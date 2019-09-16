Louis Tomlinson – Too Young: live video, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone (non ancora rilasciata)

Too Young è una nuova canzone del cantautore inglese Louis Tomlinson, presentata per la prima volta il 14 settembre 2019 al Coca Coca Music Esperience di Madrid (il live video), insieme ad altri tre inediti battezzati Mr. Habit, Defenceless e Don’t Let It Break Your Heart.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa bella canzone, che come i citati inediti, farà parte della tracklist del debut album, che racchiuderà anche il recentissimo singolo Kill My Mind e Two of Us. Ma nel disco potrebbero anche esserci pezzi meno recenti come Miss You e Just Like You.
In questa canzone, l’ex One Direction si rivolge ad una sua vecchia fiamma: solo col passare degli anni si è reso conto che insieme stavano benissimo, ma come recita il titolo, erano troppo giovani per capire certe cose, tuttavia sembra arrivato il momento di potersi parlare faccia a faccia, per dirsi tante cose che non si erano mai dette in precedenza.
Louis Tomlinson – Too Young Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
We were too young
To know we had everything
Too young
I wish I could’ve seen it all along
I’m sorry that I hurt you, darling, no oh
We were too young
Eravamo troppo giovani
Per capire che avevamo tutto
Troppo giovani
Avrei voluto capirlo da sempre
Mi spiace di averti ferita, tesoro, no oh
Eravamo troppo giovani
[Verse 1]
I’ve been looking back a lot of ways
You and me is all I’ve ever known
It’s hard to think you could ever hate me
But everything’s really different now
Mi sono guardato indietro tante cose
Io e te siamo tutto ciò che ho sempre saputo
È dura pensare che potresti odiarmi
Ma ora ogni cosa è diversa
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, I can’t believe I gave into the pressure
They said a love like this would never last
So I cut you off
‘Cause I didn’t know no better
Now I realize, yeah, I realize
Oh, non riesco credere di aver ceduto alla pressione
Dissero che un amore come questo non sarebbe mai durato
Quindi ti ho tagliata fuori
Perché non sapevo che altro fare
Adesso ho capito, sì, ho capito
[Chorus]
We were too young
To know we had everything
Too young
I wish I could’ve seen it all along
I’m sorry that I hurt you, darling, no
We were too young
We were too young
We were too young
Eravamo troppo giovani
Per capire che avevamo tutto
Troppo giovani
Avrei voluto capirlo da sempre
Mi spiace di averti ferita, tesoro, no oh
Eravamo troppo giovani
Eravamo troppo giovani
Eravamo troppo giovani
[Verse 2]
Face to face at the kitchen table
This is everything I’ve waited for
Now I can finally have a conversation
Of all the things we’ve never said before
Faccia a faccia sul tavolo della cucina
E’ tutto ciò che ho aspettato
Ora posso finalmente fare due chiacchiere
Su tutte le cose che non ci siamo mai detti prima
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, I can’t believe I gave into the pressure
They said a love like this would never last
So I cut you off
‘Cause I didn’t know no better
Now I realize, yeah, I realize
[Chorus]
We were too young
To know we had everything
Too young
I wish I could’ve seen it all along
I’m sorry that I hurt you, darling, no
We were too young
We were too young
We were too young
[Bridge]
It’s been two years since I’ve seen your face
Trying to find some better words to say
Before I let this moment slip away
Because now I realize
Era da due anni due anni che non vedevo la tua faccia
Sto cercando di trovare parole migliori da dire
Prima questo attimo finisca
Perché ora ho capito
[Chorus]
We were too young
To know we had everything
Too young
I wish I could’ve seen it all along
I’m sorry that I hurt you, darling, no
We were too young
We were too young
We were too young
[Outro]
We were too young
We were too young
