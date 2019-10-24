Kesha – Raising Hell feat. Big Freedia: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del comeback









Rilasciato il 24 ottobre 2019, Raising Hell feat. Big Freedia è un singolo di Kesha, il primo estratto dal quarto album in studio High Road, out il 10 gennaio 2020, a quasi due anni e mezzo dall’ultima fatica discografica Rainbow.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video diretto da Luke Gilford che accompagna la nuova canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Sean Douglas & Wrabel e prodotta da Omega & STINT.

Nel filmato che accompagna questo gradevole e allegro pezzo, seppur piuttosto blasfemo, vediamo ridicolizzare il fenomeno delle possessioni demoniache ma non finisce qui, perché inoltre la cantante prima viene presa a schiaffi da un uomo, presumo il marito o comunque partner, e successivamente, mentre egli cerca di strangolarla, lo uccide all’interno dell’abitazione. Il resto preferisco non anticiparvelo.

Kesha – Raising Hell testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro]

Ooh, oh, oh, oh

Let’s go

[Verse 1]

Hallelujah

I’m still here, still bringing it to you

Ohm like Buddha

Good girls know how to get hard too, ya (Uh huh)

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m all fucked up in my Sunday best

No walk of shame ’cause I love this dress

Hungover, heart of gold, holy mess

Doin’ my best (Ha), bitch, I’m blessed

[Chorus]

Oh, if you couldn’t tell

We can always find the trouble, we don’t need no help

Singing oh, mama raised me well

But I don’t wanna go to Heaven without raising hell (Get in)

[Post-Chorus]

Get it

Drop it down low, hit it, hit the floor with it

Drop it down low, drop it down low

Drop, dr-drop it down low, drop it down low (Get it)

Drop it, drop it, drop it, drop-drop-drop it down, down low

Bounce it up and down where the good Lord split it

[Verse 2]

Hands up, witness

Solo cup for the holy spirits

Something wicked (Ooh)

Speaking in tongues in my blood-red lipstick (Brrah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m all fucked up in my Sunday best

No walk of shame ’cause I love this dress

Only God can judge this holy mess (Ah, ah)

Bitch, I’m blessed

[Chorus]

Oh, if you couldn’t tell (Oh well)

We can always find the trouble, we don’t need no help

Singing oh, mama raised me well (Uh huh)

But I don’t wanna go to Heaven without raising hell (Ah)

[Post-Chorus]

Get it

Drop it down low, hit it, hit the floor with it

Drop it down low, drop it down low

Drop, dr-drop it down low, drop it down low (Get it)

Drop it, drop it, drop it, drop-drop-drop it down, down low

Bounce it up and down where the good Lord split it

[Interlude]

Ladies and gentlemen (Oh shit)

Let’s shake what the good Lord gave us (Oh yes, baby)

Come on, let’s go

[Bridge]

Aw dang, this that shit (Uh huh)

Beat like this, wanna shake my ooh

Oh dang, this that shit

Beat like this, wanna shake my ooh

Aw dang, this that shit

Beat like this, haters, suck my ooh

Woo, Lord, feeling it

Beat like this, make me feel that power





[Chorus]

Oh, if you couldn’t tell

We can always find the trouble, we don’t need no help

Singing oh, mama raised me well

But I don’t wanna go to Heaven without raising hell

[Outro]

Can I get an amen? (Ha)

This is for the misfits of creation (Ha)

Take this as your holy validation (Let’s go now, come on)

You don’t need to have your celebratin’

This is our salvation





Ooh, oh, oh, oh

Andiamo

Hallelujah

Sono ancora qui, te lo porto ancora

Ohm come il Buddha

Le brave ragazze sanno anche come diventare delle dure, ya (Uh huh)

Non sto bene con il mio abito buono

Non mi vergogno perché adoro questo vestito

Sbronza, cuore d’oro, un santo pasticcio

Sto cercando di fare del mio meglio (Ah), stron*a, sono benedetta

Oh, se non lo avessi capito

Possiamo sempre trovare il problema, non abbiamo bisogno di acon aiuto

Cantando oh, mamma mi ha educata bene

Ma non voglio andare in Paradiso senza scatenare un inferno (Entra)

Prendilo

Fallo cadere, colpisci

Fallo cadere, colpiscilo, colpiscilo e fallo cadere a terra

Fallo cadere, fallo cadere,

Fallo cadere, fallo cadere, (Prendilo)

Fallo, fallo, fallo, fallo cadere

Spostalo e rimettolo giù dove il buon Dio l’ha diviso

Le mani all’insù, testimone

Coppa solo per gli spiriti santi

Qualcosa di malvagio (Ooh)

Parlando in altre lingue con il mio rossetto rosso sangue (Brrah)

Non sto bene con il mio abito buono

Non mi vergogno perché adoro questo vestito (Ooh)

Solo Dio può giudicare questo santo pasticcio (Ah, ah)

Stron*a, sono benedetta





Oh, se non lo avessi capito (oh bene)

Possiamo sempre trovare il problema, non abbiamo bisogno di alcun aiuto

Cantando oh, mamma mi ha educata bene (Uh huh)

Ma non voglio andare in Paradiso senza scatenare un inferno (Ah)

Prendilo

Fallo cadere, colpisci

Fallo cadere, colpiscilo, colpiscilo e fallo cadere a terra

Fallo cadere, fallo cadere,

Fallo cadere, fallo cadere, (Prendilo)

Fallo, fallo, fallo, fallo cadere

Spostalo e rimettolo giù dove il buon Dio l’ha diviso

Signore e signori (oh mer*a)

Scuotiamo quello che il buon Dio ci ha dato (oh sì, baby)

Dai, andiamo

Aw maledetto, questa mer*a (Uh huh)

Picchialo così, voglio scuotere il mio ooh

Oh maledetto, questa mer*a

Picchialo così, voglio scuotere il mio ooh

Oh maledetto, questa mer*a

Picchialo così, odio, succhiami il mio ooh

Woo, Dio, sento

Picchialo così, fammi sentire quel potere

Oh, se non lo avessi capito

Possiamo sempre trovare il problema, non abbiamo bisogno di acon aiuto

Cantando oh, mamma mi ha educata bene

Ma non voglio andare in Paradiso senza scatenare un inferno

Posso avere un amen? (Ha)

Questo è per i disadattati della creazione (Ah)

Prendi questo come la tua santa convalida (Andiamo adesso, forza)

Non hai bisogno di festeggiare

Questa è la nostra salvezza

