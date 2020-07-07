Juice WRLD & Halsey – Life’s a Mess: ascolta il nuovo singolo dal primo album postumo (testo e traduzione)









Testo Life’s a Mess – Juice WRLD & Halsey

[Intro]

Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody?

Not just somebody

No, no

(Rex, you did it again)

[1a Strofa]

Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody

That made promises to give you the world? Um

I really hope they held you down

I really hope it was no lying

‘Cause when heart breaks it feel like the world’s gone

But if the love’s real, you’d feel your soul roar like a lion

And you’d finally let bygones be bygones

Don’t throw in the towel, I know it feels like you’re the only one trying

You just gotta learn to live and love on

[Pre-Rit.]

I belong with the one put on this earth for me

Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see

I’m screaming out, “Lord, help me,” I’ve been lonely

That’s when you accept me, then you set me free

[Rit.]

Uh, sometimes life’s a mess

Uh, I get high when I’m upset

I remember when me and love didn’t click

Searchin’ for somethin’ real, then I found it

Uh, sometimes life’s a mess

Yeah, I get high when I’m upset

I remember when me and love ain’t click

Lookin’ for somethin’ real, then I found it

[2a Strofa]

Been pretty fuckin’ bad, but it’s better now

Through the trials and tribulations, I found my way out

Feel all of the good and bad vibrations all around

All around us, they surround us

Was a lost cause with some lost love

It ain’t my fault, pain chose us

Then I found her

My whole world turned upside down, uh

But for the better

[Pre-Rit.]

I belong with the one put on this earth for me

Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see

I’m screaming out, “Lord, help me,” I’ve been lonely

That’s when you accept me, then you set me free

[Rit.: Juice WRLD & Halsey]

Uh, sometimes life’s a mess

Uh, I get high when I’m upset

I remember when me and love didn’t click

Searchin’ for somethin’ real, then I found it

Uh, sometimes life’s a mess

Yeah, I get high when I’m upset

I remember when me and love ain’t click

Lookin’ for somethin’ real, then I found it

[3a Strofa: Halsey]

Thank God I finally found you

You put the light in my eyes when I’m around you

I’m too flawed to hold you down, but

Don’t wanna be here alone

And I thank God I finally found you

I’ll put the light in your eyes if I’m allowed to

I’m too flawed to hold you down, but

Don’t let me be here alone





La traduzione di Life’s a Mess





[Introduzione]

Hai mai perso completamenmte la testa per qualcuno?

Non semplicemente qualcuno

No

(Rex, l’hai rifatto) [Nota: “Rex, you did it again” è il tag del producer Rex Kudo]

[1a Strofa]

Hai mai perso completamenmte la testa per qualcuno?

Che ha promesso di darti il mondo? um

Spero veramente che ti abbiano trattenuto

Spero davvero che non sia stata una bugia

Perché quando il cuore si spezza senti che il mondo sia crollato

Ma se l’amore fosse reale, sentiresti la tua anima ruggire come un leone

E finalmente dimenticheresti il passato

Non gettare la spugna, so che sembra che tu sia l’unico a provarci

Devi solo imparare a vivere e ad amare

[Pre-Ritornello]

Io appartengo a quello messo su questa terra per me

Tutti hanno il loro qualcuno, bisogna solo guardare e cercarlo

Ho urlato: “Signore, aiutami,” Sono stato solo

E’ stato allora che mi hai accettato, poi mi hai liberato

[Ritornello]

Uh, a volte la vita è un casino

Uh, quando sono arrabbiato è come se fossi sballato

Ricordo quando io e l’amore non eravamo in sintonia

Cercando qualcosa di concreto, poi l’ho trovato

Uh, a volte la vita è un disastro

Sì, quando sono arrabbiato è come se fossi sballato

Ricordo quando io e l’amore non eravamo in sintonia

Cercando qualcosa di concreto, poi l’ho trovato

[2a Strofa]

Sono stato veramente una mer*a, ma ora va meglio

Attraverso prove e tribolazioni, ho trovato la mia via d’uscita

Sento tutte le vibrazioni positive e negative tutt’intorno

Intorno a noi, ci circondano

Era una causa persa con qualche amore perduto

Non è colpa mia, la sofferenza ha scelto noi

Poi ho trovato lei

Tutto il mio mondo si è rovesciato, uh

Ma in meglio

[Pre-Ritornello]

Io appartengo a quello messo su questa terra per me

Tutti hanno il loro qualcuno, bisogna solo guardare e cercarlo

Ho urlato: “Signore, aiutami,” Sono stato solo

E’ stato allora che mi hai accettato, poi mi hai liberato





[Ritornello]

Uh, a volte la vita è un casino

Uh, quando sono arrabbiato è come se fossi sballato

Ricordo quando io e l’amore non eravamo in sintonia

Cercando qualcosa di concreto, poi l’ho trovato

Uh, a volte la vita è un disastro

Sì, quando sono arrabbiato è come se fossi sballato

Ricordo quando io e l’amore non eravamo in sintonia

Cercando qualcosa di concreto, poi l’ho trovato

[3a Strofa]

Grazie a Dio ti ho finalmente trovato

Mi metti la luce negli occhi quando sono con te

Ho troppi difetti per trattenerti, ma

Non voglio stare qui da sola

E ringrazio Dio che ti ho finalmente trovato

Metterò la luce nei tuoi occhi se mi è concesso

Sono troppo imperfetto per trattenerti, ma

Non farmi stare qui da sola

Info sulla canzone di Juice WRLD, Life’s a Mess

Da lunedì 6 luglio 2020 è disponibile il singolo postumo in oggetto del rapper Juice WRLD, con la collaborazione della cantautrice statunitense Halsey. Si tratta del terzo anticipo dell’album postumo Legends Never Die, previsto il successivo 10 luglio.

Dopo Righteous e Tell Me U Luv Me (con Trippie Redd), è il momento di questa bella e coinvolgente canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Ryan Vojesak & Rex Kudo, che insieme a Charlie Handsome l’ha anche prodotta. Nel brano, il secondo con Halsey, dopo Without Me, Juice parla di amore e di droghe. L’Official Visualizer è stato diretto da Chad Ross.

L’atteso disco racchiuderà 15 nuove tracks che rappresentano al meglio la musica dell’amato rapper scomparso l’8 dicembre 2019 all’aeroporto di Chicago, in un periodo in cui stava lavorando su un progetto discografico che avrebbe dovuto racchiudere parte di questi brani, se non tutti.

Ascolta Life is a Mess



