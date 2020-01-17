Avenged Sevenfold – Set Me Free: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo

Originariamente registrato per l’album Hail to the King (2013), Set Me Free è un singolo degli Avenged Sevenfold, disponibile dal 17 gennaio 2020 come primo anticipo della versione in streaming di Diamonds in the Rough, out il successivo 7 febbraio.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della canzone del gruppo Heavy Metal statunitense, scritta da Zacky Vengeance, M. Shadows, Jonathan Seward & Synyster Gates e prodotta da Mike Elizondo.
Come detto, il brano, uno dei più lenti della loro lunga carriera iniziata nel 1999, doveva inizialmente essere racchiuso nel sesto album della band californiana, l’unico con Arin Ilejay alla batteria, prima che Brooks Wakerman prendesse il posto nel 2015.
Avenged Sevenfold – Set Me Free testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
There’s a calmness to the air outside
Watch the sun color the sight of a morning sky
But all I see are clouds of darkest grey
A full eclipse to veil the start of another day
[Verse 2]
Hear the laughter as the children smile
Hold a newborn close and dream for a little while
But all I hear is Death knock at my door
And think of painful journeys our young must endure
[Chorus]
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
[Verse 3]
Touch the water with your own two hands
Let the freedom bell bring calm to a troubled land
But all I feel are my two feet in chains
I know the system, but I can’t figure out the game
[Chorus]
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
[Bridge]
Take it all away from me
Take it all away
[Chorus]
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
Set me free tonight
C’è calma nell’aria
Guardare il sole colorare la vista di un cielo mattutino
Ma vedo solo nuvole del grigio più scuro
Un’eclissi totale che offusca l’inizio di un altro giorno
Sentire le risate mentre i bambini sorridono
Tenere stretto un neonato e sognare per un po’
Ma sento solo la morte bussa alla mia porta
E penso ai dolorosi viaggi che i nostri giovani devono sopportare
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Toccare l’acqua con le tue mani
Lascia che la campana della libertà porti la pace in una terra travagliata
Ma sento solo i miei piedi incatenati
Conosco il sistema, ma non riesco a capire il gioco
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Portami via tutto
Porta via tutto
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Liberami stasera
Lascia un commento