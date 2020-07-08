Michele Morrone – Watch Me Burn: ascolta il brano utilizzato in 365 Giorni









Watch Me Burn è una delle canzoni dell’attore e cantautore Michele Morrone, utilizzate nel discusso film polacco 365 Giorni, distribuito sulla piattaforma streaming Netflix. Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questo brano, che è possibile ascoltare qui.

Nella pellicola, che vede il cantante protagonista nei panni di Massimo Torricelli, vengono infatti riprodotte altre tre canzoni, nello specifico Hard For Me, Feel It e Dark Room. Quest’ultimo è il brano omonimo del primo album di Michele, pubblicato a metà febbraio 2020.

L’affascinante artista milanese sta riscuotendo grande successo in questa chiacchieratissima pellicola, che gli sta anche consentendo di farsi conoscere dal punto di vista musicale. I succitati brani sono infatti molto apprezzati dai sempre più numerosi fan.

Michele Morrone – Watch Me Burn Testo

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Salta direttamente alla alla traduzione in italiano

[Strofa 1]

Don’t lie to me

Oh baby, I’ve been thinking about it

You know that I’ve been dreaming about it

I’m gonna teach you some tricks

Headlight, hold tight, no, no, no, no

Oh baby, you know I’ve been thinking about it

You know that I’ve been dreaming about it

[Pre-Rit.]

You know the deal

Don’t make any promises, promises

[Rit.]

Got me flying high

Right where you want me to

Watch it, watch me burn

Right where you want me to

Dim the light, my lullaby

Touch me now, stop pretending

Fuck it, watch me burn

[Strofa 2]

Say what you think

Oh baby, I could lose my mind

You know that I can lose my mind, yeah

What do you want me to be

Headlight, hold tight, no, no, no, no

Oh baby, you know I’ve been thinking about it

You know that I’ve been dreaming about it

[Pre-Rit.]

You know the deal

Don’t make any promises, promises





[Rit.]

Got me flying high

Right where you want me to

Watch it, watch me burn

Right where you want me to

Dim the light, my lullaby

Touch me now, stop pretending

Fuck it, watch me burn





Watch Me Burn – Michele Morrone – Traduzione

[Strofa 1]

Non mentirmi

Oh baby, ci ho riflettuto

Sai che l’ho sognato

Ti insegnerò qualche trucco

Faro, tieniti forte, no, no, no, no

Oh baby, sai che ci ho pensato

Sai che l’ho sognato

[Pre-Rit.]

Sai come funziona

Non fare promesse, promesse

[Rit.]

Mi ha fatto volare in alto

Proprio dove vuoi tu

Occhio, guardami bruciare

Proprio dove vuoi

Attenua la luce, mia ninna nanna

Adesso toccami, smetti di fingere

Ca**o, guardami bruciare

[Strofa 2]

Dì ciò che pensi

Oh baby, potrei perdere la testa

Sai che posso perdere la testa, sì

Cosa vuoi che io sia?

Faro, tieniti forte, no, no, no, no

Oh baby, sai che ci ho pensato

Sai che l’ho sognato





[Pre-Rit.]

Sai come funziona

Non fare promesse, promesse

[Rit.]

Mi ha fatto volare in alto

Proprio dove vuoi tu

Occhio, guardami bruciare

Proprio dove vuoi

Attenua la luce, mia ninna nanna

Adesso toccami, smetti di fingere

Ca**o, guardami bruciare

Torna al testo

Ascolta su:



