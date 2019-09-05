Louis Tomlinson – Kill My Mind: audio, lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato alle ore 17:00 del 5 settembre 2019, Kill My Mind è un singolo del cantautore britannico Louis Tomlinson, il terzo solista, dopo Miss You e Two of Us. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video.

Scritta dal cantante con la collaborazione di Sean Douglas & Jamie Hartman, che ha anche curato la produzione, la nuova gradevole canzone parla delle cose, anche stupide, che si fanno da giovani al fine di divertirsi, facendo prevalere le emozioni, nello specifico, qui Louis sembra corteggiare una persona, consapevole del fatto che la sua presenza non sia proprio un bene per lui.

Louis Tomlinson – Kill My Mind Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

You’re a nightmare on the dancefloor

And you hate me, and I want more

You’re a total distraction

While I’m waiting for your reaction

Sei un incubo sulla pista da ballo

E mi odi, e ne voglio di più

Sei una totale distrazione x

Mentre aspetto una tua reazione

[Pre-Chorus]

The devil in my brain

Whispering my name

I can hear it sayin’, “Ahh, ahh, ahh”

I can ease the pain

Just a little taste, babe

And ya won’t let go of your hold on me

Il diavolo nel mio cervello

Sussurra il mio nome

Lo sento dire “Ahh, ahh, ahh”

Posso lenire il dolore

Solo un assaggino, piccola

E non mollerai la presa su di me

[Chorus]

You kill my mind

Raise my body back to life

And I don’t know what I’d do without you now

You kill my mind

Raise my body back to life

And I don’t know what I’d do without you now

Tu annienti la mia mente

Riporti in vita il mio corpo

E ora non so come farei senza di te

Tu annienti la mia mente

Riporti in vita il mio corpo

E adesso non so come farei senza di te





[Verse 2]

Kept me living

From the last time

From a prison of a past life

On a mission just to feel like

When you kissed me for the last time

Mi hai tenuto in vita

Dall’ultima volta

Da una prigione di una vita passata

In una missione solo per sentirmi come

Quando mi hai baciato per l’ultima volta

[Pre-Chorus]

The devil in my brain

Whispering my name

I can hear it sayin’, “Ahh, ahh, ahh”

I can ease the pain

Just a little taste, babe

And ya won’t let go of your hold on me

[Chorus] [X2]

You kill my mind

Raise my body back to life

And I don’t know what I’d do without you now

You kill my mind

Raise my body back to life

And I don’t know what I’d do without you now

[Bridge]

Kill my, kill my, kill my

Kill my, kill my, kill my

Kill my, kill my, kill my

Kill my, kill my, kill my





Annienti il mio, annienti il mio, annienti il mio

[Chorus]

You kill my mind

Raise my body back to life

And I don’t know what I’d do without you now

You kill my mind

Raise my body back to life

And I don’t know what I’d do without you now

[Outro]

You kill my mind

Raise my body back to life

And I don’t know what I’d do without you now





