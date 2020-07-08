Michele Morrone – Watch Me Burn: ascolta il brano utilizzato in 365 Giorni

Watch Me Burn è una delle canzoni dell’attore e cantautore Michele Morrone, utilizzate nel discusso film polacco 365 Giorni, distribuito sulla piattaforma streaming Netflix. Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questo brano, che è possibile ascoltare qui.
Nella pellicola, che vede il cantante protagonista nei panni di Massimo Torricelli, vengono infatti riprodotte altre tre canzoni, nello specifico Hard For Me, Feel It e Dark Room. Quest’ultimo è il brano omonimo del primo album di Michele, pubblicato a metà febbraio 2020.
L’affascinante artista milanese sta riscuotendo grande successo in questa chiacchieratissima pellicola, che gli sta anche consentendo di farsi conoscere dal punto di vista musicale. I succitati brani sono infatti molto apprezzati dai sempre più numerosi fan.
Michele Morrone – Watch Me Burn Testo
[Strofa 1]
Don’t lie to me
Oh baby, I’ve been thinking about it
You know that I’ve been dreaming about it
I’m gonna teach you some tricks
Headlight, hold tight, no, no, no, no
Oh baby, you know I’ve been thinking about it
You know that I’ve been dreaming about it
[Pre-Rit.]
You know the deal
Don’t make any promises, promises
[Rit.]
Got me flying high
Right where you want me to
Watch it, watch me burn
Right where you want me to
Dim the light, my lullaby
Touch me now, stop pretending
Fuck it, watch me burn
[Strofa 2]
Say what you think
Oh baby, I could lose my mind
You know that I can lose my mind, yeah
What do you want me to be
Headlight, hold tight, no, no, no, no
Oh baby, you know I’ve been thinking about it
You know that I’ve been dreaming about it
[Pre-Rit.]
You know the deal
Don’t make any promises, promises
[Rit.]
Got me flying high
Right where you want me to
Watch it, watch me burn
Right where you want me to
Dim the light, my lullaby
Touch me now, stop pretending
Fuck it, watch me burn
Watch Me Burn – Michele Morrone – Traduzione
[Strofa 1]
Non mentirmi
Oh baby, ci ho riflettuto
Sai che l’ho sognato
Ti insegnerò qualche trucco
Faro, tieniti forte, no, no, no, no
Oh baby, sai che ci ho pensato
Sai che l’ho sognato
[Pre-Rit.]
Sai come funziona
Non fare promesse, promesse
[Rit.]
Mi ha fatto volare in alto
Proprio dove vuoi tu
Occhio, guardami bruciare
Proprio dove vuoi
Attenua la luce, mia ninna nanna
Adesso toccami, smetti di fingere
Ca**o, guardami bruciare
[Strofa 2]
Dì ciò che pensi
Oh baby, potrei perdere la testa
Sai che posso perdere la testa, sì
Cosa vuoi che io sia?
Faro, tieniti forte, no, no, no, no
Oh baby, sai che ci ho pensato
Sai che l’ho sognato
[Pre-Rit.]
Sai come funziona
Non fare promesse, promesse
[Rit.]
Mi ha fatto volare in alto
Proprio dove vuoi tu
Occhio, guardami bruciare
Proprio dove vuoi
Attenua la luce, mia ninna nanna
Adesso toccami, smetti di fingere
Ca**o, guardami bruciare
