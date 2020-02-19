The 1975 – The Birthday Party: ascolta e guarda il video del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato il 19 febbraio 2020, The Birthday Party è il quarto singolo estratto dal quarto album in studio dei 1975, Notes On A Conditional Form, la cui uscita è fissata al 24 aprile 2020, a poco meno di un anno e mezzo di distanza dall’ultima fatica discografica A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video.

Scritta da Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & George Daniel e prodotta dagli ultimi due, la gradevole canzone è stata presentata in anteprima nello show radiofonico di New Music Daily di Zane Lowe su Apple Music Beats1.

Questo pezzo arriva dopo “People“, “Frail State of Mind” e “Me & You Together Song”. Il filmato è stato diretto da Ben Ditto con la collaborazione di Jon Emmony, autore degli effetti digitali.

The 1975 – The Birthday Party Testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

Hello, there’s a place I’ve been going

There’s a place I’ve been going

Now I’m clean, it would seem

Let’s go somewhere I’ll be seen

As sad as it seems

I seen Greg and he was like

“I seen your friends at the birthday party

They were kinda fucked up before it even started

They were gonna go to the Pinegrove show

They didn’t know about all the weird stuff

So they just left it” (So they just left it)

I was wasted (I was wasted)

And cold, minding my business

Then I seen the girls and they were all like

“Do you wanna come and get fucked up?”

Listen, I got myself a missus, so there can’t be any kissing

“No, don’t be a fridge, you better wise up, kid

It’s all Adderall now, it doesn’t make you wanna do it”

“This ain’t going well”, I thought that I was stuck in Hell

In a boring conversation with a girl called Mel

About her friend in Cincinnati called Matty as well

You pulled away when I went in for the kiss

No, it wasn’t a diss

You put the tap on to cover up the sound of your piss

After four years, don’t you think I’m over all this?

“That’s rich from a man who can’t shit in a hotel room

He’s gotta share for a bit”

You make a little hobby out of going to the lobby

To get things that they don’t have

Does it go through ya when I’m talking to ya?

You know that I could sue ya if we’re married

And you fuck up again

Impress myself with stealth and bad health

And my wealth and progressive causes

Drink your kombucha and buy an Ed Ruscha

Surely, it’s a print ’cause I’m not made of it

Look, the fucking state of it

I came pretty late to it

We can still be mates ’cause it’s only a picture





[Outro]

All your friends in one place

Oh, we’re a scene, whatever that means

I depend on my friends to stay clean

As sad as it seems

As sad as it seems

As sad as it seems

In aggiornamento





Ciao, c’è un posto in cui sto andando

C’è un posto in cui sto andando

Ora sono sano, sembrerebbe

Andiamo da qualche parte in cui sarò visto

Per quanto triste possa sembrare

Ho visto Greg e ha detto

“Ho visto i tuoi amici alla festa di compleanno

Erano un po’ fatti prima ancora che iniziasse

Stavano andando al concerto dei Pinegrove

Non erano a conoscenza di tutte le cose strane

Quindi l’hanno abbandonata così” (Quindi l’hanno abbandonata così)

Ero ubriaco (ero ubriaco)

E freddo, pensando agli affari miei





Poi ho visto le ragazze e mi hanno detto

“Vuoi venire a sbronzarti?”

Ascolta, mi sono procurato una signora, quindi non potevano esserci baci

“No, non essere freddo, devi farti furbo, ragazzo

Ora è tutto Adderall, non ti fa venir voglia di farlo”

“Non sta andando bene”, pensavo di essere bloccato all’inferno

In una noiosa conversazione con una ragazza di nome Mel

Anche il suo amico di Cincinnati si chiama Matty

Ti sei allontanata quando sono entrato per un bacio

No, non era un insulto

Apri il rubinetto per coprire il suono del tuo piscio

Dopo quattro anni, non credi che che ne abbia abbastanza tutto questo?

Questa e bella da un uomo che non può cagare in una stanza d’albergo

Deve condividere per un po'”

Ti diverti andando all’ingresso

Per ottenere cose che non hanno

Ti attraversa quando ti parlo?

Sai che potrei farti causa se fossimo sposati

E tu di nuovo nei casini

Impressionami con furtività e cattiva salute

E la mia ricchezza e cause progressive

Bevi il tuo kombucha e acquista un Ed Ruscha

Sicuramente, è una stampa perché non sono fatto di quello

Guarda, lo stato del cazzo

Ci sono arrivato abbastanza tardi

Possiamo restare amici perché è solo una foto

Tutti i tuoi amici in un unico posto

Oh, siamo uno spettacolo, qualunque cosa significhi

Dipendo dai miei amici per rimanere sobrio

Per quanto triste possa sembrare

Per quanto triste possa sembrare

Per quanto triste possa sembrare

