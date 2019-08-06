Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – This Is The Place: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Rilasciato il 5 agosto 2019, This Is The Place è un singolo di Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, che anticipa l’uscita dell’EP omonimo, out il prossimo 27 settembre, a pochi mesi di distanza dall’EP Black Star Dancing.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, scritta e prodotta da Noel, che insieme al fratello Liam, che il 20 settembre rilascerà l’album Why Me? Why Not, è ultimamente molto attivo (artisticamente parlando).
Come ben saprete, tra i due c’è stata una pesante rottura e non sembrano esserci i minimi i segnali di riappacificazione, anzi… Veramente al veleno sono infatti le ultime parole di Noel, che pochissime ore fa ha dichiarato “Ho voluto bene a mia madre fino a quando ha partorito Liam“, che a sua volta nell’ultimo singolo Once, rifletteva sull’adolescenza e sui bei rapporti che c’erano con il fratello. I due non si parlano dall’agosto 2009, a seguito di un litigio nel backstage di un concerto a Parigi, che provocò anche la fine degli Oasis.
Noel Gallagher – This Is The Place Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
The further you fall the higher you fly
You keep on reaching and you don’t know why
The road is long and I’ve been losing my way
But the night is long and you’ve got nothing to say
Più si cade, più in alto si vola
Continui ad arrivare e non sai perché
La strada è lunga e sto perdendo la retta via
Ma la notte è lunga e non hai nulla da dire
[Chorus]
If you ain’t got no love
If you ain’t got no faith
If you come to find what you’re looking for
I can tell you now this is the place
If you ain’t got no love
If you ain’t got no faith
If you come to find what you’re looking for
I can tell you now this is the place
This is the place
This is the place
This is the place
This is the place
Se non hai amore
Se non hai alcuna fede
Se vieni a trovare ciò che stai cercando
Posso solo dirti che questo è il posto giusto
Se non hai amore
Se non hai alcuna fede
Se vieni a trovare ciò che stai cercando
Posso solo dirti che questo è il posto giusto
Il posto è questo
Il posto è questo
Il posto è questo
Il posto è questo
[Verse 2]
Step into the light and give me a sign
You are a mountain I must climb
The road is long, I keep on losing my way
The night is young and you’ve got nothing to say
Cammina verso luce e dammi un segno
Tu sei una montagna che devo scalare
La strada è lunga, continuo a perdere la retta via
La notte è giovane e non hai nulla da dire
[Chorus]
If you ain’t got no love
If you ain’t got no faith
If you come to find what you’re looking for
I can tell you now this is the place
If you ain’t got no love
If you ain’t got no faith
If you come to find what you’re looking for
I can tell you now this is the place
[Instrumental]
[Outro]
This is the place
This is the place
This is the place
This is the place
This is the place
This is the place
This is the place
This is the place
