Kesha – Raising Hell feat. Big Freedia: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del comeback

Rilasciato il 24 ottobre 2019, Raising Hell feat. Big Freedia è un singolo di Kesha, il primo estratto dal quarto album in studio High Road, out il 10 gennaio 2020, a quasi due anni e mezzo dall’ultima fatica discografica Rainbow.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video diretto da Luke Gilford che accompagna la nuova canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Sean Douglas & Wrabel e prodotta da Omega & STINT.
Nel filmato che accompagna questo gradevole e allegro pezzo, seppur piuttosto blasfemo, vediamo ridicolizzare il fenomeno delle possessioni demoniache ma non finisce qui, perché inoltre la cantante prima viene presa a schiaffi da un uomo, presumo il marito o comunque partner, e successivamente, mentre egli cerca di strangolarla, lo uccide all’interno dell’abitazione. Il resto preferisco non anticiparvelo.
Kesha – Raising Hell testo e traduzione
[Intro]
Ooh, oh, oh, oh
Let’s go
[Verse 1]
Hallelujah
I’m still here, still bringing it to you
Ohm like Buddha
Good girls know how to get hard too, ya (Uh huh)
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m all fucked up in my Sunday best
No walk of shame ’cause I love this dress
Hungover, heart of gold, holy mess
Doin’ my best (Ha), bitch, I’m blessed
[Chorus]
Oh, if you couldn’t tell
We can always find the trouble, we don’t need no help
Singing oh, mama raised me well
But I don’t wanna go to Heaven without raising hell (Get in)
[Post-Chorus]
Get it
Drop it down low, hit it, hit the floor with it
Drop it down low, drop it down low
Drop, dr-drop it down low, drop it down low (Get it)
Drop it, drop it, drop it, drop-drop-drop it down, down low
Bounce it up and down where the good Lord split it
[Verse 2]
Hands up, witness
Solo cup for the holy spirits
Something wicked (Ooh)
Speaking in tongues in my blood-red lipstick (Brrah)
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m all fucked up in my Sunday best
No walk of shame ’cause I love this dress
Only God can judge this holy mess (Ah, ah)
Bitch, I’m blessed
[Chorus]
Oh, if you couldn’t tell (Oh well)
We can always find the trouble, we don’t need no help
Singing oh, mama raised me well (Uh huh)
But I don’t wanna go to Heaven without raising hell (Ah)
[Post-Chorus]
Get it
Drop it down low, hit it, hit the floor with it
Drop it down low, drop it down low
Drop, dr-drop it down low, drop it down low (Get it)
Drop it, drop it, drop it, drop-drop-drop it down, down low
Bounce it up and down where the good Lord split it
[Interlude]
Ladies and gentlemen (Oh shit)
Let’s shake what the good Lord gave us (Oh yes, baby)
Come on, let’s go
[Bridge]
Aw dang, this that shit (Uh huh)
Beat like this, wanna shake my ooh
Oh dang, this that shit
Beat like this, wanna shake my ooh
Aw dang, this that shit
Beat like this, haters, suck my ooh
Woo, Lord, feeling it
Beat like this, make me feel that power
[Chorus]
Oh, if you couldn’t tell
We can always find the trouble, we don’t need no help
Singing oh, mama raised me well
But I don’t wanna go to Heaven without raising hell
[Outro]
Can I get an amen? (Ha)
This is for the misfits of creation (Ha)
Take this as your holy validation (Let’s go now, come on)
You don’t need to have your celebratin’
This is our salvation
Ooh, oh, oh, oh
Andiamo
Hallelujah
Sono ancora qui, te lo porto ancora
Ohm come il Buddha
Le brave ragazze sanno anche come diventare delle dure, ya (Uh huh)
Non sto bene con il mio abito buono
Non mi vergogno perché adoro questo vestito
Sbronza, cuore d’oro, un santo pasticcio
Sto cercando di fare del mio meglio (Ah), stron*a, sono benedetta
Oh, se non lo avessi capito
Possiamo sempre trovare il problema, non abbiamo bisogno di acon aiuto
Cantando oh, mamma mi ha educata bene
Ma non voglio andare in Paradiso senza scatenare un inferno (Entra)
Prendilo
Fallo cadere, colpisci
Fallo cadere, colpiscilo, colpiscilo e fallo cadere a terra
Fallo cadere, fallo cadere,
Fallo cadere, fallo cadere, (Prendilo)
Fallo, fallo, fallo, fallo cadere
Spostalo e rimettolo giù dove il buon Dio l’ha diviso
Le mani all’insù, testimone
Coppa solo per gli spiriti santi
Qualcosa di malvagio (Ooh)
Parlando in altre lingue con il mio rossetto rosso sangue (Brrah)
Non sto bene con il mio abito buono
Non mi vergogno perché adoro questo vestito (Ooh)
Solo Dio può giudicare questo santo pasticcio (Ah, ah)
Stron*a, sono benedetta
Oh, se non lo avessi capito (oh bene)
Possiamo sempre trovare il problema, non abbiamo bisogno di alcun aiuto
Cantando oh, mamma mi ha educata bene (Uh huh)
Ma non voglio andare in Paradiso senza scatenare un inferno (Ah)
Prendilo
Fallo cadere, colpisci
Fallo cadere, colpiscilo, colpiscilo e fallo cadere a terra
Fallo cadere, fallo cadere,
Fallo cadere, fallo cadere, (Prendilo)
Fallo, fallo, fallo, fallo cadere
Spostalo e rimettolo giù dove il buon Dio l’ha diviso
Signore e signori (oh mer*a)
Scuotiamo quello che il buon Dio ci ha dato (oh sì, baby)
Dai, andiamo
Aw maledetto, questa mer*a (Uh huh)
Picchialo così, voglio scuotere il mio ooh
Oh maledetto, questa mer*a
Picchialo così, voglio scuotere il mio ooh
Oh maledetto, questa mer*a
Picchialo così, odio, succhiami il mio ooh
Woo, Dio, sento
Picchialo così, fammi sentire quel potere
Oh, se non lo avessi capito
Possiamo sempre trovare il problema, non abbiamo bisogno di acon aiuto
Cantando oh, mamma mi ha educata bene
Ma non voglio andare in Paradiso senza scatenare un inferno
Posso avere un amen? (Ha)
Questo è per i disadattati della creazione (Ah)
Prendi questo come la tua santa convalida (Andiamo adesso, forza)
Non hai bisogno di festeggiare
Questa è la nostra salvezza
