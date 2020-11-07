La colonna sonora della prima stagione di Romulus: le musiche della soundtrack e la canzone della sigla iniziale della serie trasmessa dal 6 novembre al 4 dicembre 2020 su Sky e Now Tv

Romulus – L’origine Di Roma Oltre La Leggenda è una serie televisiva originale composta da 10 episodi, trasmessa ogni venerdì su Sky Atlantic e su Sky Cinema Uno, ma anche in streaming su Now Tv, dal 6 novembre al 4 dicembre 2020. Creata da Matteo Rovere, la serie tv è ambientata nell’VIII secolo a.C. e narra le vicende precedenti alla nascita di Roma.

Le musiche originali della colonna sonora sono state composte dai Mokadelic, gruppo musicale formato da Alessio Mecozzi, Cristian Marras, Alberto Broccatelli e Maurizio Mazzenga, specializzato nella composizione di soundtrack per il cinema, la TV e il teatro. Tra i loro lavori, le colonne sonore di “L’immortale” (film 2019), “Gomorra – La serie” (2014, 2016), “Gomorra – La serie, Expanded Edition” (2019), “Sulla mia pelle” (film del 2018), “Come Dio comanda” (film del 2008).

Disponibile dal 19 ottobre 2020, la soundtrack è composta da 37 tracce sulle quali i Mokadelic hanno lavorato durante il periodo di lockdown. Le musiche sono caratterizzate suoni dai richiami ancestrali, come i campionamenti di voci e di suoni d’ambiente, e da elementi di musica elettronica, uniti alla musica orchestrale scritta con Emanuele Eraldo Bossi, che ha condotto l’Orchestra del cinema italiano.

A seguire trovate i titoli delle musiche, i brani delle sigle e l’audio delle 37 tracks. Per accedere più rapidamente alle varie sezioni, cliccate sulle apposite voci presenti in questo menu sottostante.

Romulus tracklist (colonna sonora originale serie tv Sky Original 2020)

Nòibescon Màrmar 3:57 Fòlgosis 5:15 Ièmos Mèghei Nòmen 2:04 Obòedi Uèll Duèlla 2:49 Àlbas Fàtom, Ak Fòstiom Nèks 3:06 Òkolons Òpesi 1:59 Nògs Èsit 2:24 Mòrtuoi Dènikwe Iòngtoi 9:59 Sèighnom 3:24 Èksterad 2:15 Stàtod! 2:21 Mèghei Ighnòske 3:11 Èighnis 3:00 Mèter Wèsta 2:21 Plòuat 4:39 Màimei Furtrèi Bìuiam Didèst 7:18 Màghnos Règs 4:07 Amùlie! Hìke Som 2:18 Wìnomst, Ne Uenèsnom 3:24 Dèwoi Silèse Sìstanti 1:19 Òpnes Inghnòwoi Sòmos 1:38 Kwièske Puèllola 1:42 Ìllike Dèrmite, Ìllike Dèrmio 1:46 Nèmos Sok Èsti 2:57 Màla Nòua Mìs Òppido Ekfèro 2:10 Kèurse! 5:16 Gwìuons Èyons Uèlo! 1:34 Mèmed Respèiksit Rùmias Èisa! 4:45 Dèksteras Iungàmos 2:21 Mèkom Gwèniasi 1:54 Homònkole 2:28 Kruòsem 4:02 Dèwoi Ted Adfàsi Destitèse 4:24 Maatrèis Deivài 3:46 Induperàtor Nekèsse 3:24 Med Lèudera 1:44 Nòstri Ùrbei, Sèi Uèlitis, Nòmen Sìeti Rùma 3:33

Canzone sigla iniziale Romulus

Shout – Elisa Toffoli

La sigla iniziale è la bellissima e lentissima cover della nostra Elisa di Shout, meraviglioso brano dei Tears for Fears, pop rock band inglese. Si tratta di un loro grande successo scritto da Ian Stanley & Roland Orzabal e prodotto da Chris Hughes, pubblicato il 19 novembre 1984 come secondo singolo estratto dall’album Songs from the Big Chair, uscito tre mesi più tardi. Il brano concquistà le classifiche di tantissimi paesi: negli USA raggiunse la vetta della Billboard Hot 100 restandoci per tre settimane e divenendo uno dei singoli di maggior successo di quell’anno. In Italia raggiunse il secondo posto. Nella sigla sentiamo il solo famosissimo ritornello. Il testo e il video della versione originale dei Tears for Fears.

Canzone sigla finale Romulus

Episodio 1 (Tu): Èksterad

Episodio 2 (Regere): Èksterad

Audio musiche colonna sonora Romulus

Testo Shout – Elisa

Shout, shout, let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on

I’m talking to you, come on

Shout, shout, let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on

I’m talking to you, come on

In violent times, you shouldn’t have to sell your soul

In black and white, they really, really ought to know

Those one-track minds that took you for a working boy

Kiss them goodbye, you shouldn’t have to jump for joy

You shouldn’t have to jump for joy

Shout, shout, let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on

I’m talking to you, come on

They gave you life and in return, you gave them hell

As cold as ice, I hope we live to tell the tale

I hope we live to tell the tale

Shout, shout, let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on

I’m talking to you, come on

Shout, shout, let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on

I’m talking to you, come on

Shout, shout, let it all out (Let it all out)

These are the things I can do without

Come on

I’m talking to you, come on

And when you’ve taken down your guard

If I could change your mind, I’d really love to break your heart

I’d really love to break your heart

Shout, shout, let it all out

These are the things I can do without

(Break your heart)

Come on

(Really love to break your heart)

I’m talking to you, come on

Shout, shout, let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on

I’m talking to you so come on

Shout, shout, let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on

I’m talking to you, come on

(They really, really ought to know)

Shout, shout, let it all out

(They really, really ought to know)

These are the things I can do without

(They really, really)

Come on

(They really, really ought to know)

I’m talking to you, come on

Shout, shout, let it all out

(I’d really love to break your heart)

These are the things I can do without

(I’d really love to break your heart)

Come on

I’m talking to you so come on

Shout, shout, let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on

I’m talking to you…



