Dotan – No Words: audio, video, testo e traduzione del singolo









No Words è il secondo singolo di Dotan estratto dall’EP d’esordio intitolato Numb, rilasciato il 22 maggio 2020 per X-Energy. Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questo interessante brano, che segue il successo del singolo Numb, pubblicato il 29 maggio 2019 ma esploso diversi mesi più tardi.

Mentre la sua hit continua ad andare fortissimo, il cantautore e polistrumentista olandese Dotan Harpenau, ha reso disponibile questo mini progetto contenente 4 tracks, tra le quali quella in oggetto (ascoltala e guarda il video) scritta di suo pugno e in perfetta linea di continuità con la title track.

Nel filmato, l’artista si trova sott’acqua, dove tutto è silenzioso e come da titolo, non servono parole, eppure, un grido alla fine genera un rumore afono. Dotan urla, picchia i pugni contro la barriera, ma noi non lo possiamo sentire.

Dotan – No Words testo e traduzione

[S. 1]

Sunlight creeps in cracks in the door

I’ll step outside when the world’s sleeping

My head held low, out of control

Words hurt the most when there’s no meaning

[Pre-Rit.]

And the wolves outside, they come at my door

Cold like the snow as they breathe on me

And the lies they write made me start the fall

I’m holding so tight but my hands let go

[Rit.]

No words, silence, I just let the music speak

Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine

It’s like you’ve lost your faith in me

When all your bullets start to bleed

No words, silence, I just let the music speak

[S. 2]

Sand on my feet, as far as I can be

It all feels so bleak ’cause the winds still whisper

But why can’t you see lines run so deep?

Gave me the key to the dark underneath

[Pre-Rit.]

And the wolves outside, they come at my door

Cold like the snow as they breathe on me

And the lies they write made me start the fall

I’m holding so tight but my hands let go

[Rit.]

No words, silence, I just let the music speak

Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine

It’s like you’ve lost your faith in me

When all your bullets start to bleed

No words, silence, I just let the music speak

[Post-Rit.]

Ooh-ooh-ooh

I just let the music speak

Ooh-ooh-ooh

[Pre-Rit.]

And the wolves outside, they come at my door

Cold like the snow as they breathe on me





[Rit.]

No words, silence, I just let the music speak

Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine

It’s like you’ve lost your faith in me

When all your bullets start to bleed

No words, silence, I just let the music speak





Traduzione

[S. 1]

La luce del sole si insinua nelle fessure della porta

Esco quando il mondo dorme

A testa bassa, fuori controllo

Le parole feriscono di più quando non hanno significato

[Pre-Rit.]

E i lupi là fuori, vengono alla mia porta

Freddi come la neve mentre mi respirano addosso

E le menzogne che scrivono mi hanno fatto iniziare a crollare

Mi tengo così stretto ma le mie mani mollano

[Rit.]

Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare

Congelato, tranquillo, fatto a pezzi da questo grande meccanismo

È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me

Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare

Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare

[S. 2]

La sabbia sotto i piedi, per quel che ne so

Sembra tutto così desolante perché i venti sussurrano ancora

Ma perché non riesci a vedere linee così profonde? (oppure “versi (inteso come strofe) così profondi”)

Mi ha dato la chiave per l’oscurità sottostante





[Pre-Rit.]

E i lupi là fuori, vengono alla mia porta

Freddi come la neve mentre mi respirano addosso

E le menzogne che scrivono mi hanno fatto iniziare a crollare

Mi tengo così stretto ma le mie mani mollano

[Rit.]

Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare

Congelato, tranquillo, fatto a pezzi da questo grande meccanismo

È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me

Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare

Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare

[Post-Rit.]

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Lascio che sia la musica a parlare

Ooh-ooh-ooh

[Pre-Rit.]

E i lupi là fuori, vengono alla mia porta

Freddi come la neve mentre mi respirano addosso

[Rit.]

Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare

Congelato, tranquillo, fatto a pezzi da questo grande meccanismo

È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me

Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare

Niente parole, silenzio, lascio che sia la musica a parlare

