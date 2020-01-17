Louis Tomlinson – Walls: audio, testo e traduzione della title track del nuovo album









Disponibile da venerdì 17 gennaio 2020, Walls è il quinto singolo ma anche la title track del primo album solista di Louis Tomlinson, la cui uscita è fissata al successivo 31 gennaio.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, l’ultimo singolo promozionale dell’attesa prima era discografica dell’ex One Direction, che arriva dopo “Two of Us“, “Kill My Mind“, “We Made It” e “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart”.

Scritto dal cantante britannico classe 1991, con la collaborazione di Noel Gallagher, Jacob Manson, Dave Gibson & Jamie Hartman, che l’ha anche prodotto, il brano parla di come certe importanti relazioni finite male e la tristezza che ne scaturisce, possano farti crescere rendendoti più forte nel lungo periodo.

Louis Tomlinson Walls testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

Nothing wakes you up like wakin’ up alone

And all that’s left of us is a cupboard full of clothes

The day you walked away and took the higher ground

Was the day that I became the man that I am now

[Chorus]

But these high walls, they came up short

Now I stand taller than them all

These high walls never broke my soul

And I, I watched them all come fallin’ down

I watched them all come fallin’ down for you, for you

[Verse 2]

Nothing makes you hurt like hurtin’ who you love (Hurtin’ who you love)

And no amount of words will ever be enough (Will ever be enough)

I looked you in the eyes, saw that I was lost (Saw that I was lost)

For every question why, you were my because (You were my because)

[Chorus]

But these high walls, they came up short

Now I stand taller than them all

These high walls never broke my soul

And I, I watched them all come fallin’ down

I watched them all come fallin’ down for you

Fallin’ down for you

[Bridge]

So this one is a thank you for what you did to me

Why is it that thank-yous are so often bittersweet?

I just hope I see you one day, and you say to me, “Oh, oh”





[Chorus]

But these high walls, they came up short

Now I stand taller than them all

These high walls never broke my soul

And I, I watched them all come fallin’ down

I watched them all come fallin’ down for you

Fallin’ down for you

[Outro]

Nothing wakes you up like wakin’ up alone





Nulla ti sveglia come svegliarti da solo

E un armadio pieno di vestiti è tutto quel che resta di noi

Il giorno in cui te ne sei andata e hai preso una posizione di vantaggio

È stato il giorno in cui sono diventato l’uomo che sono adesso

Ma queste pareti alte, si sono rivelate troppo corte

Ora sono più alto di tutte

Queste pareti alte non mi hanno mai distrutto l’anima

E le ho viste cadere tutte

Le le ho viste cadere tutte per te, per te

Nulla ti fa male come ferire chi ami (ferire chi ami)

E le parole non saranno mai abbastanza (saranno mai abbastanza)

Ti ho guardata negli occhi, mi sono visto perso (mi sono visto perso)

A ogni chiedersi perché, eri il mio perché (eri il mio perché)





Ma queste pareti alte, si sono rivelate troppo corte

Ora sono più alto di tutte

Queste pareti alte non mi hanno mai distrutto l’anima

E le ho viste cadere tutte per te

E le ho viste cadere tutte

Cadere per te

Quindi questo è un ringraziamento per quello che mi hai fatto

Perché i ringraziamenti sono così spesso agrodolci?

Spero solo di vederti un giorno e che tu mi dici “Oh, oh”

Ma queste pareti alte, si sono rivelate troppo corte

Ora sono più alto di tutte

Queste pareti alte non mi hanno mai distrutto l’anima

E le ho viste cadere tutte per te

E le ho viste cadere tutte

Cadere per te

Niente ti sveglia come svegliarti da solo

