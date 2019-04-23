Florence + the Machine – Jenny of Oldstones: lyric video, testo, traduzione, informazioni sulla canzone





Il 21 aprile 2019 è uscito un nuovo brano dei Florence + the Machine battezzato Jenny of Oldstones, creato per “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (Il cavaliere dei Sette Regni), il secondo episodio dell’ottava stagione di “Game of Thrones“. Questo pezzo non farà tuttavia parte dell’album relativo alla colonna sonora de Il Trono di Spade 8 e viene quindi venduto separatamente.

Prodotta da Florence Welch & Doveman, la nuova canzone è incentrata sul personaggio fittizio “Jenny of Oldstones”, creato da George Raymond Richard Martin per “Cronache del ghiaccio e del fuoco“, serie di romanzi fantasy.

Florence era una fan della serie ed ha ora l’onore di cantarne anche un brano, una ballata folk con influenze della musica celtica, accompagnata dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine.

Testo

High in the halls of the kings who are gone

Jenny would dance with her ghosts

The ones she had lost and the ones she had found

And the ones who had loved her the most

The ones who’d been gone for so very long

She couldn’t remember their names

They spun her around on the damp old stones

Spun away all her sorrow and pain

And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

Never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

They danced through the day

And into the night through the snow that swept through the hall

From winter to summer then winter again

‘Til the walls did crumble and fall





And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

Never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

Never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

High in the halls of the kings who are gone

Jenny would dance with her ghosts

The ones she had lost and the ones she had found

And the ones who had loved her the most





Traduzione in italiano

In alto nelle sale dei re che se ne andarono

Jenny ballava con i suoi fantasmi

Quelli che aveva perso e quelli che aveva trovato

E quelli che l’avevano amata di più

Quelli che erano stati via per così tanto tempo

Non riusciva a ricordare i loro nomi

La fecero girare su antiche pietre umide

Spargendo tutta la sua tristezza e dolore





E non è mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via

Mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via

Ballarono tutto il giorno

E nella notte, tra la neve che devastò la hall

Dall’inverno all’estate poi di nuovo in inverno

Finché le musa crollarono e caddero

E non è mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via

Mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via

E non è mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via

Mai voluta andare via, mai voluta andare via

In alto nelle sale dei re che se ne andarono

Jenny ballava con i suoi fantasmi

Quelli che aveva perso e quelli che aveva trovato

E quelli che l’avevano amata di più

Audio

Download

Informazioni

Artista: Florence + the Machine

Data di pubblicazione: 22 aprile 2019

Durata: 3:08

Album: For The Throne

Etichetta: Virgin EMI

Autori

Ramin Djawadi, George R. R. Martin, David Benioff & Dan Weiss .



