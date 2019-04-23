Florence + the Machine – Jenny of Oldstones: lyric video, testo, traduzione, informazioni sulla canzone

Il 21 aprile 2019 è uscito un nuovo brano dei Florence + the Machine battezzato Jenny of Oldstones, creato per “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (Il cavaliere dei Sette Regni), il secondo episodio dell’ottava stagione di “Game of Thrones“. Questo pezzo non farà tuttavia parte dell’album relativo alla colonna sonora de Il Trono di Spade 8 e viene quindi venduto separatamente.
Prodotta da Florence Welch & Doveman, la nuova canzone è incentrata sul personaggio fittizio “Jenny of Oldstones”, creato da George Raymond Richard Martin per “Cronache del ghiaccio e del fuoco“, serie di romanzi fantasy.
Florence era una fan della serie ed ha ora l’onore di cantarne anche un brano, una ballata folk con influenze della musica celtica, accompagnata dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine.
Testo
High in the halls of the kings who are gone
Jenny would dance with her ghosts
The ones she had lost and the ones she had found
And the ones who had loved her the most
The ones who’d been gone for so very long
She couldn’t remember their names
They spun her around on the damp old stones
Spun away all her sorrow and pain
And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave
Never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave
They danced through the day
And into the night through the snow that swept through the hall
From winter to summer then winter again
‘Til the walls did crumble and fall
And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave
Never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave
And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave
Never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave
High in the halls of the kings who are gone
Jenny would dance with her ghosts
The ones she had lost and the ones she had found
And the ones who had loved her the most
Traduzione in italiano
In alto nelle sale dei re che se ne andarono
Jenny ballava con i suoi fantasmi
Quelli che aveva perso e quelli che aveva trovato
E quelli che l’avevano amata di più
Quelli che erano stati via per così tanto tempo
Non riusciva a ricordare i loro nomi
La fecero girare su antiche pietre umide
Spargendo tutta la sua tristezza e dolore
E non è mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via
Mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via
Ballarono tutto il giorno
E nella notte, tra la neve che devastò la hall
Dall’inverno all’estate poi di nuovo in inverno
Finché le musa crollarono e caddero
E non è mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via
Mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via
E non è mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via
Mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via
In alto nelle sale dei re che se ne andarono
Jenny ballava con i suoi fantasmi
Quelli che aveva perso e quelli che aveva trovato
E quelli che l’avevano amata di più
Audio
Download
Informazioni
- Artista: Florence + the Machine
- Data di pubblicazione: 22 aprile 2019
- Durata: 3:08
- Album: For The Throne
- Etichetta: Virgin EMI
Autori
Ramin Djawadi, George R. R. Martin, David Benioff & Dan Weiss .
