm
Spezzarmi
Spezzarmi, mmm
Ehi, potrebbe spezzarsi
Potrebbe spezzarsi, mmm
[Chorus]
My skin is made of glass, but apparently it’s stained
‘Cause you notice all the cracks, but can’t look inside my pain
And if you throw another stone
Then I’d stay far away, far away
I just might break
