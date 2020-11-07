Dotan: guarda il video del nuovo singolo There Will Be A Way (con testo e traduzione)

There Will Be A Way è un singolo del cantautore olandese Dotan, disponibile ovunque, anche in radio, da venerdì 6 novembre 2020 su X-Energy: il testo e la traduzione in italiano, sotto invece, il video diretto da Franklin & Marchetta.
Mentre la sua hit Numb, singolo con cui l’artista si è fatto un nome anche in Italia eche continua ad avere un certo successo, è stata la volta di No Words, suo secondo singolo estratto dall’EP d’esordio intitolato Numb, pubblicato il 22 maggio 2020. In Olanda, l’artista è stato inoltre proclamato per tre anni consecutivi Miglior Artista & Songwriter dell’anno e Miglior Artista Maschile.
Ora Dotan rende disponibile questa nuova, gradevole e interessante canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Neil Ormandy & Martin Wave, mentre la produzione è opera di Gina Burns.
In questo pezzo, terzo atto di una autentica consacrazione, il cantante ci sussurra di un cuore sottile indossato come un guanto, fragile come cartapesta e cura l’ascoltatore offrendo la medicina delle proprie esperienze, una cura chiamata speranza.
Dotan There Will Be A Way testo
Download su: Amazon – Ascolta su: Apple Music
[Strofa 1]
I want my heart paper thin
Felt these walls crumbling
Always questioning the high
Never felt quite right
I’m reaching out like a satellite
I lost myself into the night
Chasing sorry with goodbye
Why do good things die?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Running from all of the thoughts in my head
I’m fighting my way to the end
[Ritornello]
Underneath the cold, underneath the rain
There will be a way, there will be a way
There will be a way
Just another storm, just another flame
That will be the day, that will be the day
That will be the day
Like all, ’cause all I want is hear is let me go
Meet me on the other side
Underneath the cold, underneath the rain
There will be a way
There will be a way
[Strofa 2]
My demons trapped inside my mind
Growing wild in their demise
Always dancing with the end
Like a long lost friend
[Pre-Ritornello]
Holding my breath till my lungs burn bright
Finding myself in the light
Feeling comfort in the pain
Like I’m alive again
[Ritornello]
Underneath the cold, underneath the rain
There will be a way, there will be a way
There will be a way
Just another storm, just another flame
That will be the day, that will be the day
That will be the day
Like all, ’cause all I want is hear is let me go
Meet me on the other side
Underneath the cold, underneath the rain
There will be a way
There will be a way
[Bridge]
Ooh-ooh-ooh
There will be a way
Ooh-ooh-ooh
[Pre-Ritornello]
Running from all of the thoughts in my head
I’m fighting my way to the end
‘Cause I can forget I’m alive again
[Ritornello]
Underneath the cold, underneath the rain
There will be a way, there will be a way
There will be a way
Just another storm, just another flame
That will be the day, that will be the day
That will be the day
Like all, ’cause all I want is hear is let me go
Meet me on the other side
Underneath the cold, underneath the rain
There will be a way
There will be a way
[Outro]
There will be a way (There will be a way)
There will be a way (There will be a way)
There will be a way
Underneath the cold, underneath the rain (There will be a way)
There will be a way
(There will, there will be a way)
There Will Be A Way traduzione
Voglio il mio cuore sottile come la carta
Ho sentito queste mura sgretolarsi
Mettendo sempre in discussione lo sballo
Non mi è mai sembrato del tutto giusto
Mi protendo come un satellite
Mi sono perso nella notte
Inseguendo le scuse con gli addii
Perché le cose belle muoiono?
Scappando da ogni pensiero nella testa
Sto lottando a modo mio fino alla fine
Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia
Ci sarà un modo, ci sarà un modo
Ci sarà un modo
Solo un’altra tempesta, solo un’altra fiamma
Quello sarà il giorno, quello sarà il giorno
Quello sarà il giorno
Come tutti, perché voglio solo lasciarmi andare
Vediamoci dall’altra parte
Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia
Ci sarà un modo
Ci sarà un modo
I miei demoni intrappolati nella mia testa
Crescono selvaggiamente nella loro scomparsa
Ballando sempre con la fine
Come un amico perduto da tempo
Trattengo il fiato finché i miei polmoni non bruciano luminosi
Trovarmi nella luce
Sentire conforto nel dolore
Come se fossi nuovamente vivo
Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia
Ci sarà un modo, ci sarà un modo
Ci sarà un modo
Solo un’altra tempesta, solo un’altra fiamma
Quello sarà il giorno, quello sarà il giorno
Quello sarà il giorno
Come tutti, perché voglio solo lasciarmi andare
Vediamoci dall’altra parte
Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia
Ci sarà un modo
Ci sarà un modo
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Ci sarà un modo
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Scappando da ogni pensiero nella testa
Sto lottando a modo mio fino alla fine
Perché posso dimenticare di essere di nuovo vivo
Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia
Ci sarà un modo, ci sarà un modo
Ci sarà un modo
Solo un’altra tempesta, solo un’altra fiamma
Quello sarà il giorno, quello sarà il giorno
Quello sarà il giorno
Come tutti, perché voglio solo lasciarmi andare
Vediamoci dall’altra parte
Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia
Ci sarà un modo
Ci sarà un modo
Ci sarà un modo (Ci sarà un modo)
Ci sarà un modo (Ci sarà un modo)
Ci sarà un modo
Sotto il freddo, sotto la pioggia (ci sarà un modo)
Ci sarà un modo
(Ci sarà, ci sarà un modo)
