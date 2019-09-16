Louis Tomlinson – Too Young: live video, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone (non ancora rilasciata)









Too Young è una nuova canzone del cantautore inglese Louis Tomlinson, presentata per la prima volta il 14 settembre 2019 al Coca Coca Music Esperience di Madrid (il live video), insieme ad altri tre inediti battezzati Mr. Habit, Defenceless e Don’t Let It Break Your Heart.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa bella canzone, che come i citati inediti, farà parte della tracklist del debut album, che racchiuderà anche il recentissimo singolo Kill My Mind e Two of Us. Ma nel disco potrebbero anche esserci pezzi meno recenti come Miss You e Just Like You.

In questa canzone, l’ex One Direction si rivolge ad una sua vecchia fiamma: solo col passare degli anni si è reso conto che insieme stavano benissimo, ma come recita il titolo, erano troppo giovani per capire certe cose, tuttavia sembra arrivato il momento di potersi parlare faccia a faccia, per dirsi tante cose che non si erano mai dette in precedenza.

Louis Tomlinson – Too Young Testo e Traduzione

[Intro]

We were too young

To know we had everything

Too young

I wish I could’ve seen it all along

I’m sorry that I hurt you, darling, no oh

We were too young

Eravamo troppo giovani

Per capire che avevamo tutto

Troppo giovani

Avrei voluto capirlo da sempre

Mi spiace di averti ferita, tesoro, no oh

Eravamo troppo giovani

[Verse 1]

I’ve been looking back a lot of ways

You and me is all I’ve ever known

It’s hard to think you could ever hate me

But everything’s really different now

Mi sono guardato indietro tante cose

Io e te siamo tutto ciò che ho sempre saputo

È dura pensare che potresti odiarmi

Ma ora ogni cosa è diversa

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, I can’t believe I gave into the pressure

They said a love like this would never last

So I cut you off

‘Cause I didn’t know no better

Now I realize, yeah, I realize

Oh, non riesco credere di aver ceduto alla pressione

Dissero che un amore come questo non sarebbe mai durato

Quindi ti ho tagliata fuori

Perché non sapevo che altro fare

Adesso ho capito, sì, ho capito





[Chorus]

We were too young

To know we had everything

Too young

I wish I could’ve seen it all along

I’m sorry that I hurt you, darling, no

We were too young

We were too young

We were too young

Eravamo troppo giovani

Per capire che avevamo tutto

Troppo giovani

Avrei voluto capirlo da sempre

Mi spiace di averti ferita, tesoro, no oh

Eravamo troppo giovani

Eravamo troppo giovani

Eravamo troppo giovani

[Verse 2]

Face to face at the kitchen table

This is everything I’ve waited for

Now I can finally have a conversation

Of all the things we’ve never said before

Faccia a faccia sul tavolo della cucina

E’ tutto ciò che ho aspettato

Ora posso finalmente fare due chiacchiere

Su tutte le cose che non ci siamo mai detti prima

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, I can’t believe I gave into the pressure

They said a love like this would never last

So I cut you off

‘Cause I didn’t know no better

Now I realize, yeah, I realize

[Chorus]

We were too young

To know we had everything

Too young

I wish I could’ve seen it all along

I’m sorry that I hurt you, darling, no

We were too young

We were too young

We were too young





[Bridge]

It’s been two years since I’ve seen your face

Trying to find some better words to say

Before I let this moment slip away

Because now I realize

Era da due anni due anni che non vedevo la tua faccia

Sto cercando di trovare parole migliori da dire

Prima questo attimo finisca

Perché ora ho capito

[Chorus]

We were too young

To know we had everything

Too young

I wish I could’ve seen it all along

I’m sorry that I hurt you, darling, no

We were too young

We were too young

We were too young

[Outro]

We were too young

We were too young







