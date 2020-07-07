Juice WRLD & Halsey – Life’s a Mess: ascolta il nuovo singolo dal primo album postumo (testo e traduzione)

Testo Life’s a Mess – Juice WRLD & Halsey
[Intro]
Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody?
Not just somebody
No, no
(Rex, you did it again)
[1a Strofa]
Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody
That made promises to give you the world? Um
I really hope they held you down
I really hope it was no lying
‘Cause when heart breaks it feel like the world’s gone
But if the love’s real, you’d feel your soul roar like a lion
And you’d finally let bygones be bygones
Don’t throw in the towel, I know it feels like you’re the only one trying
You just gotta learn to live and love on
[Pre-Rit.]
I belong with the one put on this earth for me
Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see
I’m screaming out, “Lord, help me,” I’ve been lonely
That’s when you accept me, then you set me free
[Rit.]
Uh, sometimes life’s a mess
Uh, I get high when I’m upset
I remember when me and love didn’t click
Searchin’ for somethin’ real, then I found it
Uh, sometimes life’s a mess
Yeah, I get high when I’m upset
I remember when me and love ain’t click
Lookin’ for somethin’ real, then I found it
[2a Strofa]
Been pretty fuckin’ bad, but it’s better now
Through the trials and tribulations, I found my way out
Feel all of the good and bad vibrations all around
All around us, they surround us
Was a lost cause with some lost love
It ain’t my fault, pain chose us
Then I found her
My whole world turned upside down, uh
But for the better
[Pre-Rit.]
I belong with the one put on this earth for me
Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see
I’m screaming out, “Lord, help me,” I’ve been lonely
That’s when you accept me, then you set me free
[Rit.: Juice WRLD & Halsey]
Uh, sometimes life’s a mess
Uh, I get high when I’m upset
I remember when me and love didn’t click
Searchin’ for somethin’ real, then I found it
Uh, sometimes life’s a mess
Yeah, I get high when I’m upset
I remember when me and love ain’t click
Lookin’ for somethin’ real, then I found it
[3a Strofa: Halsey]
Thank God I finally found you
You put the light in my eyes when I’m around you
I’m too flawed to hold you down, but
Don’t wanna be here alone
And I thank God I finally found you
I’ll put the light in your eyes if I’m allowed to
I’m too flawed to hold you down, but
Don’t let me be here alone
La traduzione di Life’s a Mess
[Introduzione]
Hai mai perso completamenmte la testa per qualcuno?
Non semplicemente qualcuno
No
(Rex, l’hai rifatto) [Nota: “Rex, you did it again” è il tag del producer Rex Kudo]
[1a Strofa]
Hai mai perso completamenmte la testa per qualcuno?
Che ha promesso di darti il mondo? um
Spero veramente che ti abbiano trattenuto
Spero davvero che non sia stata una bugia
Perché quando il cuore si spezza senti che il mondo sia crollato
Ma se l’amore fosse reale, sentiresti la tua anima ruggire come un leone
E finalmente dimenticheresti il passato
Non gettare la spugna, so che sembra che tu sia l’unico a provarci
Devi solo imparare a vivere e ad amare
[Pre-Ritornello]
Io appartengo a quello messo su questa terra per me
Tutti hanno il loro qualcuno, bisogna solo guardare e cercarlo
Ho urlato: “Signore, aiutami,” Sono stato solo
E’ stato allora che mi hai accettato, poi mi hai liberato
[Ritornello]
Uh, a volte la vita è un casino
Uh, quando sono arrabbiato è come se fossi sballato
Ricordo quando io e l’amore non eravamo in sintonia
Cercando qualcosa di concreto, poi l’ho trovato
Uh, a volte la vita è un disastro
Sì, quando sono arrabbiato è come se fossi sballato
Ricordo quando io e l’amore non eravamo in sintonia
Cercando qualcosa di concreto, poi l’ho trovato
[2a Strofa]
Sono stato veramente una mer*a, ma ora va meglio
Attraverso prove e tribolazioni, ho trovato la mia via d’uscita
Sento tutte le vibrazioni positive e negative tutt’intorno
Intorno a noi, ci circondano
Era una causa persa con qualche amore perduto
Non è colpa mia, la sofferenza ha scelto noi
Poi ho trovato lei
Tutto il mio mondo si è rovesciato, uh
Ma in meglio
[Pre-Ritornello]
Io appartengo a quello messo su questa terra per me
Tutti hanno il loro qualcuno, bisogna solo guardare e cercarlo
Ho urlato: “Signore, aiutami,” Sono stato solo
E’ stato allora che mi hai accettato, poi mi hai liberato
[Ritornello]
Uh, a volte la vita è un casino
Uh, quando sono arrabbiato è come se fossi sballato
Ricordo quando io e l’amore non eravamo in sintonia
Cercando qualcosa di concreto, poi l’ho trovato
Uh, a volte la vita è un disastro
Sì, quando sono arrabbiato è come se fossi sballato
Ricordo quando io e l’amore non eravamo in sintonia
Cercando qualcosa di concreto, poi l’ho trovato
[3a Strofa]
Grazie a Dio ti ho finalmente trovato
Mi metti la luce negli occhi quando sono con te
Ho troppi difetti per trattenerti, ma
Non voglio stare qui da sola
E ringrazio Dio che ti ho finalmente trovato
Metterò la luce nei tuoi occhi se mi è concesso
Sono troppo imperfetto per trattenerti, ma
Non farmi stare qui da sola
Info sulla canzone di Juice WRLD, Life’s a Mess
Da lunedì 6 luglio 2020 è disponibile il singolo postumo in oggetto del rapper Juice WRLD, con la collaborazione della cantautrice statunitense Halsey. Si tratta del terzo anticipo dell’album postumo Legends Never Die, previsto il successivo 10 luglio.
Dopo Righteous e Tell Me U Luv Me (con Trippie Redd), è il momento di questa bella e coinvolgente canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Ryan Vojesak & Rex Kudo, che insieme a Charlie Handsome l’ha anche prodotta. Nel brano, il secondo con Halsey, dopo Without Me, Juice parla di amore e di droghe. L’Official Visualizer è stato diretto da Chad Ross.
L’atteso disco racchiuderà 15 nuove tracks che rappresentano al meglio la musica dell’amato rapper scomparso l’8 dicembre 2019 all’aeroporto di Chicago, in un periodo in cui stava lavorando su un progetto discografico che avrebbe dovuto racchiudere parte di questi brani, se non tutti.
