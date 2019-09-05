Louis Tomlinson – Kill My Mind: audio, lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Rilasciato alle ore 17:00 del 5 settembre 2019, Kill My Mind è un singolo del cantautore britannico Louis Tomlinson, il terzo solista, dopo Miss You e Two of Us. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video.
Scritta dal cantante con la collaborazione di Sean Douglas & Jamie Hartman, che ha anche curato la produzione, la nuova gradevole canzone parla delle cose, anche stupide, che si fanno da giovani al fine di divertirsi, facendo prevalere le emozioni, nello specifico, qui Louis sembra corteggiare una persona, consapevole del fatto che la sua presenza non sia proprio un bene per lui.
Louis Tomlinson – Kill My Mind Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
You’re a nightmare on the dancefloor
And you hate me, and I want more
You’re a total distraction
While I’m waiting for your reaction
Sei un incubo sulla pista da ballo
E mi odi, e ne voglio di più
Sei una totale distrazione x
Mentre aspetto una tua reazione
[Pre-Chorus]
The devil in my brain
Whispering my name
I can hear it sayin’, “Ahh, ahh, ahh”
I can ease the pain
Just a little taste, babe
And ya won’t let go of your hold on me
Il diavolo nel mio cervello
Sussurra il mio nome
Lo sento dire “Ahh, ahh, ahh”
Posso lenire il dolore
Solo un assaggino, piccola
E non mollerai la presa su di me
[Chorus]
You kill my mind
Raise my body back to life
And I don’t know what I’d do without you now
You kill my mind
Raise my body back to life
And I don’t know what I’d do without you now
Tu annienti la mia mente
Riporti in vita il mio corpo
E ora non so come farei senza di te
Tu annienti la mia mente
Riporti in vita il mio corpo
E adesso non so come farei senza di te
[Verse 2]
Kept me living
From the last time
From a prison of a past life
On a mission just to feel like
When you kissed me for the last time
Mi hai tenuto in vita
Dall’ultima volta
Da una prigione di una vita passata
In una missione solo per sentirmi come
Quando mi hai baciato per l’ultima volta
[Pre-Chorus]
The devil in my brain
Whispering my name
I can hear it sayin’, “Ahh, ahh, ahh”
I can ease the pain
Just a little taste, babe
And ya won’t let go of your hold on me
[Chorus] [X2]
You kill my mind
Raise my body back to life
And I don’t know what I’d do without you now
You kill my mind
Raise my body back to life
And I don’t know what I’d do without you now
[Bridge]
Kill my, kill my, kill my
Kill my, kill my, kill my
Kill my, kill my, kill my
Kill my, kill my, kill my
Annienti il mio, annienti il mio, annienti il mio
[Chorus]
You kill my mind
Raise my body back to life
And I don’t know what I’d do without you now
You kill my mind
Raise my body back to life
And I don’t know what I’d do without you now
[Outro]
You kill my mind
Raise my body back to life
And I don’t know what I’d do without you now
