Louis Tomlinson – We Made It: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del singolo che anticipa il debut album Walls









Disponibile da giovedì 24 ottobre 2019, We Made It è il terzo singolo estratto da Walls, album d’esordio di Louis Tomlinson rilasciato il 31 gennaio 2020.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna questa gradevole canzone, scritta insieme a John Ryan, Levi Lennox & Julian Bunetta e prodotta dal britannico ADP.

Nel brano, che arriva dopo Kill My Mind e Too Young, l’ex membro dei One Direction canta ad una persona molto speciale, che ce l’hanno fatta, iniziando a ricordare quando si sono incontrati per la prima volta e molte delle cose che facevano insieme.

Louis Tomlinson We Made It testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Chorus]

‘Cause we made it

Underestimated

And always underrated

Now we’re saying goodbye

Waving to the hard times

Yeah, it’s gonna be alright

Like the first time

Met you at your doorstep

Remember how it tasted

Looking into your eyes

Baby, you were still high

Never coming down

With your hand in mine

[Post-Chorus]

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 1]

Oh my, I remember those nights

Meet you at your uni

Cheap drinks, drink ’em all night

Staying out ’til sunrise

Share a single bed and tell each other what we dream about

Things we’d never say to someone else out loud

We were only kids just tryna work it out

Wonder what they’d think if they could see us now, yeah

[Chorus]

‘Cause we made it

Underestimated

And always underrated

Now we’re saying goodbye (Goodbye)

Waving to the hard times

Knew that we would be alright

From the first time

Met you at your doorstep

Remember how it tasted

Looking into your eyes

Baby, you were still high

Never coming down

With your hand in mine

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, oh)

[Verse 2]

Oh god, what I could’ve become

Don’t know why they put all of this on us when we’re so young

Done a pretty good job dealing with it all

When you’re here, don’t need to say no more

Nothing in the world that I would change it for

Singing something pop-y on the same four chords

Used to worry about it but I don’t no more (Yeah)

[Chorus]

‘Cause we made it

Underestimated

And always underrated

Now we’re saying goodbye (Goodbye)

Waving to the hard times

Smoke something, drink something

Yeah, just like the first time

Met you at your doorstep

Remember how we tasted

Looking into your eyes

Baby, you were still high

Never coming down

With your hand in mine





[Post-Chorus]

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

With your hand in mine

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

No, no, no, no

‘Cause we made it

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, ’cause we made it

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Never coming down

With your hand in mine

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)





Perché ce l’abbiamo fatta

Sottostimati

E sempre sottovalutati

Ora stiamo salutando

Salutando i tempi difficili

Sì, andrà tutto bene

Come la prima volta

Ci siamo incontrati davanti casa tua

Ricordo cosa abbiamo assaggiato

Guardandoti negli occhi

Piccola, eri ancora fatta

Non scendere mai

Con la tua mano nella mia

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oddio, ricordo quelle notti

Ci incontravamo alla tua università

Drink economici,bevevamo tutta la notte

Restavamo fuori fino all’alba

Condividevamo un letto singolo e ci raccontavamo ciò che sognavamo

Cose che non avremmo mai detto ad alta voce a nessun altro

Eravamo solo ragazzini che cercavano di trovare una soluzione

Chissà cosa penserebbero gli altri se potessero vederci ora, si





Perché ce l’abbiamo fatta

Sottostimati

E sempre sottovalutati

Ora stiamo salutando

Salutando i tempi difficili

Sapevo che saremmo stati bene

Dalla prima volta

Ci siamo incontrati davanti casa tua

Ricordo cosa abbiamo provato

Guardandoti negli occhi

Piccola, eri ancora fatta

Non scendere mai

Con la tua mano nella mia

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oddio, cosa sarei potuto diventare

Non so perché ci abbiano dato tutta questa responsabilità quando eravamo così giovani

Fatto un ottimo lavoro occupandosi di tutto

Quando sei qui non serve aggiungere altro

Non c’è niente al mondo per cui cambierei

Cantare qualcosa pop-y sugli stessi quattro accordi

Prima mi preoccupavo, ma non più, si

Perché ce l’abbiamo fatta

Sottostimati

E sempre sottovalutati

Ora stiamo salutando

Salutando i tempi difficili

Fuma qualcosa, bevi qualcosa

Sì, proprio come la prima volta

Ci siamo incontrati davanti casa tua

Ricordo cosa abbiamo provato

Guardandoti negli occhi

Piccola, eri ancora fatta

Non scendere mai

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Con la tua mano nella mia

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

No, no, no, no

Perché ce l’abbiamo fatta

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Sì, perché ce l’abbiamo fatta

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Non scendere mai

Con la tua mano nella mia

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Ascolta su:



