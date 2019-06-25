Chris Brown – “Don’t Check On Me” feat. Atia “Ink” Boggs e Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone





Don’t Check On Me è la sesta canzone che anticipa l’uscita di Indigo, nono album in studio di Chris Brown out il 28 giugno 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il nuovo assaggio del disco, che racchiuderà un totale di 32 tracks.

Dopo Undecided, Back To Love, Wobble Up (feat. Nicki Minaj & G-Eazy), No Guidance (ft. Drake) e Heat (feat. Gunna), il cantautore statunitense ha reso disponibile questo pezzo, che vede la collaborazione della collega americana Atia “Ink” Boggs e del canadese Justin Bieber.

Scritta dagli interpreti e prodotta da Sheldon Ferguson, in questa canzone, che segna la quarta collaborazione tra Bieber e Brown, Chris riflette su una relazione passata, esprimendo la volontà di essere lasciato in pace, di non essere controllato da questa persona con cui non sta più insieme e alla quale non deve quindi più dare conto.

Don’t Check On Me testo Chris Brown e Justin Bieber

[Verse 1]

If I’m out at the bar havin’ a night on the town

Life of the party, pourin’ shots of the brown

And you see me from the street but I don’t turn around

Would you say, “Hi”? Would you keep going?

If I told your friend later that you didn’t mean nothing

If you posted about it and I didn’t even comment

If the songs weren’t true, but you still feel something

Would you still come looking for me?

[Chorus]

Oh, don’t go reaching out

‘Cause you can’t have everything

Your head and your heart won’t feel the same

Even if it feels like it every time

Don’t check on me if we’re not together

And it’s probably for a reason

Every heartbreak has its season

It ain’t always summer in June

[Verse 2]

Might run across your mind but don’t worry ’bout me, no

My heart is back in one piece, it ain’t skipped a beat, no

Feeling rested up, I ain’t missing sleep, no-oh

Don’t take it personal if I can’t reply now

I’m distant ’cause I don’t wanna be reached now

Won’t let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down

I’m liberated

Energy’s like a circle, it comes back around

Reciprocated

Don’t shed no more tears

Won’t gain no empathy from me

In the upcoming years

Oh, I don’t need your pity

[Chorus]

Don’t check on me

Oh, don’t check on me if we’re not together

And it’s probably for a reason

Every heartbreak has its season

And it looks like winter for you

[Verse 3]

Ain’t call you back ’cause I let it go

I had to focus energy and just let it flow

Remember we were low and we were already gone

It wouldn’t mean anymore to me now

I know it hurts you so bad just to see me happy

That I finally moved on, and you thought it wouldn’t happen

At times I used to cry, wouldn’t know when I laughing

But I acted like I didn’t notice

[Chorus]

Oh, don’t go reaching out

‘Cause you can’t have everything

You can’t kill a flame with gasoline

Even if it feels like it every time

No matter how hard you try

Don’t check on me if we’re not together

And it’s probably for a reason

Every heartbreak has its season

It ain’t always summer in June

Don’t check on me if we’re not together

And it’s probably for a reason

Every heartbreak has its season

It ain’t always summer in June





Don’t Check On Me traduzione

[Chris Brown]

Se sono fuori al bar a passare una serata in città

Anima della festa, versando shottini di amaro

E tu mi vedi dalla strada, ma non mi giro

Diresti “Ciao”? Andresti avanti?





[Chris Brown con Ink]

Se dopo dicessi al tuo amico che non significava nulla

Se pubblicassi qualcosa a riguardo e nemmeno la commenterei

Se le canzoni non fossero vere, ma tu provassi ancora qualcosa

Verresti ancora a cercarmi?

[Brown e Ink]

Oh, non andare a chiedere una mano

Perché non si può avere tutto

La tua testa e il tuo cuore non proveranno la stessa cosa

Anche se ogni volta hai l’impulso di farlo

Non controllarmi se non stiamo insieme

Ed è probabilmente per una ragione

Ogni cuore spezzato ha la sua stagione

Non è sempre estate a giugno

[Justin Bieber]

Potrei attraversare la tua mente ma non preoccuparti di me, no

Il mio cuore è tornato tutto d’un pezzo, non salta un solo battito, no

Mi sento riposato, non mi manca il sonno, no-oh

Non prenderla sul personale se non posso risponderti ora

Sono distante perché non voglio essere raggiunto ora

Non lascerò che i fantasmi del nostro passato pesino sul mio futuro

Mi sento libero

L’energia è come un cerchio, torna indietro

Reciproco

Non versare più lacrime

Non otterrai alcuna empatia da parte mia

Nei prossimi anni

Oh, non ho bisogno della tua compassione

[Bieber]

Non controllarmi

Oh,

[Bieber con Chris Brown & Ink]

Non controllarmi se non stiamo insieme

Ed è probabilmente per una ragione

Ogni cuore spezzato ha la sua stagione

[Ink]

E sembra inverno per te

[Chris B.]

Non ti richiamo perché ho lasciato perdere

Dovevo concentrare l’energia e lasciarla scorrere

Ricorda che ne avevamo poca e che eravamo già spariti

Non significherebbe nulla per me ora

[Chris Brown con Ink]

So che ti fa tanto male solo vedermi felice

Che finalmente ho voltato pagina e pensavi che non sarebbe successo

A volte piangevo, non sapevo quando ridere

Ma mi sono comportato come se non l’avessi notato





[Brown e Ink]

Oh, non andare a chiedere una mano

Perché non si può avere tutto

[Ink]

Non puoi spegnere una fiamma con la benzina

[Brown e Ink]

Anche se ti fa sentire così ogni volta

[Ink]

Non importa quanto ci provi

[Brown e Ink]

Non controllarmi se non stiamo insieme

Ed è probabilmente per una ragione

Ogni cuore spezzato ha la sua stagione

Non è sempre estate a giugno

Non controllarmi se non stiamo insieme

Ed è probabilmente per una ragione

Ogni cuore spezzato ha la sua stagione

Non è sempre estate a giugno

