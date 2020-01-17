Avenged Sevenfold – Set Me Free: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo









Originariamente registrato per l’album Hail to the King (2013), Set Me Free è un singolo degli Avenged Sevenfold, disponibile dal 17 gennaio 2020 come primo anticipo della versione in streaming di Diamonds in the Rough, out il successivo 7 febbraio.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della canzone del gruppo Heavy Metal statunitense, scritta da Zacky Vengeance, M. Shadows, Jonathan Seward & Synyster Gates e prodotta da Mike Elizondo.

Come detto, il brano, uno dei più lenti della loro lunga carriera iniziata nel 1999, doveva inizialmente essere racchiuso nel sesto album della band californiana, l’unico con Arin Ilejay alla batteria, prima che Brooks Wakerman prendesse il posto nel 2015.

Avenged Sevenfold – Set Me Free testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

There’s a calmness to the air outside

Watch the sun color the sight of a morning sky

But all I see are clouds of darkest grey

A full eclipse to veil the start of another day

[Verse 2]

Hear the laughter as the children smile

Hold a newborn close and dream for a little while

But all I hear is Death knock at my door

And think of painful journeys our young must endure

[Chorus]

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

[Verse 3]

Touch the water with your own two hands

Let the freedom bell bring calm to a troubled land

But all I feel are my two feet in chains

I know the system, but I can’t figure out the game

[Chorus]

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight





[Bridge]

Take it all away from me

Take it all away

[Chorus]

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight





C’è calma nell’aria

Guardare il sole colorare la vista di un cielo mattutino

Ma vedo solo nuvole del grigio più scuro

Un’eclissi totale che offusca l’inizio di un altro giorno

Sentire le risate mentre i bambini sorridono

Tenere stretto un neonato e sognare per un po’

Ma sento solo la morte bussa alla mia porta

E penso ai dolorosi viaggi che i nostri giovani devono sopportare

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera





Toccare l’acqua con le tue mani

Lascia che la campana della libertà porti la pace in una terra travagliata

Ma sento solo i miei piedi incatenati

Conosco il sistema, ma non riesco a capire il gioco

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

Portami via tutto

Porta via tutto

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

Liberami stasera

