Katy Perry – Never Really Over: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del comeback





Leggi e la traduzione in italiano del testo e ascolta Never Really Over, nuovo singolo che segna il ritorno della cantautrice statunitense Katy Perry, disponibile dappertutto, anche in radio, da venerdì 31 maggio 2019.

Si tratta del primo assaggio dall’attesissimo futuro sesto album in studio, successore di Witness, ultima fortunata fatica discografica rilasciata il 9 giugno 2017.

Dopo le recenti collaborazioni con Zedd in “365” e con Daddy Yankee nel remix di Con Calma, la popstar torna alla ribalta con questa interessante e piacevole canzone, prodotta proprio da Zedd & Dreamlab, duo composto da Leah Haywood e Daniel James.

Qui la Perry canta la fine della sua love story, una storia che deve aver avuto non pochi problemi. Il tutto è apparentemente superato, l’amore è finito ed ognuno è andato per la sua strada, ma solo apparentemente, perché in realtà questa persona non è stata completamente dimenticata (credo la cosa sia reciproca) e dopo tanto tempo la cantante balena l’idea di ricominciare, pur essendo consapevole del fatto che probabilmente finiranno col lasciarsi nuovamente. Questo potrebbe far pensare al tira e molla con il fidanzato nonché attore britannico Orlando Bloom, che recentemente ha fatto all’artista una proposta di matrimonio. In ogni caso, la cantante ha spiegato che in linea generica, la canzone parla di come le nostre relazioni in un certo senso diventino parte di noi e non finiscano mai veramente o quantomeno completamente.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato dell’attesissimo comeback di questa amata artista, che lo stesso giorno del rilascio ha anche reso disponibile il video ufficiale diretto da Philippa Price, nel quale la vediamo in splendida forma. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.

Katy Perry Never Really Over traduzione

Sto perdendo il mio autocontrollo

Sì, stai iniziando a ricollegarti

Ma non voglio cadere nella tana del bianconiglio

Giuro sulla mia vita, non lo farò più

Dico a me stessa, dico a me stessa, dico a me stessa, “poniti un limite”

E lo faccio, lo faccio

Ma ogni tanto, sbaglio e supero il limite

E penso a te

Due anni e tutto d’un tratto

La mia testa mi riporta ancora nel passato

Credevo che fosse finita, ma

Suppongo che non sia mai davvero finita

Oh, eravamo proprio un casino

Ma non è stato un bene?

Credevo che fosse finita, ma

Suppongo che non sia mai davvero finita

Solo perché è finita, non vuol dire che sia davvero finita

E se ci penso su, forse tornerai

E dovrò dimenticarti di nuovo

Solo perché è finita, non significa che sia davvero finita

E se ci penso, forse tornerai

E dovrò dimenticarti di nuovo

Credo di poter provare la terapia ipnotica

Devo riprogrammare questo cervello

Perché non riesco nemmeno andare su internet

Senza nemmeno controllare il tuo nome

Dico a me stessa, dico a me stessa, dico a me stessa, “poni un limite”

E lo faccio, lo faccio

Ma ogni tanto, sbaglio e supero il limite

E penso a te

Due anni e tutto d’un tratto

La mia testa tutto riporta ancora nel passato

Credevo che fosse finita, ma

Suppongo che non sia mai davvero finita

Oh, eravamo proprio un casino

Ma non è stato un bene?

Credevo che fosse finita, ma

Suppongo che non sia mai davvero finita

Solo perché è finita, non vuol dire che sia davvero finita

E se ci penso su, forse tornerai

E dovrò dimenticarti di nuovo

Solo perché è finita, non significa che sia davvero finita

E se ci penso, forse tornerai

E dovrò dimenticarti di nuovo

Pensavo al nostro bacio d’addio

Pensavo intendessimo che questa volta sarebbe stata l’ultima

Ma suppongo che non sia mai davvero finita

Pensavo che avessimo posto un limite tra noi

Non posso continuare a tornare indietro

Suppongo che non sia mai davvero finita, si

Due anni e tutto d’un tratto

La mia testa mi riporta ancora nel passato

Credevo che fosse finita, ma

Suppongo che non sia mai davvero finita





Solo perché è finita, non vuol dire che sia davvero finita

E se ci penso su, forse tornerai

E dovrò dimenticarti di nuovo

Solo perché è finita, non significa che sia davvero finita

E se ci penso, forse tornerai

E dovrò dimenticarti di nuovo

(E dovrò dimenticarti di nuovo)

Solo perché è finita, non significa che sia davvero finita

E se ci penso, forse tornerai

E dovrò dimenticarti di nuovo

(dimenticarti di nuovo)

Pensavo al nostro bacio d’addio

Pensavo intendessimo che questa volta sarebbe stata l’ultima

Ma suppongo che non sia mai davvero finita

Pensavo che avessimo posto un limite tra noi

Non posso continuare a tornare indietro

Suppongo che non sia mai davvero finita, si

Never Really Over testo Katy Perry

Autori: Dagny, Michelle Buzz, Jason Gill, Katy Perry, Farrago, Hayley Warner, Zedd, Leah Haywood & Daniel James

[Verse 1]

I’m losing my self control

Yeah, you’re starting to trickle back in

But I don’t want to fall down the rabbit hole

Cross my heart, I won’t do it again

[Pre-Chorus]

I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, “Draw the line”

And I do, I do

But once in a while, I trip up, and I cross the line

And I think of you

[Chorus]

Two years, and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it’s never really over

Oh, we were such a mess

But wasn’t it the best?

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it’s never really over

[Post-Chorus]

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

[Verse 2]

I guess I could try hypnotherapy

I gotta rewire this brain

‘Cause I can’t even go on the internet

Without even checking your name

[Pre-Chorus]

I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, “Draw the line”

And I do, I do

But once in a while, I trip up, and I cross the line

And think of you





[Chorus]

Two years, and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it’s never really over

Oh, we were such a mess

But wasn’t it the best?

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it’s never really over

[Post-Chorus]

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

[Bridge]

Thought we kissed goodbye

Thought we meant this time was the last

But I guess it’s never really over

Thought we drew the line right through you & I

Can’t keep going back

I guess it’s never really over, yeah

[Chorus]

Two years, and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it’s never really over

[Post-Chorus]

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

(And I’ll have to get over you all over again)

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

(Over you all over again)

[Outro]

Thought we kissed goodbye

Thought we meant this time was the last

But I guess it’s never really over

Thought we drew the line right through you & I

Can’t keep going back

I guess it’s never really over





