Slipknot – Birth Of The Cruel: video, testo e traduzione









Rilasciato il 5 agosto 2019, Birth Of The Cruel è il quarto assaggio di We Are Not Your Kind, sesto album in studio degli Slipknot, rilasciato il successivo 9 agosto. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il vertical video.

Dopo “All Out Life”, “Unsainted” e “Solway Firth“, Corey Taylor e soci ci propongono questa canzone, scritta dal gruppo heavy metal statunitense e prodotta con la collaborazione di Greg Fidelman.

Come già avvenuto nei precedenti singoli, anche qui il frontman parla del suo grave stato depressivo, che ha cercato di sconfiggere attraverso l’assunzione di droghe pesanti, alcool e tanto cibo, ma anche di come sia cambiato.

Testo e traduzione di Birth Of The Cruel

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro]

Let him crave understanding

Let him crave your wisdom

Let him crave

Let him [?]

Father [?] self-control

Lascia che desideri comprensione

Lascia che desideri la tua saggezza

Lascialo bramare

Lascialo [?]

Padre [?] Autocontrollo

[Verse 1]

I’m just a Judas, lookin’ for a silver line

And tomorrow is still a step behind

Hey, hey, drama, I’d love to be a waste of your time

Oh no, thanks so much for wasting mine

So hear me out

Let’s hear it for the damaged

Who understands but the broken?

Developed in the arms of spite

I’m all fucked up and I make it look good

Adrenalin sight tonight

Sono solo un Giuda, in cerca di una linea d’argento

E domani è ancora un passo indietro

Ehi, ehi, dramma, vorrei tanto essere una perdita di tempo

Oh no, grazie davvero per aver sprecato il mio

Perciò ascoltami

Un applauso per i danni

Chi può capire se non i caduti?

Sviluppato tra le braccia della perfidia

Sto male anche se all’apparenza non sembra

Adrenalina in vista stasera

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m overthrown

I’m over your throne

Sono abbattuto

Sono sul tuo trono

[Chorus]

I’m over it, sick, sickened, I’m sickening

I’m stricken by the fist, blessed are the fires that have burned me

Listen to this, the lesson is

Never underestimate the agony, death of the fool

Birth of the cruel

Non ne posso più, malato, ammalato, sono nauseante

Sono stato colpito da un pugno, benedetti siano i fuochi che mi hanno bruciato

Ascoltate questo, la lezione è

Non sottovalutare mai l’agonia, la morte dello stolto

La nascita del crudele





[Verse 2]

Remember how you spent the best part of forever

In a state of pure disease?

It was another thing altogether to forget

That you brought out the worst in me

Hey, karma, you don’t feel like I do

You just wish you’d hate like I do

We are the bitter, the maladjusted and wise

Fighting off a generation too uptight

We’re all dressed up with nobody to kill

The rhetoric stops tonight

Ricordi di aver passato la parte migliore di sempre

In uno stato di pura patologia?

Tuua un’altra cosa da dimenticare è stata

Che hai tirato fuori il peggio in me

Ehi, destino, non ti senti come me

Vorresti solo odiare come faccio io

Siamo gli amari, i disadattati e i saggi

Che respingono una generazione troppo ansiosa

Ci siamo vestiti bene senza nessuno da uccidere

Questa retorica finisce qui

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m overthrown

I’m over your throne

Sono abbattuto

Sono sul tuo trono

[Chorus]

I’m over it, sick, sickened, I’m sickening

I’m stricken by the fist, blessed are the fires that have burned me

Listen to this, the lesson is

Never underestimate the agony, death of the fool

Birth of the, birth of the cruel

Yeah

Non ne posso più, malato, ammalato, sono nauseante

Sono stato colpito da un pugno, benedetti siano i fuochi che mi hanno bruciato

Ascoltate questo, la lezione è

Non sottovalutare mai l’agonia, la morte dello stolto

La nascita del, la nascita del crudele

Si

[Bridge]

Now’s not the time for denying

Shifting the focus to scare

Let’s not forget we’re all guilty

All three dimensions polluted by earnest despair

Non è questo il momento per negare

Spostando l’attenzione sullo spavento

Non dimentichiamo che siamo tutti colpevoli

Tutte e tre le dimensioni contaminate dalla disperazione





[Refrain]

I’m overthrown

I’m over your throne

I’m overthrown

I’m over your throne

I’m over it

Sono abbattuto

Sono sul tuo trono

Sono abbattuto

Sono sul tuo trono

Non ne posso più

[Outro]

Let him crave understanding

Let him crave your wisdom

Let him crave

Let him [?]

Father [?] self-control

That he can see and look at the enemy and [?]

Not today, sucker

Go back to Hell where you belong

Lascia che desideri comprensione

Lascia che desideri la tua saggezza

Lascialo bramare

Lascialo [?]

Padre [?] Autocontrollo

Che possa esaminare il nemico e [?]

Non oggi, babbeo

Ritorna all’Inferno a cui appartieni.





Ascolta su:



