Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – This Is The Place: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









Rilasciato il 5 agosto 2019, This Is The Place è un singolo di Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, che anticipa l’uscita dell’EP omonimo, out il prossimo 27 settembre, a pochi mesi di distanza dall’EP Black Star Dancing.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, scritta e prodotta da Noel, che insieme al fratello Liam, che il 20 settembre rilascerà l’album Why Me? Why Not, è ultimamente molto attivo (artisticamente parlando).

Come ben saprete, tra i due c’è stata una pesante rottura e non sembrano esserci i minimi i segnali di riappacificazione, anzi… Veramente al veleno sono infatti le ultime parole di Noel, che pochissime ore fa ha dichiarato “Ho voluto bene a mia madre fino a quando ha partorito Liam“, che a sua volta nell’ultimo singolo Once, rifletteva sull’adolescenza e sui bei rapporti che c’erano con il fratello. I due non si parlano dall’agosto 2009, a seguito di un litigio nel backstage di un concerto a Parigi, che provocò anche la fine degli Oasis.

Noel Gallagher – This Is The Place Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

The further you fall the higher you fly

You keep on reaching and you don’t know why

The road is long and I’ve been losing my way

But the night is long and you’ve got nothing to say

Più si cade, più in alto si vola

Continui ad arrivare e non sai perché

La strada è lunga e sto perdendo la retta via

Ma la notte è lunga e non hai nulla da dire





[Chorus]

If you ain’t got no love

If you ain’t got no faith

If you come to find what you’re looking for

I can tell you now this is the place

If you ain’t got no love

If you ain’t got no faith

If you come to find what you’re looking for

I can tell you now this is the place

This is the place

This is the place

This is the place

This is the place



Se non hai amore

Se non hai alcuna fede

Se vieni a trovare ciò che stai cercando

Posso solo dirti che questo è il posto giusto

Se non hai amore

Se non hai alcuna fede

Se vieni a trovare ciò che stai cercando

Posso solo dirti che questo è il posto giusto

Il posto è questo

Il posto è questo

Il posto è questo

Il posto è questo

[Verse 2]

Step into the light and give me a sign

You are a mountain I must climb

The road is long, I keep on losing my way

The night is young and you’ve got nothing to say

Cammina verso luce e dammi un segno

Tu sei una montagna che devo scalare

La strada è lunga, continuo a perdere la retta via

La notte è giovane e non hai nulla da dire

[Chorus]

If you ain’t got no love

If you ain’t got no faith

If you come to find what you’re looking for

I can tell you now this is the place

If you ain’t got no love

If you ain’t got no faith

If you come to find what you’re looking for

I can tell you now this is the place





[Instrumental]

[Outro]

This is the place

This is the place

This is the place

This is the place

This is the place

This is the place

This is the place

This is the place





Ascolta su:



