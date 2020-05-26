Dotan – No Words: audio, video, testo e traduzione del singolo

No Words è il secondo singolo di Dotan estratto dall’EP d’esordio intitolato Numb, rilasciato il 22 maggio 2020 per X-Energy. Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questo interessante brano, che segue il successo del singolo Numb, pubblicato il 29 maggio 2019 ma esploso diversi mesi più tardi.
Mentre la sua hit continua ad andare fortissimo, il cantautore e polistrumentista olandese Dotan Harpenau, ha reso disponibile questo mini progetto contenente 4 tracks, tra le quali quella in oggetto (ascoltala e guarda il video) scritta di suo pugno e in perfetta linea di continuità con la title track.
Nel filmato, l’artista si trova sott’acqua, dove tutto è silenzioso e come da titolo, non servono parole, eppure, un grido alla fine genera un rumore afono. Dotan urla, picchia i pugni contro la barriera, ma noi non lo possiamo sentire.
Dotan – No Words testo e traduzione
Vai alla traduzione in italiano
[S. 1]
Sunlight creeps in cracks in the door
I’ll step outside when the world’s sleeping
My head held low, out of control
Words hurt the most when there’s no meaning
[Pre-Rit.]
And the wolves outside, they come at my door
Cold like the snow as they breathe on me
And the lies they write made me start the fall
I’m holding so tight but my hands let go
[Rit.]
No words, silence, I just let the music speak
Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine
It’s like you’ve lost your faith in me
When all your bullets start to bleed
No words, silence, I just let the music speak
[S. 2]
Sand on my feet, as far as I can be
It all feels so bleak ’cause the winds still whisper
But why can’t you see lines run so deep?
Gave me the key to the dark underneath
[Pre-Rit.]
And the wolves outside, they come at my door
Cold like the snow as they breathe on me
And the lies they write made me start the fall
I’m holding so tight but my hands let go
[Rit.]
No words, silence, I just let the music speak
Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine
It’s like you’ve lost your faith in me
When all your bullets start to bleed
No words, silence, I just let the music speak
[Post-Rit.]
Ooh-ooh-ooh
I just let the music speak
Ooh-ooh-ooh
[Pre-Rit.]
And the wolves outside, they come at my door
Cold like the snow as they breathe on me
[Rit.]
No words, silence, I just let the music speak
Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine
It’s like you’ve lost your faith in me
When all your bullets start to bleed
No words, silence, I just let the music speak
Torna al testo
[S. 1]
La luce del sole si insinua nelle fessure della porta
Esco quando il mondo dorme
A testa bassa, fuori controllo
Le parole feriscono di più quando non hanno significato
[Pre-Rit.]
E i lupi là fuori, vengono alla mia porta
Freddi come la neve mentre mi respirano addosso
E le menzogne che scrivono mi hanno fatto iniziare a crollare
Mi tengo così stretto ma le mie mani mollano
[Rit.]
Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare
Congelato, tranquillo, fatto a pezzi da questo grande meccanismo
È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me
Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare
Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare
[S. 2]
La sabbia sotto i piedi, per quel che ne so
Sembra tutto così desolante perché i venti sussurrano ancora
Ma perché non riesci a vedere linee così profonde? (oppure “versi (inteso come strofe) così profondi”)
Mi ha dato la chiave per l’oscurità sottostante
[Pre-Rit.]
E i lupi là fuori, vengono alla mia porta
Freddi come la neve mentre mi respirano addosso
E le menzogne che scrivono mi hanno fatto iniziare a crollare
Mi tengo così stretto ma le mie mani mollano
[Rit.]
Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare
Congelato, tranquillo, fatto a pezzi da questo grande meccanismo
È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me
Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare
Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare
[Post-Rit.]
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Lascio che sia la musica a parlare
Ooh-ooh-ooh
[Pre-Rit.]
E i lupi là fuori, vengono alla mia porta
Freddi come la neve mentre mi respirano addosso
[Rit.]
Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare
Congelato, tranquillo, fatto a pezzi da questo grande meccanismo
È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me
Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare
Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare
Lascia un commento