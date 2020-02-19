The 1975 – The Birthday Party: ascolta e guarda il video del nuovo singolo

Rilasciato il 19 febbraio 2020, The Birthday Party è il quarto singolo estratto dal quarto album in studio dei 1975, Notes On A Conditional Form, la cui uscita è fissata al 24 aprile 2020, a poco meno di un anno e mezzo di distanza dall’ultima fatica discografica A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video.
Scritta da Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & George Daniel e prodotta dagli ultimi due, la gradevole canzone è stata presentata in anteprima nello show radiofonico di New Music Daily di Zane Lowe su Apple Music Beats1.
Questo pezzo arriva dopo “People“, “Frail State of Mind” e “Me & You Together Song”. Il filmato è stato diretto da Ben Ditto con la collaborazione di Jon Emmony, autore degli effetti digitali.
The 1975 – The Birthday Party Testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
Hello, there’s a place I’ve been going
There’s a place I’ve been going
Now I’m clean, it would seem
Let’s go somewhere I’ll be seen
As sad as it seems
I seen Greg and he was like
“I seen your friends at the birthday party
They were kinda fucked up before it even started
They were gonna go to the Pinegrove show
They didn’t know about all the weird stuff
So they just left it” (So they just left it)
I was wasted (I was wasted)
And cold, minding my business
Then I seen the girls and they were all like
“Do you wanna come and get fucked up?”
Listen, I got myself a missus, so there can’t be any kissing
“No, don’t be a fridge, you better wise up, kid
It’s all Adderall now, it doesn’t make you wanna do it”
“This ain’t going well”, I thought that I was stuck in Hell
In a boring conversation with a girl called Mel
About her friend in Cincinnati called Matty as well
You pulled away when I went in for the kiss
No, it wasn’t a diss
You put the tap on to cover up the sound of your piss
After four years, don’t you think I’m over all this?
“That’s rich from a man who can’t shit in a hotel room
He’s gotta share for a bit”
You make a little hobby out of going to the lobby
To get things that they don’t have
Does it go through ya when I’m talking to ya?
You know that I could sue ya if we’re married
And you fuck up again
Impress myself with stealth and bad health
And my wealth and progressive causes
Drink your kombucha and buy an Ed Ruscha
Surely, it’s a print ’cause I’m not made of it
Look, the fucking state of it
I came pretty late to it
We can still be mates ’cause it’s only a picture
[Outro]
All your friends in one place
Oh, we’re a scene, whatever that means
I depend on my friends to stay clean
As sad as it seems
As sad as it seems
As sad as it seems
In aggiornamento
Ciao, c’è un posto in cui sto andando
C’è un posto in cui sto andando
Ora sono sano, sembrerebbe
Andiamo da qualche parte in cui sarò visto
Per quanto triste possa sembrare
Ho visto Greg e ha detto
“Ho visto i tuoi amici alla festa di compleanno
Erano un po’ fatti prima ancora che iniziasse
Stavano andando al concerto dei Pinegrove
Non erano a conoscenza di tutte le cose strane
Quindi l’hanno abbandonata così” (Quindi l’hanno abbandonata così)
Ero ubriaco (ero ubriaco)
E freddo, pensando agli affari miei
Poi ho visto le ragazze e mi hanno detto
“Vuoi venire a sbronzarti?”
Ascolta, mi sono procurato una signora, quindi non potevano esserci baci
“No, non essere freddo, devi farti furbo, ragazzo
Ora è tutto Adderall, non ti fa venir voglia di farlo”
“Non sta andando bene”, pensavo di essere bloccato all’inferno
In una noiosa conversazione con una ragazza di nome Mel
Anche il suo amico di Cincinnati si chiama Matty
Ti sei allontanata quando sono entrato per un bacio
No, non era un insulto
Apri il rubinetto per coprire il suono del tuo piscio
Dopo quattro anni, non credi che che ne abbia abbastanza tutto questo?
Questa e bella da un uomo che non può cagare in una stanza d’albergo
Deve condividere per un po'”
Ti diverti andando all’ingresso
Per ottenere cose che non hanno
Ti attraversa quando ti parlo?
Sai che potrei farti causa se fossimo sposati
E tu di nuovo nei casini
Impressionami con furtività e cattiva salute
E la mia ricchezza e cause progressive
Bevi il tuo kombucha e acquista un Ed Ruscha
Sicuramente, è una stampa perché non sono fatto di quello
Guarda, lo stato del cazzo
Ci sono arrivato abbastanza tardi
Possiamo restare amici perché è solo una foto
Tutti i tuoi amici in un unico posto
Oh, siamo uno spettacolo, qualunque cosa significhi
Dipendo dai miei amici per rimanere sobrio
Per quanto triste possa sembrare
Per quanto triste possa sembrare
Per quanto triste possa sembrare
