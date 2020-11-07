Dotan: guarda il video del nuovo singolo There Will Be A Way (con testo e traduzione)

There Will Be A Way è un singolo del cantautore olandese Dotan, disponibile ovunque, anche in radio, da venerdì 6 novembre 2020 su X-Energy: il testo e la traduzione in italiano, sotto invece, il video diretto da Franklin & Marchetta.

Mentre la sua hit Numb, singolo con cui l’artista si è fatto un nome anche in Italia eche continua ad avere un certo successo, è stata la volta di No Words, suo secondo singolo estratto dall’EP d’esordio intitolato Numb, pubblicato il 22 maggio 2020. In Olanda, l’artista è stato inoltre proclamato per tre anni consecutivi Miglior Artista & Songwriter dell’anno e Miglior Artista Maschile.

Ora Dotan rende disponibile questa nuova, gradevole e interessante canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Neil Ormandy & Martin Wave, mentre la produzione è opera di Gina Burns.

In questo pezzo, terzo atto di una autentica consacrazione, il cantante ci sussurra di un cuore sottile indossato come un guanto, fragile come cartapesta e cura l’ascoltatore offrendo la medicina delle proprie esperienze, una cura chiamata speranza.

Dotan There Will Be A Way testo

Download su: Amazon – Ascolta su: Apple Music

[Strofa 1]

I want my heart paper thin

Felt these walls crumbling

Always questioning the high

Never felt quite right

I’m reaching out like a satellite

I lost myself into the night

Chasing sorry with goodbye

Why do good things die?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Running from all of the thoughts in my head

I’m fighting my way to the end

[Ritornello]

Underneath the cold, underneath the rain

There will be a way, there will be a way

There will be a way

Just another storm, just another flame

That will be the day, that will be the day

That will be the day

Like all, ’cause all I want is hear is let me go

Meet me on the other side

Underneath the cold, underneath the rain

There will be a way

There will be a way

[Strofa 2]

My demons trapped inside my mind

Growing wild in their demise

Always dancing with the end

Like a long lost friend

[Pre-Ritornello]

Holding my breath till my lungs burn bright

Finding myself in the light

Feeling comfort in the pain

Like I’m alive again

[Ritornello]

Underneath the cold, underneath the rain

There will be a way, there will be a way

There will be a way

Just another storm, just another flame

That will be the day, that will be the day

That will be the day

Like all, ’cause all I want is hear is let me go

Meet me on the other side

Underneath the cold, underneath the rain

There will be a way

There will be a way

[Bridge]

Ooh-ooh-ooh

There will be a way

Ooh-ooh-ooh





[Pre-Ritornello]

Running from all of the thoughts in my head

I’m fighting my way to the end

‘Cause I can forget I’m alive again

[Ritornello]

Underneath the cold, underneath the rain

There will be a way, there will be a way

There will be a way

Just another storm, just another flame

That will be the day, that will be the day

That will be the day

Like all, ’cause all I want is hear is let me go

Meet me on the other side

Underneath the cold, underneath the rain

There will be a way

There will be a way

[Outro]

There will be a way (There will be a way)

There will be a way (There will be a way)

There will be a way

Underneath the cold, underneath the rain (There will be a way)

There will be a way

(There will, there will be a way)





There Will Be A Way traduzione

Voglio il mio cuore sottile come la carta

Ho sentito queste mura sgretolarsi

Mettendo sempre in discussione lo sballo

Non mi è mai sembrato del tutto giusto

Mi protendo come un satellite

Mi sono perso nella notte

Inseguendo le scuse con gli addii

Perché le cose belle muoiono?

Scappando da ogni pensiero nella testa

Sto lottando a modo mio fino alla fine

Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia

Ci sarà un modo, ci sarà un modo

Ci sarà un modo

Solo un’altra tempesta, solo un’altra fiamma

Quello sarà il giorno, quello sarà il giorno

Quello sarà il giorno

Come tutti, perché voglio solo lasciarmi andare

Vediamoci dall’altra parte

Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia

Ci sarà un modo

Ci sarà un modo

I miei demoni intrappolati nella mia testa

Crescono selvaggiamente nella loro scomparsa

Ballando sempre con la fine

Come un amico perduto da tempo





Trattengo il fiato finché i miei polmoni non bruciano luminosi

Trovarmi nella luce

Sentire conforto nel dolore

Come se fossi nuovamente vivo

Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia

Ci sarà un modo, ci sarà un modo

Ci sarà un modo

Solo un’altra tempesta, solo un’altra fiamma

Quello sarà il giorno, quello sarà il giorno

Quello sarà il giorno

Come tutti, perché voglio solo lasciarmi andare

Vediamoci dall’altra parte

Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia

Ci sarà un modo

Ci sarà un modo

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ci sarà un modo

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Scappando da ogni pensiero nella testa

Sto lottando a modo mio fino alla fine

Perché posso dimenticare di essere di nuovo vivo

Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia

Ci sarà un modo, ci sarà un modo

Ci sarà un modo

Solo un’altra tempesta, solo un’altra fiamma

Quello sarà il giorno, quello sarà il giorno

Quello sarà il giorno

Come tutti, perché voglio solo lasciarmi andare

Vediamoci dall’altra parte

Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia

Ci sarà un modo

Ci sarà un modo

Ci sarà un modo (Ci sarà un modo)

Ci sarà un modo (Ci sarà un modo)

Ci sarà un modo

Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia (ci sarà un modo)

Ci sarà un modo

(Ci sarà, ci sarà un modo)



