Louis Tomlinson – We Made It: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del singolo che anticipa il debut album Walls

Disponibile da giovedì 24 ottobre 2019, We Made It è il terzo singolo estratto da Walls, album d’esordio di Louis Tomlinson rilasciato il 31 gennaio 2020.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna questa gradevole canzone, scritta insieme a John Ryan, Levi Lennox & Julian Bunetta e prodotta dal britannico ADP.
Nel brano, che arriva dopo Kill My Mind e Too Young, l’ex membro dei One Direction canta ad una persona molto speciale, che ce l’hanno fatta, iniziando a ricordare quando si sono incontrati per la prima volta e molte delle cose che facevano insieme.
Louis Tomlinson We Made It testo e traduzione
[Chorus]
‘Cause we made it
Underestimated
And always underrated
Now we’re saying goodbye
Waving to the hard times
Yeah, it’s gonna be alright
Like the first time
Met you at your doorstep
Remember how it tasted
Looking into your eyes
Baby, you were still high
Never coming down
With your hand in mine
[Post-Chorus]
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Verse 1]
Oh my, I remember those nights
Meet you at your uni
Cheap drinks, drink ’em all night
Staying out ’til sunrise
Share a single bed and tell each other what we dream about
Things we’d never say to someone else out loud
We were only kids just tryna work it out
Wonder what they’d think if they could see us now, yeah
[Chorus]
‘Cause we made it
Underestimated
And always underrated
Now we’re saying goodbye (Goodbye)
Waving to the hard times
Knew that we would be alright
From the first time
Met you at your doorstep
Remember how it tasted
Looking into your eyes
Baby, you were still high
Never coming down
With your hand in mine
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, oh)
[Verse 2]
Oh god, what I could’ve become
Don’t know why they put all of this on us when we’re so young
Done a pretty good job dealing with it all
When you’re here, don’t need to say no more
Nothing in the world that I would change it for
Singing something pop-y on the same four chords
Used to worry about it but I don’t no more (Yeah)
[Chorus]
‘Cause we made it
Underestimated
And always underrated
Now we’re saying goodbye (Goodbye)
Waving to the hard times
Smoke something, drink something
Yeah, just like the first time
Met you at your doorstep
Remember how we tasted
Looking into your eyes
Baby, you were still high
Never coming down
With your hand in mine
[Post-Chorus]
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
With your hand in mine
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
No, no, no, no
‘Cause we made it
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, ’cause we made it
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Never coming down
With your hand in mine
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Perché ce l’abbiamo fatta
Sottostimati
E sempre sottovalutati
Ora stiamo salutando
Salutando i tempi difficili
Sì, andrà tutto bene
Come la prima volta
Ci siamo incontrati davanti casa tua
Ricordo cosa abbiamo assaggiato
Guardandoti negli occhi
Piccola, eri ancora fatta
Non scendere mai
Con la tua mano nella mia
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
Oddio, ricordo quelle notti
Ci incontravamo alla tua università
Drink economici,bevevamo tutta la notte
Restavamo fuori fino all’alba
Condividevamo un letto singolo e ci raccontavamo ciò che sognavamo
Cose che non avremmo mai detto ad alta voce a nessun altro
Eravamo solo ragazzini che cercavano di trovare una soluzione
Chissà cosa penserebbero gli altri se potessero vederci ora, si
Perché ce l’abbiamo fatta
Sottostimati
E sempre sottovalutati
Ora stiamo salutando
Salutando i tempi difficili
Sapevo che saremmo stati bene
Dalla prima volta
Ci siamo incontrati davanti casa tua
Ricordo cosa abbiamo provato
Guardandoti negli occhi
Piccola, eri ancora fatta
Non scendere mai
Con la tua mano nella mia
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
Oddio, cosa sarei potuto diventare
Non so perché ci abbiano dato tutta questa responsabilità quando eravamo così giovani
Fatto un ottimo lavoro occupandosi di tutto
Quando sei qui non serve aggiungere altro
Non c’è niente al mondo per cui cambierei
Cantare qualcosa pop-y sugli stessi quattro accordi
Prima mi preoccupavo, ma non più, si
Perché ce l’abbiamo fatta
Sottostimati
E sempre sottovalutati
Ora stiamo salutando
Salutando i tempi difficili
Fuma qualcosa, bevi qualcosa
Sì, proprio come la prima volta
Ci siamo incontrati davanti casa tua
Ricordo cosa abbiamo provato
Guardandoti negli occhi
Piccola, eri ancora fatta
Non scendere mai
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
Con la tua mano nella mia
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
No, no, no, no
Perché ce l’abbiamo fatta
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
Sì, perché ce l’abbiamo fatta
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
Non scendere mai
Con la tua mano nella mia
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
