Slipknot – Birth Of The Cruel: video, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato il 5 agosto 2019, Birth Of The Cruel è il quarto assaggio di We Are Not Your Kind, sesto album in studio degli Slipknot, rilasciato il successivo 9 agosto. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il vertical video.
Dopo “All Out Life”, “Unsainted” e “Solway Firth“, Corey Taylor e soci ci propongono questa canzone, scritta dal gruppo heavy metal statunitense e prodotta con la collaborazione di Greg Fidelman.
Come già avvenuto nei precedenti singoli, anche qui il frontman parla del suo grave stato depressivo, che ha cercato di sconfiggere attraverso l’assunzione di droghe pesanti, alcool e tanto cibo, ma anche di come sia cambiato.
Testo e traduzione di Birth Of The Cruel
[Intro]
Let him crave understanding
Let him crave your wisdom
Let him crave
Let him [?]
Father [?] self-control
Lascia che desideri comprensione
Lascia che desideri la tua saggezza
Lascialo bramare
Lascialo [?]
Padre [?] Autocontrollo
[Verse 1]
I’m just a Judas, lookin’ for a silver line
And tomorrow is still a step behind
Hey, hey, drama, I’d love to be a waste of your time
Oh no, thanks so much for wasting mine
So hear me out
Let’s hear it for the damaged
Who understands but the broken?
Developed in the arms of spite
I’m all fucked up and I make it look good
Adrenalin sight tonight
Sono solo un Giuda, in cerca di una linea d’argento
E domani è ancora un passo indietro
Ehi, ehi, dramma, vorrei tanto essere una perdita di tempo
Oh no, grazie davvero per aver sprecato il mio
Perciò ascoltami
Un applauso per i danni
Chi può capire se non i caduti?
Sviluppato tra le braccia della perfidia
Sto male anche se all’apparenza non sembra
Adrenalina in vista stasera
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m overthrown
I’m over your throne
Sono abbattuto
Sono sul tuo trono
[Chorus]
I’m over it, sick, sickened, I’m sickening
I’m stricken by the fist, blessed are the fires that have burned me
Listen to this, the lesson is
Never underestimate the agony, death of the fool
Birth of the cruel
Non ne posso più, malato, ammalato, sono nauseante
Sono stato colpito da un pugno, benedetti siano i fuochi che mi hanno bruciato
Ascoltate questo, la lezione è
Non sottovalutare mai l’agonia, la morte dello stolto
La nascita del crudele
[Verse 2]
Remember how you spent the best part of forever
In a state of pure disease?
It was another thing altogether to forget
That you brought out the worst in me
Hey, karma, you don’t feel like I do
You just wish you’d hate like I do
We are the bitter, the maladjusted and wise
Fighting off a generation too uptight
We’re all dressed up with nobody to kill
The rhetoric stops tonight
Ricordi di aver passato la parte migliore di sempre
In uno stato di pura patologia?
Tuua un’altra cosa da dimenticare è stata
Che hai tirato fuori il peggio in me
Ehi, destino, non ti senti come me
Vorresti solo odiare come faccio io
Siamo gli amari, i disadattati e i saggi
Che respingono una generazione troppo ansiosa
Ci siamo vestiti bene senza nessuno da uccidere
Questa retorica finisce qui
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m overthrown
I’m over your throne
Sono abbattuto
Sono sul tuo trono
[Chorus]
I’m over it, sick, sickened, I’m sickening
I’m stricken by the fist, blessed are the fires that have burned me
Listen to this, the lesson is
Never underestimate the agony, death of the fool
Birth of the, birth of the cruel
Yeah
Non ne posso più, malato, ammalato, sono nauseante
Sono stato colpito da un pugno, benedetti siano i fuochi che mi hanno bruciato
Ascoltate questo, la lezione è
Non sottovalutare mai l’agonia, la morte dello stolto
La nascita del, la nascita del crudele
Si
[Bridge]
Now’s not the time for denying
Shifting the focus to scare
Let’s not forget we’re all guilty
All three dimensions polluted by earnest despair
Non è questo il momento per negare
Spostando l’attenzione sullo spavento
Non dimentichiamo che siamo tutti colpevoli
Tutte e tre le dimensioni contaminate dalla disperazione
[Refrain]
I’m overthrown
I’m over your throne
I’m overthrown
I’m over your throne
I’m over it
Sono abbattuto
Sono sul tuo trono
Sono abbattuto
Sono sul tuo trono
Non ne posso più
[Outro]
Let him crave understanding
Let him crave your wisdom
Let him crave
Let him [?]
Father [?] self-control
That he can see and look at the enemy and [?]
Not today, sucker
Go back to Hell where you belong
Lascia che desideri comprensione
Lascia che desideri la tua saggezza
Lascialo bramare
Lascialo [?]
Padre [?] Autocontrollo
Che possa esaminare il nemico e [?]
Non oggi, babbeo
Ritorna all’Inferno a cui appartieni.
