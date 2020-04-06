The Strokes – Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus, singolo degli Strokes rilasciato il 6 aprile 2020 come terzo estratto dal sesto album in studio The New Abnormal, pubblicato il successivo 10 aprile.

Ascolta questa nuova canzone della rock band americana, scritta da Nick Valensi, Fabrizio Moretti, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture & Julian Casablancas e prodotta dal leggendario Rick Rubin, come del resto l’intera sesta era discografica, che racchiude un totale di nove tracce inedite, tra le quali i precedenti anticipi “At the Door” e “Bad Decisions“, uscite rispettivamente l’11 e il 18 febbraio.

In questo gradevole brano, Casablancas riflette su persone e ricordi come le “band degli anni ottanta” appartenenti al suo passato, un passato che cerca comunque di mettere alle spalle, mentre è alla ricerca di persone nuove di cui circondarsi e con le quali andare avanti nella vita, una vita che gli ha riservato un matrimonio con l’ormai ex moglie Juliet Joslin, sua sposa nel 2005, con la quale si è separato nel 2019, dopo aver messo al mondo due figli (Cal e Zephyr) e dopo ben quattordici anni di matrimonio. Restando in tema “passato”, Casablancas parla anche di quel passato ricco di successi, come i primi anni di fama degli Strokes, quando era tuttavia solito bere molto. Ma nel 2005, lo stesso anno in cui sposò l’ex moglie, decise di togliersi questo vizio. Non è chiaro il perché i due hanno scelto di divorziare, ma sembra che egli sia stato lasciato per un altro: Ryan Gentiles, suo manager del quale Juliet, già prima delle nozze, era segretaria.

[Verse 1]

One shot is never enough

I just wait for us to go in circles

A lifetime of giving my all for you

(Hostile, give me a break

I take two sips from my bottle and chill)

[Pre-Chorus 1]

And first he would tell me I’m his friend

Actually, no thanks, I’m okay

Then he would send weird looks my way

[Chorus 1]

I want new friends, but they don’t want me

They’re making plans while I watch TV

Thought it was you, but maybe it’s me

I want new friends, but they don’t want me

[Post-Chorus 1]

And the eighties song, yeah, how did it go?

When he said, “This is the beginning of the best years,” even though

False, break

[Verse 2]

One shot is never enough

I just wait for this to go into circles

In the distance from my room is anything so necessary?

I was thinking about that thing that you said last night, so boring

[Pre-Chorus 2]

And the eighties bands? Where did they go?

Can we switch into the chorus right now?

[Chorus 2]

I want new friends, but they don’t want me

They have some fun, but then they just leave

Is it just them? Or maybe all me?

Why, my new friends, don’t seem to want me

[Post-Chorus 2]

Hurts my case, but that’s ok

It hurts my case, but that’s ok

We’re dancing on a moonbeam

On and on and on and on and on

[Bridge]

The deeper I get the less that I know

That’s the way that it go

The less that I know the deeper I go

Juliet, I adore

The deeper I get the less that I know

Diminishing returns

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh





[Outro]

[?]

All I want to say

On another song

On another day

On another song

On another day

On another song

On another break





Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus traduzione

[Str. 1]

Un bicchierino non è mai abbastanza

Aspetto solo che giriamo in tondo

Una vita a dare tutto per te

(Ostile, lasciami in pace

Faccio due sorsi dalla mia bottiglia e mi rilasso)

[Pre-Rit. 1]

E prima mi diceva che sono suo amico

In realtà, no grazie, sto bene così

Poi mi guardava in modo strano

[Rit. 1]

Voglio nuovi amici ma loro non vogliono me

Stanno facendo progetti mentre guardo la TV

Pensavo fossi tu, ma forse la colpa è mia

Voglio nuovi amici ma loro non vogliono me

[Post-Rit. 1]

E la canzone anni ’80, sì, com’è che faceva?

Quando disse “questo è l’inizio degli anni migliori,” anche se

Falso, pausa





[Str. 2]

Un bicchierino non è mai abbastanza

Aspetto solo questo per girare in tondo

In lontananza dalla mia stanza c’è qualcosa di così necessario?

Stavo pensando a quella cosa che hai detto ieri sera, così noiosa

[Pre-Rit. 2]

E le band anni ottanta? Dove sono finite?

Possiamo passare al coro adesso?

[Rit. 2]

Voglio nuovi amici, ma loro non vogliono me

Loro divertono un po’, ma poi prendono e se ne vanno

E’ colpa loro? O forse è tutta colpa mia?

Perché, i miei nuovi amici, non sembrano volermi

[Post-Rit. 2]

Questo mi fa male, ma va bene

Mi fa male, ma va bene

Stiamo ballando su un raggio di luna

Ancora e ancora all’infinito

[Ponte]

Più a fondo scavo meno ne so

È così che va

Meno so e più vado in profondità

Juliet, io adoro

Più a fondo scavo meno ne so

Rendimenti decrescenti

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

[Outro]

[?]

Tutto ciò che voglio dire

Su un’altra canzone

Un altro giorno

Su un’altra canzone

Un altro giorno

Su un’altra canzone

In un’altra pausa

