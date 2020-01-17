Jonas Brothers – What A Man Gotta Do: video ufficiale, audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo contagioso singolo









I Jonas Brothers sono innamorati persi nel nuovo singolo What A Man Gotta Do, disponibile ovunque dal 17 gennaio 2020. Si tratta di una canzone totalmente inedita non facente parte della recente ultima fatica discografica “Happiness Begins” pubblicata la scorsa estate.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video del contagioso brano, scritto da Ryan Tedder, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Jess Agombar & David Stewart e prodotto da Tedder & Stewart.

All’inizio del filmato, che vede protagoniste anche Danielle, Priyanka Chopra e Sophie Turner, vale a dire le mogli dei fratelli Jonas (e non è la prima volta), vediamo Nick cantare questo pezzo in camicia e mutande. Abbastanza divertente direi. Per il resto, il brano è un inno dedicato alle persone che si innamorano e che farebbero di tutto pur di conquistare il cuore della persona per la quale hanno perso la testa. Come recita il titolo: “cosa deve fare un uomo” per fare innamorare questa persona?

Jonas Brothers What A Man Gotta Do testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Cut my heart about one, two times

Don’t need to question the reason, I’m yours, I’m yours

I know the other lose a fight just to see you smile

‘Cause you got no flaws, no flaws

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m not tryin’ to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I’m yours, all yours

[Chorus]

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last good night and your first good day

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta do?

What a man gotta prove?

To be totally locked up by you

[Verse 2]

You ain’t trying to be wasting time

On stupid people and cheap lines, I’m sure, I’m sure

So I’d give a million dollars just to go grab me by the collar

And I’m gonna be lost, be lost

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m not tryin’ to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I’m yours, I’m yours, woo!

[Chorus]

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last good night and your first good day

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta do?

What a man gotta prove?

To be totally locked up by you





[Bridge]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Tell me what a man gotta do?

[Chorus]

So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)

What a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do, yeah?)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

What a man gotta say? (What a man gotta say?)

What a man gotta pray? (What a man gotta pray?)

To be your last good night and your first good day (Aay)

So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)

What a man gotta do? (Woah)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

What a man gotta do? (Hey, baby)

What a man gotta prove? (What a man gotta prove?)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)





Mi hai strappato il cuore circa una, due volte

Non serve chiedersi le ragioni, sono tuo, sono tuo

So che l’altro perderebbe un incontro solo per vederti sorridere

Perché non hai difetti, difetti

Non voglio essere il tuo amante occasionale

Considerami a tempo pieno, sono tuo, tutto tuo

Quindi, che deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente imprigionato da te

Cosa deve dire un uomo?

Chi deve pregare un uomo?

Per essere l’ultimo a cui dai la buona notte e il primo a cui dai il tuo buongiorno

Quindi, che deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente imprigionato da te

Che deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente imprigionato da te

Non cerchi di perdere tempo

Con gente stupida e di scarso valore, ne sono certo, ne sono certo

Quindi darei un milione di dollari solo per farmi mettere il guinzaglio (oppure “per farmi afferrare dal colletto”)

E sarò perso, sarò perso





Non voglio essere il tuo amante occasionale

Considerami a tempo pieno, sono tuo, sono tuo, woo!

Quindi, che deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente imprigionato da te

Cosa deve dire un uomo?

Chi deve pregare un uomo?

Per essere l’ultimo a cui dai la buona notte e il primo a cui dai il tuo buongiorno

Quindi, che deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente imprigionato da te

Che deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente imprigionato da te

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Dimmi che deve fare un uomo?

Quindi, che deve fare un uomo? (Che deve fare un uomo?)

Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Cosa deve fare un uomo, sì?)

Per essere totalmente imprigionato da te (Totalmente imprigionato da te)

Cosa deve dire un uomo? (Cosa deve dire un uomo?)

Cosa deve pregare un uomo? (Cosa deve pregare un uomo?)

Per essere l’ultimo a cui dai la buona notte e il primo a cui dai il tuo buongiorno (Aay)

Quindi, che deve fare un uomo? (Cosa deve fare un uomo?)

Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Woah)

Per essere totalmente imprigionato da te (Totalmente imprigionato da te)

Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Ehi, baby)

Che deve dimostrare un uomo? (Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?)

Per essere totalmente imprigionato da te (Totalmente imprigionato da te)

Ascolta su:



