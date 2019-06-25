Chris Brown – “Don’t Check On Me” feat. Atia “Ink” Boggs e Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Don’t Check On Me è la sesta canzone che anticipa l’uscita di Indigo, nono album in studio di Chris Brown out il 28 giugno 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il nuovo assaggio del disco, che racchiuderà un totale di 32 tracks.
Dopo Undecided, Back To Love, Wobble Up (feat. Nicki Minaj & G-Eazy), No Guidance (ft. Drake) e Heat (feat. Gunna), il cantautore statunitense ha reso disponibile questo pezzo, che vede la collaborazione della collega americana Atia “Ink” Boggs e del canadese Justin Bieber.
Scritta dagli interpreti e prodotta da Sheldon Ferguson, in questa canzone, che segna la quarta collaborazione tra Bieber e Brown, Chris riflette su una relazione passata, esprimendo la volontà di essere lasciato in pace, di non essere controllato da questa persona con cui non sta più insieme e alla quale non deve quindi più dare conto.
Don’t Check On Me testo Chris Brown e Justin Bieber
[Verse 1]
If I’m out at the bar havin’ a night on the town
Life of the party, pourin’ shots of the brown
And you see me from the street but I don’t turn around
Would you say, “Hi”? Would you keep going?
If I told your friend later that you didn’t mean nothing
If you posted about it and I didn’t even comment
If the songs weren’t true, but you still feel something
Would you still come looking for me?
[Chorus]
Oh, don’t go reaching out
‘Cause you can’t have everything
Your head and your heart won’t feel the same
Even if it feels like it every time
Don’t check on me if we’re not together
And it’s probably for a reason
Every heartbreak has its season
It ain’t always summer in June
[Verse 2]
Might run across your mind but don’t worry ’bout me, no
My heart is back in one piece, it ain’t skipped a beat, no
Feeling rested up, I ain’t missing sleep, no-oh
Don’t take it personal if I can’t reply now
I’m distant ’cause I don’t wanna be reached now
Won’t let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down
I’m liberated
Energy’s like a circle, it comes back around
Reciprocated
Don’t shed no more tears
Won’t gain no empathy from me
In the upcoming years
Oh, I don’t need your pity
[Chorus]
Don’t check on me
Oh, don’t check on me if we’re not together
And it’s probably for a reason
Every heartbreak has its season
And it looks like winter for you
[Verse 3]
Ain’t call you back ’cause I let it go
I had to focus energy and just let it flow
Remember we were low and we were already gone
It wouldn’t mean anymore to me now
I know it hurts you so bad just to see me happy
That I finally moved on, and you thought it wouldn’t happen
At times I used to cry, wouldn’t know when I laughing
But I acted like I didn’t notice
[Chorus]
Oh, don’t go reaching out
‘Cause you can’t have everything
You can’t kill a flame with gasoline
Even if it feels like it every time
No matter how hard you try
Don’t check on me if we’re not together
And it’s probably for a reason
Every heartbreak has its season
It ain’t always summer in June
Don’t check on me if we’re not together
And it’s probably for a reason
Every heartbreak has its season
It ain’t always summer in June
Don’t Check On Me traduzione
[Chris Brown]
Se sono fuori al bar a passare una serata in città
Anima della festa, versando shottini di amaro
E tu mi vedi dalla strada, ma non mi giro
Diresti “Ciao”? Andresti avanti?
[Chris Brown con Ink]
Se dopo dicessi al tuo amico che non significava nulla
Se pubblicassi qualcosa a riguardo e nemmeno la commenterei
Se le canzoni non fossero vere, ma tu provassi ancora qualcosa
Verresti ancora a cercarmi?
[Brown e Ink]
Oh, non andare a chiedere una mano
Perché non si può avere tutto
La tua testa e il tuo cuore non proveranno la stessa cosa
Anche se ogni volta hai l’impulso di farlo
Non controllarmi se non stiamo insieme
Ed è probabilmente per una ragione
Ogni cuore spezzato ha la sua stagione
Non è sempre estate a giugno
[Justin Bieber]
Potrei attraversare la tua mente ma non preoccuparti di me, no
Il mio cuore è tornato tutto d’un pezzo, non salta un solo battito, no
Mi sento riposato, non mi manca il sonno, no-oh
Non prenderla sul personale se non posso risponderti ora
Sono distante perché non voglio essere raggiunto ora
Non lascerò che i fantasmi del nostro passato pesino sul mio futuro
Mi sento libero
L’energia è come un cerchio, torna indietro
Reciproco
Non versare più lacrime
Non otterrai alcuna empatia da parte mia
Nei prossimi anni
Oh, non ho bisogno della tua compassione
[Bieber]
Non controllarmi
Oh,
[Bieber con Chris Brown & Ink]
Non controllarmi se non stiamo insieme
Ed è probabilmente per una ragione
Ogni cuore spezzato ha la sua stagione
[Ink]
E sembra inverno per te
[Chris B.]
Non ti richiamo perché ho lasciato perdere
Dovevo concentrare l’energia e lasciarla scorrere
Ricorda che ne avevamo poca e che eravamo già spariti
Non significherebbe nulla per me ora
[Chris Brown con Ink]
So che ti fa tanto male solo vedermi felice
Che finalmente ho voltato pagina e pensavi che non sarebbe successo
A volte piangevo, non sapevo quando ridere
Ma mi sono comportato come se non l’avessi notato
[Brown e Ink]
Oh, non andare a chiedere una mano
Perché non si può avere tutto
[Ink]
Non puoi spegnere una fiamma con la benzina
[Brown e Ink]
Anche se ti fa sentire così ogni volta
[Ink]
Non importa quanto ci provi
[Brown e Ink]
Non controllarmi se non stiamo insieme
Ed è probabilmente per una ragione
Ogni cuore spezzato ha la sua stagione
Non è sempre estate a giugno
Non controllarmi se non stiamo insieme
Ed è probabilmente per una ragione
Ogni cuore spezzato ha la sua stagione
Non è sempre estate a giugno
Lascia un commento